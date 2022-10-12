ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Domestic violence calls are most dangerous for Connecticut police officers

Officials say two Bristol police officers may have been “lured” to their deaths Wednesday night when responding to a domestic violence 911 call. A third officer was seriously injured. Domestic violence calls are the most dangerous for police officers in Connecticut. The calls make up the largest share...
BRISTOL, CT
Working from home has tripled in Connecticut since 2019

Since COVID, one-in-five Connecticut residents work from home, according to a new survey from the U.S. Census Bureau. The latest American Community Survey, based on census data between 2019 and 2021, shows the number of people working from home in Connecticut has nearly tripled. Before the pandemic, one-in-18 Connecticut residents...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Horseshoe crab sightings on Long Island reach lowest numbers in 20 years

Horseshoe crab sightings on Long Island during their peak spawning season have reached its lowest level in 20 years, according to a survey from Molloy University. Between May and August, the university’s Center for Environmental Research and Coastal Oceans Monitoring, spotted 188 crabs across 115 Long Island beaches. The survey last year found over 340. Their highest number recorded was around 2,900 back in 2011.
ANIMALS
Poll shows Long Island voters will prioritize partisan issues at the ballot box

A new poll from Newsday and Siena College showed Long Islanders are split on some key issues — and unified on others — ahead of the November gubernatorial election. Issues covered in the poll included abortion rights, crime, cash bail, student loan forgiveness and housing affordability. 993 registered voters were polled between October 2-6.
ELECTIONS
WSHU wins award from National Academy of Sciences for the climate podcast Higher Ground

WSHU Public Radio is thrilled to announce that Season 1 of the Higher Ground podcast has been recognized by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. J.D. Allen, the podcast host and WSHU managing director, and Sabrina Garone, podcast producer, have been awarded an inaugural Eric and Wendy Schmidt Award for Excellence in Science Communication.
ENVIRONMENT

