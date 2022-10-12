ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US 104.9

Fright Night In The Park Comes To Rock Island This Month

So many great family events are going on this month, and Rock Island is joining in on the spooky fun with Fright Night in the Park!. Get your costumes ready for a free Halloween event just for kids! Goodwill of the Heartland and Rock Island Parks and Recreation presents Fright Night in the Park on Thursday, October 27th at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
US 104.9

Get Spooky With It: LeClaire Hosting Witches Walk

Halloweekend just got a little more festive in LeClaire. LeClaire will be hosting Witches Walk & Costume Contest on October 29. It will be from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Kids can walk Cody Road and trick-or-treat at participating businesses (there will be a sign in the window of businesses that are doing it).
LE CLAIRE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Davenport, IA
Lifestyle
Davenport, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
US 104.9

Reading Programs Continue To Grow In The Quad Cities

Reading is considered important for kids of all ages, and it looks like the QCA knows this. This week alone has countless reading opportunities for kids and families throughout the area. If your kids loved summer reading programs, or maybe you're trying to get your kids to start reading, these...
CLINTON, IA
US 104.9

Has Downtown Davenport’s Tacobar Closed?

It seems like there might be one less place to get tacos in downtown Davenport now. Tacobar QC, which is in the same building as Common Chord (formerly River Music Experience), has allegedly closed for good, though it's not sure when that might have happened. Tacobar hasn't announced a permanent closing on their Facebook page as of Friday morning. Here's where this conversation started:
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Mary Shelley
US 104.9

New Movie Theater With Rooftop Bar Coming To Davenport

As part of a multi-million dollar project, a new movie theater will be opening up in Davenport. Governor Kim Reynolds announced four projects today that are part of Destination Iowa grant funding. One of them is a movie theater in Davenport. It will be a two-screen movie theater called The...
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Scientist#Family Fun#Beer Tasting#The Putnam Museum#Community Access Fund#Hocus Pocus#Giant Screen
US 104.9

Suspected Human Remains Found in Eastern Iowa Landfill

Local law enforcement agencies in the Clinton area are currently investigating what appears to be human remains found in the Clinton County landfill. According to KCRG, "The employees found told deputies they found it before 11 a.m. on October 8 and contacted the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police, according to a media release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. The remains are believed to be human and have been turned over to the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination."
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
US 104.9

US 104.9

Davenport, IA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://us1049quadcities.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy