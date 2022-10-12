Read full article on original website
Allen County Council on Aging reminding seniors to review healthcare needs
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - More than two million Ohioans are enrolled in the federal health insurance program and it's time to review your healthcare needs. The Allen County Council on Aging hosting a Medicare update with a staff member from the Ohio Department of Insurance. They encourage seniors to look over their plans to see if it's still the best one for them. They say that there are times things can change and if you don't review your policy it could cost you.
Seminars held in Lima to raise awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol use in the workplace
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Safety and drug-free workplaces go hand in hand, and the Lima/Allen County Chamber held a seminar to help area businesses meet that goal. The Drug-Free Safety Program provided by the Bureau of Workers' Compensation held three sessions in Lima to address alcohol and drug abuse. Employees involved with drugs can be up to 50% less productive, and the goal is preventing on-the-job injuries or illness. The leader of the program says drug use is a growing problem for various industries, especially with the legalization and acceptance of marijuana. The goal is to raise awareness of the dangers these drugs present.
West Ohio Food Bank holds combined resource fair and food distribution at Allen County Fairgrounds
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Hundreds of people got out to the Allen County Fairgrounds for the West Ohio Food Bank's combined resource fair and food distribution. More than 30 local agencies and organizations were on hand to get information on their services out to the public. People were able to stop at the booths that interested them. They then were able to drive through and pick up a trunk full of food at the West Ohio Food Bank's food distribution day. The day was important to all that participated.
Findlay woman arrested during drug bust in Findlay
On 10/13/2022 at approximately 1630 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, along with the Findlay Police Department, executed a search warrant at 530 Eben Ave., Findlay, Ohio.
Lima NAACP continues their push for the Allen County Sheriff's Department to acquire body cameras
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The NAACP Lima Chapter will continue their push for the Allen County Sheriff's Office to purchase body cameras. The NAACP met with the Allen County Commissioners on Thursday and learned that a request for funding specifically for body cameras was never submitted by the Allen County Sheriff's Office. In addition, a request will have to be made to the Allen County Commissioners before any action can be taken. Ron Fails, the president of the Lima NAACP, says that they learned valuable information in this meeting, all in an effort to get more transparency from the sheriff's office.
Commissioners looking for a new home for some Allen County offices
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Commissioners moving forward on a project to find a new home for some county offices. Commissioners say they have made it over the first hurdle in the process of creating a campus-like site for some county offices. They have been wanting to do this for several years and getting approval that the non-restricted "ARPA" dollars can be used is a big step forward. This one-time money can assist in the need for larger spaces due to the pandemic.
Mercer Co. HIT team arrest 3 on drug and gun charges
Celina, OH – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug and gun related charges. Grey reports that on October 13th, the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team), consisting of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Celina Police Department, the Coldwater Police Department, and the St. Henry Police Department conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. The HIT Team made 11 traffic stops, issued 4 citations for Driving Under Suspension and 7 written warnings.
Trick or Treat events in the Lima area
The City of Lima has announced a variety of Trick or Treat options for residents and their families. Holly Geaman has more on the details. The Lima Noon Optimist Safety City event will be Saturday, October 22nd at the facility at 700 South Collett Street.
Hudson Named Ohio Outstanding Master Gardener
Press Release from OSU Extension Hardin County: Hardin County – Penny Hudson was one of five individuals recognized as “Outstanding Master Gardener Volunteer” at the 2022 MGV State Conference Awards Program held October 7-8 in Cuyahoga County near Cleveland. The local Hardin County OSU Extension group was also nominated for five other state awards at the conference. The project ‘Children’s Garden’ was recognized in the “Environmental Horticulture Outstanding MGV Project” award category for small sized groups. Cessna Transport was recognized for the “Friend of the OSU Extension MGV Program.” Mark Badertscher was recognized by his peers for being nominated as an “Outstanding MGV Coordinator” in the paid staff category. Hardin County was also one of four counties recognized for the “Pandemic Perseverance Award” for their efforts restoring the educational Friendship Gardens after the pandemic. In addition, the Hardin County group was recognized as a platinum “Standards of Excellence” award winner. Awards presented at the conference were for the previous program year.
Liberty Arts Magnet 3rd Graders Participate in National Fire Prevention Week
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Do your kids know what to do when there is a fire? While this question may sound simple, having an answer could save lives. The Lima Fire Department visited third graders at Liberty Arts Magnet School to instruct fire safety in observance of National Fire Prevention Week. Fire inspector Warren Pughsley taught life-saving fire information including making sure smoke alarms are working properly with fresh batteries, having a meeting place, putting your hand close to the door to see if it is hot, and evacuating through a window. With winter and the colder months just around the corner, now is a great time to review fire plans.
Operation G.I. Canteen has coffee, donuts, and good conversation each month
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Local veterans are getting together to swap stories and have some coffee and donuts once a month behind an Allen County monument built in their honor. The Veterans Freedom Flag Monument Foundation hosts “Operation G.I. Canteen” on the third Saturday of the month. There is free coffee and donuts for veterans and active military personnel to say thanks for everything they do and have done for this country.
Van Wert County Sheriff's Office investigates a fatal crash on U.S. Route 127
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened this morning. The sheriff's office received a call just after 10 a.m. that an SUV was driving recklessly southbound on U.S. Route 127. During the 9-1-1 call, the SUV, which was being driven by 62-year-old William Stanton, crossed over the center line and sideswiped a semi, causing serious damage to both vehicles. The Van Wert County Coroner's Office reported that Stanton died at the scene. The driver of the semi, 70-year-old Thomas Biving, was not injured. This crash remains under investigation.
Marimor recognizes 11 people for their hard work in the community
Lima, OH (WLIO) - 11 people were honored for their work in the community by the Marimor Employment Services Department. The ceremony recognized individuals enrolled in the program that have held jobs in the community from 5 to 30 years. In 2022, 11 people were honored who have worked in fields such as community service, childcare, and warehouse jobs. Organizers say an event like this is important to recognize the hard work being done in the local community.
3 events bringing hundreds out to the Van Wert Co. Fairgrounds
Van Wert, OH (WLIO) - Hundreds of people are heading over to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds to take part in not one but three events going on at the same time. Harvest Happenings, the Dairy Barn Emporium, and the Apple Festival have taken over the fairgrounds Friday and Saturday. If you like to shop or looking to get a jump on your holiday shopping, there are crafts, clothing, and other items available in many different building. But it is the Apple Festival that started it all. It is celebrating it is 35th year in 2022. It began as way for three orchards to get rid of their apple supplies in the fall, but it has grown too so much more.
Wanted Persons for the week ending October 16 2022
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending 10-16-2022. Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending 10-16-2022
Career fair at the University of Northwestern Ohio connects companies with potential employees
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Current students as well as alumni of the University of Northwestern Ohio were able to connect with local employers in order to take the next step in their career. A career fair gathered more than 60 companies to help students find out how they would like...
Keith's TD, rugged defense lift Bowling Green over Miami
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Ta’ron Keith scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Bowling Green defense allowed just 189 total yards and the Falcons defeated Miami of Ohio 17-13 on Saturday. Keith's 19-yard run with 11:31 remaining gave the Falcons their first lead since the...
Lincolnview wins first-ever NWC Scholastic Bowl Tournament
Allen Co., OH (WLIO) - Members of the Northwest Conference flexed their mental muscles at their first ever scholastic bowl at Ohio State Lima. The principals from the different schools asked the university if they would host the tournament, much like they have done for Western Buckeye League schools for the past couple of decades. Around 100 students were tested on current events, history, science and even put pencil to paper for some math problems. There was both a varsity and junior varsity divisions competing on Friday, and Ohio State Lima officials say they are glad to host this event this year and in the future.
