galtheraldonline.com
Galt City Council Voter Guide
To help voters compare the positions of the five candidates for Galt City Council side-by-side, the Herald sent a set of seven issue questions to each of the candidates. The questions touch on growth, taxes, parks and recreation, and other topics. The candidates were asked to respond to each question in no more than 100 words. See their responses below.
Sacramento County voter says ballots were stolen, USPS responds
SACRAMENTO COUNTY — A concerned Sacramento County voter says three election ballots may have been stolen from his mailbox and he's concerned he has lost his chance to vote. The concerned Elk Grove voter asked CBS13 to investigate the missing ballots after an image of the ballot was included in his U.S. Postal Service Informed Delivery service, which is a free and optional notification feature that gives notifications on mail that will arrive soon. The ballots went out to voters last Friday, according to a Sacramento County's Elections spokesperson. The concerned voter said the USPS informed delivery showed his family's ballots would be...
Elk Grove Citizen
Sky River Casino to expand parking
Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rural California as the 51st state? Speakers convey their vision to Modesto City Council
The revolution came to the Modesto City Council meeting Tuesday evening. About a dozen people supporting the New California State movement spoke during public comment. The goal is to create a 51st state from California’s rural areas. The new state would abide by the U.S. Constitution, would not subject...
Folsom City Council reverses limitations on garage sales
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom City Council repealed and deleted a section of their municipal code Tuesday night that limited the frequency of garage sales in the city. In the original municipal code enacted in 1997, the council limited garage sales to no more than three consecutive days and a maximum of two sales per year on the same premises.
News 8 KFMB
'People continue to be extremely frustrated'| California's homeless crisis continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People across the state are frustrated by the homeless crisis on the streets. Local and state politicians know it, and feel the pressure. Solutions are in the works, like Care Court which was just signed into law, but it could be years before people start to really see progress.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Californians can now subscribe for digital license plates. Here’s how they work and the cost
California cars can now drive into a new era technology. The state approved new legislation, AB 984, that requires the Department of Motor Vehicles to create a program authorizing the alternatives to license plates, stickers, tabs and registration cards. The bill, authored by Assemblymember Lori D. Wilson and Sen. Ben...
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Oct. 14-16
From the GoldenSky country music festival to the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk and the Sacramento Kings' Fan Fest, here’s a look at events in Northern California this weekend. See the video below for the Sacramento region’s weekend forecast. GoldenSky Festival. Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, and Brothers...
Roseville councilman files defamation lawsuit against House of Oliver owner
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Scott Alvord, a well-known Roseville city councilman, has filed a defamation lawsuit against the owner of House of Oliver and a local political blogger. The lawsuit claims defamation, false light, unfair business practices and declaratory relief. However, Matthew Oliver said this is all a political stunt to gain more attention.
KCRA.com
Group of adults enters classroom to attack student, Sacramento City Unified says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of people not affiliated with John F. Kennedy High School entered a classroom to attack a student, the Sacramento City Unified School District said Thursday afternoon. About six people, which the school district said most — if not all — were adults, came onto...
KCRA.com
Parents arrested for assaulting Yuba County high school principal on campus, sheriff says
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — Two parents have been arrested in Yuba County accused of attacking a principal of a high school after their student was injured in a fight. The violent incidents happened two weeks ago on and near Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst and, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, one incident led to another.
City of Folsom announces two new water rebate programs
FOLSOM, Calif. — The city of Folsom launched two new programs designed to reduce water use among residents -- the “Cash for Grass” rebate program and a smart home water monitoring system rebate. Folsom is under a Stage 3 water conservation warning and water customers are required...
More than 2,000 homes and apartments to be built in West Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Once finished, a new community in West Roseville will include more than 2,000 new homes and apartments. Located near the major cross streets of Blue Oaks Boulevard and Westbrook Boulevard, the 500-acre Winding Creek community will also include an elementary school, four parks, and a retail center among other trails and protected land.
KCRA.com
Soil survey reveals surprising information on the severity of the Mosquito Fire
The Mosquito Fire has been well-controlled in Placer and El Dorado counties for several weeks after forcing thousands of people to evacuate. The containment has allowed soil experts to conduct a soil burn severity survey throughout the burn scar. These surveys are completed following a fire to determine the status...
sacramentocityexpress.com
These streets in Sacramento are closing for IRONMAN California
Thousands of athletes are expected to participate in the 2022 IRONMAN California race in Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 23. The triathlon competition will temporarily close several streets in downtown and midtown Sacramento. The Oct. 23 event ends at the California State Capitol. Some streets will close as soon as Monday,...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Modesto, CA
Located in California's Stanislaus County, Modesto offers plenty of fun activities for every kind of traveler. Whether you’re a car enthusiast, wine connoisseur, art junkie, or history buff, you can find various things to do in Modesto. Foodies will be happy to know that this city is home to...
Invasive yellow fever mosquito species found in Manteca for first time
MANTECA — Eggs of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, commonly known as the "yellow fever" mosquito, have been discovered in Manteca for the first time. The pesky bloodsucker continues to grow in population across San Joaquin County, first detected in West Stockton, Ripon, Escalon, and South Stockton.They aren't your average mosquito, and the San Joaquin district says you should call them right away if one bites you. "This is a very fearless mosquito, and they are very aggressive biters," said Omar Khweiss, General Manager for San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District. The "yellow fever" mosquito is an adaptive species....
theavtimes.com
Op-ed: State legislators freed man now accused of murder in Sacramento.
This past Sunday [Oct. 9], a rapist who was released from prison decades early because of 2018 legislation was arrested for murdering a 60-year-old man who worked at a Sacramento board and care facility. Michael Xavier Bell, who is now 36 years old, had been out of custody for just 73 days.
galtheraldonline.com
Q: How should the city respond to declining revenue from the Galt Market?
We need to have a town hall meeting to get the community’s feedback and what they think we should do about the Galt Market. Change is necessary; the past councils have tried, but nothing has. Now it’s time for the community to give their feedback. I think the Galt marketplace plan is beautiful, but it’s not what the people want in that space.
