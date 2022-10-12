The two largest obstacles to homelessness in Galt are location within the county and refusal of services. The county of Sacramento has dozens of facilities, programs and opportunities for the homeless. However, most of the homeless don’t know about these services. We must find ways to get them to those services, not bring those services to Galt. We need a coordinated effort between the county of Sacramento and the city of Galt to educate about these services and provide transportation outside of Galt.

GALT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO