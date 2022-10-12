Read full article on original website
Get Spooky With It: LeClaire Hosting Witches Walk
Halloweekend just got a little more festive in LeClaire. LeClaire will be hosting Witches Walk & Costume Contest on October 29. It will be from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Kids can walk Cody Road and trick-or-treat at participating businesses (there will be a sign in the window of businesses that are doing it).
Davenport Holding Its Final Family Fun Day Of 2022 This Saturday
You can definitely tell the colder weather is approaching because we are enjoying our final days of outdoor activities in the Quad Cities before we get stuck inside for the winter. This Saturday, you can enjoy the final Family Fun Day event of the year at a park in Davenport. This final event is free for everyone and has a harvest theme.
How You Can Enjoy A Not So Scary Halloween Walk In Rock Island
Sometimes it's nice to enjoy Halloween without getting your socks scared off, especially when you have children. For the past 7 years, the Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island has given families a chance to do that with their event, Not So Scary Halloween Walk. Starting this week, member and non-members can bring their littles to the center for some Halloween fun.
Mt. Pleasant vs. Clinton Tailgate Tour Win $200
Welcome to the Mt. Pleasant vs. Clinton game in Clinton! It's week 8 of the 2022 Tailgate Tour, powered by Hy-Vee and we have a chance for you to win $100 in cash and a $100 gift card to Hy-Vee! Sign up below for your chance to win. When the...
Holiday Train is Back This Year! All Aboard For Fun in Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois
The last time we were able to go watch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train was in downtown Clinton on December 7, 2019. Just a few years ago, yet a way different world than we live in today. That was one of the highlights as a parent. The kids were at the perfect age to truly show what the Christmas Spirit was all about and the concert was incredible.
Grab a Pint of “Jackie’s Hail Mary IPA” at Front Street to Support QC Woman
Front Street Brewery brewed a beer, but not just any old beer. This beer is for a cause. Jackie Celske, Augie grad and devoted Quad Citizen, has battled a host of autoimmune diseases for 16 years. After two unsuccessful surgeries that required her to quit her job earlier this year, Jackie recently began experimental immunotherapy.
Two Eastern Iowa Bands Ready To Rock The Quad Cities This Weekend
Two bands are ready to rock the Quad Cities this weekend and it's a show you want to be at. One of the bands is the Quad Cities' only all-female rock band and the other is the Midwest's favorite party band. Both will be taking the stage in East Moline, IL this Saturday night and you have a chance to go for free.
QC Teacher Of The Week: Gail Blubaugh At Davenport Schools
It's the Fall 2022 semester and we are heading out to schools with our awesome program with Nothing Bundt Cakes to honor and reward our awesome Quad Cities teachers and educators. It's called QC Teacher of the Week and we are so excited to announce this week's teacher of the week!
Great! Now We Have To Worry About Mountain Lions in Iowa & Illinois
It seems like we write about mountain lions a lot here. Remember the Mountain Lion Who Broke Into a Home To See Taxidermy Animals? Or the Woman Caught On Video Walking Down the Street With A Full-Grown Lion Throwing a Temper Tantrum?. Just some wacky stories, right?. Seems like mountain...
The Mississippi River Is Really Low And This Is How It’s Impacting Davenport
Over the summer, the city of Davenport has seen quite a bit of river tourism but that looks like it will come to a halt. The Mississippi River, as a whole, is just low. Near my hometown, at Memphis, the river reads about 6 ft. as of Monday morning. The river at Rock Island is at just about 4 ft., which is where it's expected to hover over the week. Because of these levels, Viking Cruises cannot sail past Memphis and will not be coming to Davenport.
A Message To Iowa Drivers Who Block Lanes To Turn Into Coffeehouse Drive-Thrus
There's already enough road construction going on and we don't need one more issue to make traffic flow even slower. I understand very well needing your morning coffee and going to a fave coffeehouse to get it on the way to work. Seriously, there's a Davenport coffee stop that knows my order as soon as they see me by now. I get the coffee need.
Rock Island Police Make Arrest in Sunday Murder
Rock Island Police say one man is dead and another is in custody after an altercation last night. On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 2:16 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 1500 block of 8th Street. When officers arrived,...
