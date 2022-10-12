Read full article on original website
Q: What is one proposal you have to address homelessness?
The two largest obstacles to homelessness in Galt are location within the county and refusal of services. The county of Sacramento has dozens of facilities, programs and opportunities for the homeless. However, most of the homeless don’t know about these services. We must find ways to get them to those services, not bring those services to Galt. We need a coordinated effort between the county of Sacramento and the city of Galt to educate about these services and provide transportation outside of Galt.
Galt City Council Voter Guide
To help voters compare the positions of the five candidates for Galt City Council side-by-side, the Herald sent a set of seven issue questions to each of the candidates. The questions touch on growth, taxes, parks and recreation, and other topics. The candidates were asked to respond to each question in no more than 100 words. See their responses below.
Q: How should the city respond to declining revenue from the Galt Market?
We need to have a town hall meeting to get the community’s feedback and what they think we should do about the Galt Market. Change is necessary; the past councils have tried, but nothing has. Now it’s time for the community to give their feedback. I think the Galt marketplace plan is beautiful, but it’s not what the people want in that space.
