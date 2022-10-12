Horseshoe crab sightings on Long Island during their peak spawning season have reached its lowest level in 20 years, according to a survey from Molloy University. Between May and August, the university’s Center for Environmental Research and Coastal Oceans Monitoring, spotted 188 crabs across 115 Long Island beaches. The survey last year found over 340. Their highest number recorded was around 2,900 back in 2011.

