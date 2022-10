WINNIPEG, MB, Canada. — Down 0-3 heading into the third period, the Rockford IceHogs leaned on three-point, third-period performances from Lukas Reichel and Luke Philp for a 5-4 comeback overtime victory over the Manitoba Moose Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre to open the 2022-23 season. The Moose exploded in the first two minutes of the opening period with […]

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 49 MINUTES AGO