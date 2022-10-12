Read full article on original website
Focusing On New Resiliency Centers In Tuolumne County
This weekend’s guest on Mother Lode Views is Tuolumne County Capital Project Director Maureen Frank. She will update the construction on the two resiliency centers, one in Tuolumne and the other in Groveland. Both are scheduled to open their doors next month. Frank shared that both are now prototypes for the state, explaining, “The resiliency centers in Tuolumne County have now become a model for the state of California. Governor Gavin Newsom was so interested in this project, he has now put aside funding to give out grants on a statewide level for other communities to develop community resiliency centers.” She continued, “It’s so great to see something that our community developed and came to fruition and now we’re going to see that in other communities to help residents be more resilient.”
Coming To Fruition: Broadband for All
Sacramento, CA — Construction is underway on the first leg of a 10,000-mile broadband network that will bring high-speed Internet services to all Californians, no matter where they live, and Tuolumne County has already received some funding. As reported here earlier this week, Tuolumne County was awarded more than...
New State Cannabis Task Force Raids Illegal Grows In Tuolumne County
Jupiter, CA. — The area of Jupiter in Tuolumne County was one of the first targets of California’s newly formed Unified Cannabis Enforcement Task Force (UCETF), which carried out raids on several illegal grows there. As first reported by Clarke Broadcasting on Tuesday, several callers reported a heavily...
Preparing For Emergencies In Tuolumne County
Mother Lode Views featured Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services Coordinator, Dore Bietz. Topics included disaster preparations, escape routes, emergency sirens, drought and other related matters.
New Cannabis Task Force Was Investigating In Tuolumne County
Columbia, CA — Clarke Broadcasting received multiple reports of a heavily armed law enforcement presence in the Columbia area last week, specifically near the unincorporated community of Jupiter. It was reportedly in relation to illegal marijuana grows. We reached out to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed they...
Call Kurtis: Pharmacy stops filling pain prescriptions
SONORA — Janell Baptiste says that the Sonora Save Mart where she's had her pain meds filled for the last 13 years suddenly quit filling her prescription. And that's when she found herself faced with the prospect of not receiving the medicine that had helped with pain from a motorcycle crash decades ago. "It's always been prescribed by a doctor," she said. But now, Janell says she's getting sick from withdrawals. "It's only been four months but these four months have seemed like years." Save Mart blames some sort of audit, but pain medicine customers like Jennifer Sanchez say that...
Details About Columbia CRC Meeting Announced
Columbia, CA — An early chance to weigh in about plans to use the Columbia Armory as a Community Resilience Center is coming up later this month. The first town hall will be on October 24 at 6pm, at the Armory building located at 10747 Airport Road in Columbia. Tuolumne County leaders are hoping to gain input on what the community would like to see housed at the facility. The county is hoping to receive grant money to move the project forward. The site would host programs and services on a day-to-day basis, and serve as an emergency shelter if needed during times of fires or other disasters.
Soil survey reveals surprising information on the severity of the Mosquito Fire
The Mosquito Fire has been well-controlled in Placer and El Dorado counties for several weeks after forcing thousands of people to evacuate. The containment has allowed soil experts to conduct a soil burn severity survey throughout the burn scar. These surveys are completed following a fire to determine the status...
Smoky Skies Next Week In Calaveras County, A Prescribed Burn
Angels Camp – Smoke will be visible in the skies over Angles Camp as CAL Fire conducts a prescribed burn next week. The burn and live training will be on the Whittle Vegetation Management Program (VMP) site in Calaveras County on Monday, October 17. About 550 acres of vegetation along the east side of Fowler Peak will be set ablaze beginning at 8 a.m. and running until 5 p.m., contingent on weather and fire activity.
TC Public Health Offers Opportunities For Free Flu Shots
Groveland, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Health Department will be offering additional flu shot clinics in the coming weeks ahead of the winter season. Public Health Director Michelle Jachetta says, “We have one coming up in Jamestown, one in Columbia, and one in Groveland. They are all before the end of the month. We are hoping to reach people right before flu season starts.”
Anderson, Jill
Jill Ann Anderson, born October 10, 1947 in Tillamook, Oregon passed away October 13, 2022 at her home in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home are entrusted with her arrangements. Date of Death: 10/13/2022. Age: 75. Residence: Tuolumne, CA.
Update: Fire In Downtown Sonora
Update at 12:35 p.m.: Firefighters have extinguished a house fire at 24 North Shepherd Street near East Jackson Street that ignited this morning in downtown Sonora. Sonora Police spokesperson Cpl. Thomas Brickley relayed that the roadway between Elkin and East Bradford streets that was shut down to allow for crews to battle the blaze and then mop up has reopened to traffic. Further details on the fire can be viewed below.
Update: Stuck Big Rig Shuts Down HWY 108 Near Kennedy Meadows
Update at 5:30 p.m.: The CHP reports that the stuck big rig has been removed and traffic is moving freely once again. Further details on the incident can be viewed below. Update at 3:35 p.m.: The CHP reports that Highway 108 Sonora Pass east of Kennedy Meadows will remain closed for at least another four hours as a tow crew works to remove a stuck big rig. They added, “The big rig is wedged between two mountain walls and the tow crew is having to move it inches at a time.” The roadway has been closed since just before 11 this morning. Further details on the crash are below.
Wright, Cordell
Cordell Ray Wright, born June 6, 1950 in Scotia, California passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Lodi Memorial Hospital. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home is entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 10/05/2022. Age: 72. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Hamilton, Clariece
Clariece Gay Hamilton, born July 3, 1935 in Sonora, California passed away October 9, 2022 at Wagner Heights Rehabilitation Center in Stockton, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 10/09/2022. Age: 87. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Reed, Thranna
Thranna Correnea Reed, born August 20, 1939 in West Virginia passed away September 26, 2022 in Citrus Heights, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted in cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 09/26/2022. Age: 83. Residence: Sonora, CA.
New Information On Serious Injury Motorcycle Crash In East Sonora
East Sonora, CA – The CHP has released the identity of the drivers and new details regarding a serious injury crash Thursday that slowed traffic in East Sonora. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mono Way and Tuolumne Road, as earlier reported here. The CHP reports that 63-year-old Laurie Fogata of Jamestown was stopped at a red light at the intersection in a 2014 Honda Accord. At that same time, 55-year-old Christian Howard of Oakley came up behind the car on a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado detailed, “Due to his unsafe speed, he was unable to bring his motorcycle to stop for the traffic ahead. As a result, Howard’s motorcycle struck Fogata’s vehicle, and he was ejected.”
Update: Highway 108 Crash Stalling Traffic In Sonora
Update at 5:10 p.m.: The CHP reports the wreckage has been cleared and traffic is moving freely once again. Details regarding the two-vehicle crash can be found below. Update at 4:50 p.m.: A crash involving a van and a Chevy Suburban has traffic backed up on Highway 108 in Sonora. The CHP reports that the two collided and are blocking the eastbound lane of the highway just before the Stockton Road off-ramp. They added that the Suburban has damage to its right side.
Maxwell, Oliver
Oliver Herbert Maxwell, born August 3, 1927 in Sonora, California passed away October 10, 2022 at Avalon Health Care of Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 10/10/2022. Age: 95. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Pasby, Scott
Scott Robert Pasby, born August 16, 1958 in Spokane, Washington passed away October 12, 2022 at his residence in Jamestown, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Date of Death: 10/12/2022. Age: 64. Residence: Jamestown, CA.
