Clayton News Daily

‘Shantaram’: Charlie Hunnam Details His Fight in Return to TV (VIDEO)

Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam returns to TV as Lin Ford, an escaped Aussie convict on the run, looking for redemption in 1980s Bombay in Apple TV+’s Shantaram. In the drama, premiering Friday, October 14, Hunnam’s fugitive struggles to avoid trouble after prison but falls for an enigmatic woman.
Clayton News Daily

Here's What John Legend Had to Say About Blake Shelton's 'Voice' Exit

John Legend is opening up about Blake Shelton's shocking decision to exit The Voice. Earlier this week, on Oct. 12, the country legend announced that he is leaving the reality series. Shelton is the only original coach who has appeared on all seasons since the show's inception in 2011. Not...
Clayton News Daily

Kris Jenner gets emotional as she undergoes hip replacement surgery

Kris Jenner had to undergo hip replacement surgery on Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians." The 66-year-old visited an orthopedic surgeon who told her the diagnosis after Jenner was unable to sleep or walk properly. "I'm finally biting the bullet. I'm here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating...
Clayton News Daily

Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Documentary (VIDEO)

Apple Original Films is offering a never-before-seen look at Louis Armstrong in an upcoming documentary about the legendary jazz musician. Set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 28, Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues will feature archival footage and previously unheard home recordings and personal conversations that shed new light on the beloved jazz icon. It will trace Armstrong’s influence on the music industry and how he prevailed in spite of the rampant discrimination and harsh working conditions of the time.
Clayton News Daily

George Clooney Reveals the Savage Prank He Pulled on Meryl Streep

George Clooney is currently out promoting his new rom-com, Ticket To Paradise, with co-star Julia Roberts, and the two stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a chat. During the interview, Clooney revealed an interesting story about how he pretends to be other major stars in genius "pranks." The actor is...
