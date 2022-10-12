This weekend’s guest on Mother Lode Views is Tuolumne County Capital Project Director Maureen Frank. She will update the construction on the two resiliency centers, one in Tuolumne and the other in Groveland. Both are scheduled to open their doors next month. Frank shared that both are now prototypes for the state, explaining, “The resiliency centers in Tuolumne County have now become a model for the state of California. Governor Gavin Newsom was so interested in this project, he has now put aside funding to give out grants on a statewide level for other communities to develop community resiliency centers.” She continued, “It’s so great to see something that our community developed and came to fruition and now we’re going to see that in other communities to help residents be more resilient.”

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO