Read full article on original website
Related
Paul McCartney Initially Didn’t Want to Tell Anyone About His Kanye West Collaboration
Paul McCartney and Kanye West created several hit songs together, but the former Beatle did not want people knowing about their collaboration
Clayton News Daily
‘The Equalizer’ Sneak Peek: Trish Meets Vi’s Family After ‘Amazing’ Night (VIDEO)
How are things going now that Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) and Trish (Gloria Reuben) have rekindled their relationship? Let’s let Trish answer that, based on how she describes the night before in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 16 episode of The Equalizer. Just as Vi’s...
Clayton News Daily
‘Shantaram’: Charlie Hunnam Details His Fight in Return to TV (VIDEO)
Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam returns to TV as Lin Ford, an escaped Aussie convict on the run, looking for redemption in 1980s Bombay in Apple TV+’s Shantaram. In the drama, premiering Friday, October 14, Hunnam’s fugitive struggles to avoid trouble after prison but falls for an enigmatic woman.
‘Big Brother 24’: Brittany Regrets Not Defending Taylor During Daniel Blow-Up
‘Big Brother 24’ houseguest Brittany Hoopes admitted she regretted not defending eventual winner Taylor Hale when Daniel Durston blew up on her.
RELATED PEOPLE
Clayton News Daily
Here's What John Legend Had to Say About Blake Shelton's 'Voice' Exit
John Legend is opening up about Blake Shelton's shocking decision to exit The Voice. Earlier this week, on Oct. 12, the country legend announced that he is leaving the reality series. Shelton is the only original coach who has appeared on all seasons since the show's inception in 2011. Not...
Clayton News Daily
Kris Jenner gets emotional as she undergoes hip replacement surgery
Kris Jenner had to undergo hip replacement surgery on Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians." The 66-year-old visited an orthopedic surgeon who told her the diagnosis after Jenner was unable to sleep or walk properly. "I'm finally biting the bullet. I'm here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating...
Clayton News Daily
Jennifer Garner Shares Celebratory 5th Anniversary Video on Instagram for Organic Snack Company
Just days after honoring her Uncle Robert on National Farmer's Day, multihyphenate Jennifer Garner has even more to commemorate. Today, Oct. 15, the 13 Going on 30 star is celebrating the fifth anniversary of her organic snacks company Once Upon a Farm. Garner is one of four co-founders, and she...
Clayton News Daily
Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Documentary (VIDEO)
Apple Original Films is offering a never-before-seen look at Louis Armstrong in an upcoming documentary about the legendary jazz musician. Set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 28, Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues will feature archival footage and previously unheard home recordings and personal conversations that shed new light on the beloved jazz icon. It will trace Armstrong’s influence on the music industry and how he prevailed in spite of the rampant discrimination and harsh working conditions of the time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dove Cameron Always Wanted to Play Bubbles in a ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Project
Some actors manifest their roles long before they earn them. Dove Cameron did just that with the ill-fated 'Powerpuff Girls' live-action series.
Clayton News Daily
George Clooney Reveals the Savage Prank He Pulled on Meryl Streep
George Clooney is currently out promoting his new rom-com, Ticket To Paradise, with co-star Julia Roberts, and the two stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a chat. During the interview, Clooney revealed an interesting story about how he pretends to be other major stars in genius "pranks." The actor is...
Comments / 0