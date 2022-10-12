Read full article on original website
Families would get hundreds each month with new proposalJake WellsWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
What Happened To These Missing Children And Adults In Kansas?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
In cutthroat age of winning, Wichita Heights football coach stands on character, integrity
Dominick Dingle wants to mold men of character who become good husbands and fathers more than win football games.
Wichita welcomes Hatchet Rivalry to Riverfront Stadium on Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hatchet Rivalry is our focus for this week’s Competitive Drive, as one of the oldest rivalries in our state’s history between Dodge City and Garden City takes place at Riverfront Stadium. “I think it’s great to bring those two cities to Wichita and use Riverfront Stadium for what it was […]
adastraradio.com
No. 5 Hutchinson Visits No. 2 Maize in AVCTL-I Showdown
MAIZE, Kan. (Kpreps.com) – This game is for the AVCTL Division I conference title. If Maize wins, the Eagles have the outright crown. If Hutchinson wins, the Salthawks, Maize and Derby will share the conference championship. Hutchinson has moved into the 5A top-5 with multiple close wins. Hutchinson was...
Kansas woman to make history Friday night as head football referee
For the first time in Kansas state high school football history, a woman will be head referee when Wamego's team visits Clearwater Friday night.
3 in the Community: Andale
KSN News is in Andale sharing stories of why the community is great this week.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Miss Augusta & Miss Butler County
The Miss Augusta/Miss Butler County Scholarship Competition will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Augusta High School Auditorium. The current titleholders, Miss Augusta Anna Holman and Miss Butler County, Sierra Marie Bonn, will crown their successors following the event designed to showcase the confidence, poise and talent of the candidates.
wichitabyeb.com
Yuengling brewery is coming to Wichita!
There’s an excitement in the air today and it’s probably not just because it’s fall. Yuengling Brewery announced this week their beer will be available in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma (yes, that includes Wichita). Starting in early 2023, Kansas will be the farthest west that the brewery...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
wichitabyeb.com
We are down to the championship for the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket
Our social media venture to find Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ is now down to two vying for the championship! Our tournament bracket featured 32 restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups around town with three goals in mind:. Introduce you all to the incredible number of options many of you may...
wichitabyeb.com
Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Oct 14-16)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
KWCH.com
Lawnmowing business’s generosity leads to big surprise for Wichita veteran
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The owner of a Wichita lawnmowing business set his sights on a yard in need of some cleaning. The work he does is free, and he records himself doing it, drawing millions on social media. 12 News explored how the local business owner’s project of goodwill...
KWCH.com
Introducing Jaiya Brown
In body camera footage, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple seemingly attempts to exert his political influence to cut in line at a neighborhood event. Adderall shortage affecting Kansas patients, pharmacies. Updated: 22 hours ago. October is ADHD Awareness Month and right now, many adults and children diagnosed with the disorder are...
Atlas Obscura
Wichita State University Plane Crash Site
On the afternoon of October 2, 1970, workers on the Eisenhower Tunnel construction project reported hearing an explosion on the mountainside just northeast of the tunnel’s eastern entrance. Looking north, the mountaintop appeared to be on fire. The project workers were the first on the scene, discovering the remains of the Wichita State football team’s plane, which had crashed into the mountain and melded into the dirt.
KWCH.com
Mayor Brandon Whipple interacts with WPD officer
In body camera footage, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple seemingly attempts to exert his political influence to cut in line at a neighborhood event. Adderall shortage affecting Kansas patients, pharmacies. Updated: 9 hours ago. October is ADHD Awareness Month and right now, many adults and children diagnosed with the disorder are...
classiccountry1070.com
Motorcycle rider critical after accident at west Wichita intersection
Police were called to a car-motorcycle accident in west Wichita late Friday afternoon, and someone from the bike was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The accident was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Seneca at Kellogg. A man around 30 years of age was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
They met in Hollywood, but this startup found its ‘fertile field’ of dreams (and community) in Kansas
Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation. WICHITA, The post They met in Hollywood, but this startup found its ‘fertile field’ of dreams (and community) in Kansas appeared first on Startland News.
tsnews.com
Students among local actors to get role in new movie
A pair of Cheney students played key roles in the new movie, “The Contested Plains.” In addition two more area residents – one from Cheney and one from Goddard – had small roles, thanks in part to their connections to other parties. And at the center...
Aviation International News
Bombardier Ends Historic Chapter, Pursues New Purposes in Wichita
Bombardier closed a historic chapter on March 28 when the final Learjet 75 rolled out of its hangar at the company’s facilities in Wichita for a journey to Grand Rapids, Michigan, where it was to be delivered to its new owner, Northern Jet Management. Tonya Sudduth, then v-p of Learjet operations, said it was an emotional day because it marked the end of 60 years of Learjet production.
KWCH.com
Does It Work? InvisaWear bracelet
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Jewelry typically isn’t described as “lifesaving,” but this isn’t your typical bracelet. The makers of InvisaWear claim their line of GPS-tracking jewelry and accessories can discreetly get you connected with dispatchers during an emergency. Does the InvisaWear bracelet work as advertised? To put...
