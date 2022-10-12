Read full article on original website
MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives has now unveiled a brand new, 26,337-square-foot Lineworker Training Center and headquarters facility today, and it was filled with future linemen. The Training Center will provide year-round training for students at Bismarck State College’s lineworker program and the electric cooperative workforce.The facility boasts […]
Cold and flu season is again here, and parents are starting to worry about their small kids, who can be especially susceptible to viruses like Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It is the leading cause of hospitalization in infants under the age of one. Mild symptoms may include sneezing, coughing, and...
Bismarck mom uses her loss to educate others about dangers of RSV
BISMARCK, N.D. – Cold and flu season is here, and it will likely hit some of us harder than others. Small children can be especially susceptible to viruses like Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. It is the leading cause of hospitalization in babies under age one. Mild symptoms may include a runny nose, sneezing and coughing, while severe symptoms can include wheezing and difficulty breathing.
Mandan police looking for runaway
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police are asking for the public’s help in trying to locate a runaway. Police say Sky Alyea was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants and possibly carrying a red Oakley backpack. She is 5 feet tall and 85 pounds with brown eyes,...
So let's get a couple of things straight, NO you don't have to be from Mexico OR have lived in Southern California to ENJOY good Mexican food. Some people think that to appreciate what they deem as authentic Mexican food, it's impossible to find here in Bismarck, or Mandan...OR all of North Dakota for that matter - but that's simply not true. If you look up authentic on google, you'll find different ways of explaining to you what it truly means, but the bottom line is "Real, Genuine" - here is the thing, all of the above doesn't really matter, it's what YOU think, and what YOU find tastes the best and meets your needs.
In plain sight: agents discuss finding illicit drugs concealed in ‘everyday’ items
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Amid rising overdose rates across the nation, largely due to the synthetic opioid fentanyl, law enforcement work to keep deadly drugs out of our communities. The first step? Finding illegal substances. In a Bismarck evidence room, there’s a collection of everyday objects that aren’t what they seem....
Unfortunately, the wind isn’t going anywhere
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The wind continues to stay the big story into Thursday, eventually tapering by Friday.
Bismarck school board member challenging obstruction charge
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck school board member and physician Emily Eckroth is challenging a “Physical obstruction of a government function” charge stemming from a September incident. She is the wife of Ryan Eckroth, who lost his bid for the state House in the NDGOP’s June primary vote. Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Sept. 3, […]
