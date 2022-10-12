ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Wichita welcomes Hatchet Rivalry to Riverfront Stadium on Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hatchet Rivalry is our focus for this week’s Competitive Drive, as one of the oldest rivalries in our state’s history between Dodge City and Garden City takes place at Riverfront Stadium. “I think it’s great to bring those two cities to Wichita and use Riverfront Stadium for what it was […]
DODGE CITY, KS
adastraradio.com

No. 5 Hutchinson Visits No. 2 Maize in AVCTL-I Showdown

MAIZE, Kan. (Kpreps.com) – This game is for the AVCTL Division I conference title. If Maize wins, the Eagles have the outright crown. If Hutchinson wins, the Salthawks, Maize and Derby will share the conference championship. Hutchinson has moved into the 5A top-5 with multiple close wins. Hutchinson was...
MAIZE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Miss Augusta & Miss Butler County

The Miss Augusta/Miss Butler County Scholarship Competition will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Augusta High School Auditorium. The current titleholders, Miss Augusta Anna Holman and Miss Butler County, Sierra Marie Bonn, will crown their successors following the event designed to showcase the confidence, poise and talent of the candidates.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Yuengling brewery is coming to Wichita!

There’s an excitement in the air today and it’s probably not just because it’s fall. Yuengling Brewery announced this week their beer will be available in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma (yes, that includes Wichita). Starting in early 2023, Kansas will be the farthest west that the brewery...
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Volleyball#New Women#United Soccer Coaches#Ohio University#Newman University#Friends University#Kansas Rush Wichita#East High School#Wichita State
wichitabyeb.com

Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Oct 14-16)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas to auction off surplus bison

CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
CANTON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
KWCH.com

Introducing Jaiya Brown

In body camera footage, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple seemingly attempts to exert his political influence to cut in line at a neighborhood event. Adderall shortage affecting Kansas patients, pharmacies. Updated: 22 hours ago. October is ADHD Awareness Month and right now, many adults and children diagnosed with the disorder are...
WICHITA, KS
Atlas Obscura

Wichita State University Plane Crash Site

On the afternoon of October 2, 1970, workers on the Eisenhower Tunnel construction project reported hearing an explosion on the mountainside just northeast of the tunnel’s eastern entrance. Looking north, the mountaintop appeared to be on fire. The project workers were the first on the scene, discovering the remains of the Wichita State football team’s plane, which had crashed into the mountain and melded into the dirt.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Mayor Brandon Whipple interacts with WPD officer

In body camera footage, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple seemingly attempts to exert his political influence to cut in line at a neighborhood event. Adderall shortage affecting Kansas patients, pharmacies. Updated: 9 hours ago. October is ADHD Awareness Month and right now, many adults and children diagnosed with the disorder are...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Motorcycle rider critical after accident at west Wichita intersection

Police were called to a car-motorcycle accident in west Wichita late Friday afternoon, and someone from the bike was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The accident was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Seneca at Kellogg. A man around 30 years of age was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
WICHITA, KS
Startland News

They met in Hollywood, but this startup found its ‘fertile field’ of dreams (and community) in Kansas

Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation. WICHITA, The post They met in Hollywood, but this startup found its ‘fertile field’ of dreams (and community) in Kansas appeared first on Startland News.
WICHITA, KS
tsnews.com

Students among local actors to get role in new movie

A pair of Cheney students played key roles in the new movie, “The Contested Plains.” In addition two more area residents – one from Cheney and one from Goddard – had small roles, thanks in part to their connections to other parties. And at the center...
CHENEY, KS
Aviation International News

Bombardier Ends Historic Chapter, Pursues New Purposes in Wichita

Bombardier closed a historic chapter on March 28 when the final Learjet 75 rolled out of its hangar at the company’s facilities in Wichita for a journey to Grand Rapids, Michigan, where it was to be delivered to its new owner, Northern Jet Management. Tonya Sudduth, then v-p of Learjet operations, said it was an emotional day because it marked the end of 60 years of Learjet production.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? InvisaWear bracelet

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Jewelry typically isn’t described as “lifesaving,” but this isn’t your typical bracelet. The makers of InvisaWear claim their line of GPS-tracking jewelry and accessories can discreetly get you connected with dispatchers during an emergency. Does the InvisaWear bracelet work as advertised? To put...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy