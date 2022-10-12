Read full article on original website
Fright Night In The Park Comes To Rock Island This Month
So many great family events are going on this month, and Rock Island is joining in on the spooky fun with Fright Night in the Park!. Get your costumes ready for a free Halloween event just for kids! Goodwill of the Heartland and Rock Island Parks and Recreation presents Fright Night in the Park on Thursday, October 27th at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island.
Get Spooky With It: LeClaire Hosting Witches Walk
Halloweekend just got a little more festive in LeClaire. LeClaire will be hosting Witches Walk & Costume Contest on October 29. It will be from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Kids can walk Cody Road and trick-or-treat at participating businesses (there will be a sign in the window of businesses that are doing it).
Tommy’s Express Car Wash Brings Back Tunnel of Terror For 2022
Your favorite car wash in Davenport just got spooky! Get ready to experience the best haunted car wash you've ever seen... to be honest, I don't think I've ever seen a haunted car wash in real life. If you're like me and love this idea make sure you mark your...
Sweet Tooth Snacks Opening New Davenport Location This Week
If you start feeling snacky this weekend, there's a new place you will be able to check out in Davenport. Sweet Tooth Home & Snacks will be having the grand opening of its new store in Davenport. Sweet Tooth Snacks is no stranger to Davenport. Last fall, they had their...
Holiday Train is Back This Year! All Aboard For Fun in Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois
The last time we were able to go watch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train was in downtown Clinton on December 7, 2019. Just a few years ago, yet a way different world than we live in today. That was one of the highlights as a parent. The kids were at the perfect age to truly show what the Christmas Spirit was all about and the concert was incredible.
Reading Programs Continue To Grow In The Quad Cities
Reading is considered important for kids of all ages, and it looks like the QCA knows this. This week alone has countless reading opportunities for kids and families throughout the area. If your kids loved summer reading programs, or maybe you're trying to get your kids to start reading, these...
Halloween Fun for Everyone, Niabi Zoo Hosts ‘Boo at the Zoo’
Just because you're a different species, doesn't mean you can't love Halloween as much as the rest of us! Halloween can be celebrated by humans, giraffes, and really any unworldly spirits that might be hanging around. Niabi Zoo loves Halloween, knows you do, and we're pretty sure the animals do...
Has Downtown Davenport’s Tacobar Closed?
It seems like there might be one less place to get tacos in downtown Davenport now. Tacobar QC, which is in the same building as Common Chord (formerly River Music Experience), has allegedly closed for good, though it's not sure when that might have happened. Tacobar hasn't announced a permanent closing on their Facebook page as of Friday morning. Here's where this conversation started:
New Movie Theater With Rooftop Bar Coming To Davenport
As part of a multi-million dollar project, a new movie theater will be opening up in Davenport. Governor Kim Reynolds announced four projects today that are part of Destination Iowa grant funding. One of them is a movie theater in Davenport. It will be a two-screen movie theater called The...
One of Moline’s Middle Schools Featured On Jeopardy Wednesday
I got in the habit of watching Jeopardy with my grandma years ago. Every day, "Ope, it's 4:30, time for Jeopardy." Yesterday, I might have finally guessed an answer correctly, because there was no way I was getting this one wrong - it's about the Quad Cities. In the Double...
Moline Native Wins Life-Changing Money On ‘The Price Is Right’ Wednesday
A former Quad City resident appeared on CBS's long-running game show, "The Price is Right" which aired on October 5th, 2022. At first glance, there is no way to tell where this woman named Karen is from, but when looking closely at her t-shirt, it reads, "The Quad Cities, Where Iowa and Illinois Spoon."
A Message To Iowa Drivers Who Block Lanes To Turn Into Coffeehouse Drive-Thrus
There's already enough road construction going on and we don't need one more issue to make traffic flow even slower. I understand very well needing your morning coffee and going to a fave coffeehouse to get it on the way to work. Seriously, there's a Davenport coffee stop that knows my order as soon as they see me by now. I get the coffee need.
Here’s How They Change The Lightbulbs at Davenport’s Brady Street Stadium
It feels like every high school kid remembers one specific football game they were at - whether on the field or in the stands - where it was a brisk evening, the lights were on, and the home team was winning. Those giant floodlights are the only reason that teams...
Iowa and Illinois Firefighters Looking For Big Win In The Quad Cities Chili Cook-Off
The 1st Annual Quad Cities Firefighters Chili Cook-Off is underway! Area fire departments will be competing to see which firehouse makes the best chili in the Quad Cities!. The $10 entry fee includes a voting card and a taste of each firefighter's chili. All proceeds benefit the Firefighter Benevolent Funds.
Parks and Streets to Police and Fire Service…How’s Davenport Doing?
According to DavenportIowa.com, in 2020, "citizens expressed their desire to see the City prioritize street improvements, neighborhoods, police services, and efforts to attract and retain businesses. Now it's time to let them know how you think they've done. Two years after that survey, they are looking for input. There is...
Suspected Human Remains Found in Eastern Iowa Landfill
Local law enforcement agencies in the Clinton area are currently investigating what appears to be human remains found in the Clinton County landfill. According to KCRG, "The employees found told deputies they found it before 11 a.m. on October 8 and contacted the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police, according to a media release from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. The remains are believed to be human and have been turned over to the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination."
