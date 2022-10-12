Read full article on original website
KATV
'Lotto Day': LRPD flying drones over Arkansas State Fair to keep fairgoers safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Thrilling rides, the sweet smell of funnel cakes, and free concerts are a few things Arkansans can expect and experience as the Arkansas State Fair kicks into full swing. As part of the Little Rock Police Department's new safety system, officials said drones will be...
The 2022 Arkansas State Fair officially kicks off
The Arkansas State Fair is back up and running and opening daily at 11 a.m.
Fair fans forever: Man proposes live on KARK 4 News from the Arkansas State Fair
The Arkansas State Fair is where so many memories are made, and maybe none as amazing as when a fairgoer asked to spend forever with his special someone live on TV.
Arkansas Dust Devil Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort
THV11 in Little Rock posted this Arkansas Dust Devil on their YouTube page. Turned out to be a bit of a close call. Dust Devils are not usually very dangerous, but sometimes they can get out of control in both strength and size. As usual, it's not the wind itself...
FOX Food Spotlight: J’s Exotic Eatery
A North Little Rock food truck called J's Exotic Eatery stopped by Good Day Arkansas on Friday.
siusalukis.com
Women's Golf headed to Hot Springs Village for Little Rock Golf Classic
The Southern Illinois women's golf team will compete in its final tournament of the fall season on Monday-Tuesday when they compete in the Little Rock Golf Classic, hosted by Arkansas-Little Rock in Hot Springs Village. The Salukis will play at the Diamante Country Club. Last Time Out. SIU finished fourth...
Fun Family Getaway in Arkansas – Stay in a Barn Loft & See Farm Animals
If you are looking for something a little different to do with the family especially if you have young children this is a great getaway. You can stay in a barn loft with beautiful tree-top views and visit with the animals just down the road near Hot Springs, Arkansas. What...
The Arkansas State Fair gears up for opening day
The Arkansas State Fair is back and opens to the public tomorrow morning at 11 a.m.
Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
11-year-old walks for the first time in 7 months, Arkansas family says its nothing short of a miracle
An Arkansas family is rejoicing after their son takes his first steps in months.
This Arkansas City Is One Of The 10 Most Deadly In The United States
There has been a lot of talk about crime recently in the news. Texarkana gets a bad rap for being a dangerous city, but this Arkansas city is one of the 10 most deadly cities in the United States. So the information I am going to share on each city...
North Little Rock educator named and recognized as 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year
A North Little Rock Middle School teacher received praises and recognition on Friday as she was named 2023 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.
topshelfmusicmag.com
FORMAT Festival 2022: Day Three
The third and final day of FORMAT Festival 2022 started much like the second…with extremely high expectations. The first two days of the festival had gone off without a hitch and everyone was eager to see if the festival could go three-for-three. There was a weird energy in the...
KARK
The Cheese Dip Bucket List continues at Marketplace Grill
Nichole and Heather head to Marketplace Grill in Conway to get the fire started!. Check out last week’s stop here.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Southwest Arkansas under extreme wildfire danger
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – After increasingly dry weather the past month, drought conditions have continued to worsen. Currently, much of central Arkansas is under a severe drought, with extreme drought covering Little Rock and the surrounding area. This has led to increased wildfire danger. The entire state has been...
‘The Voice’ contestant grew up singing in Little Rock
Another Arkansas voice is impressing millions on the big stage. Steven McMorran grew up in Little Rock and is now the second Central Arkansas contestant on NBC's The Voice.
Lawsuit filed against parent company of Shorter College Garden Apartments
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's been just over a week since a fire ripped through an apartment building at the Shorter College Garden Apartments in North Little Rock— but the anger and frustration of the tenants are still fresh. "I think just being here made me angry...
swark.today
Governor Asa Hutchinson’s Public Schedule: October 16 22, 2022
LITTLE ROCK – The following is a list of public appearances by Governor Asa Hutchinson from Sunday, October 16, 2022, through Saturday, October 22, 2022:
KATV
NLR family speaks out after city government demolishes childhood home
North Little Rock (KATV) — A North Little Rock family is outraged that the city of North Little Rock demolished their childhood home and ruined a potential sale. Keith Chenault said he and his family did everything they could to save their home, even when he said some city officials agreed it shouldn't be destroyed.
Kevin Gates concertgoers concerned about violence
Thursday, many gather at the Simmons Bank Arena to see Multi-platinum rap artist, Kevin Gates in action.
