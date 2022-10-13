ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 arrests made in deadly shooting on NC-55 in May 2022

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Four people are now in custody more than four months after a shooting that killed a man on NC-55 in Durham.

The deadly shooting happened on May 23 near where I-40 and NC-55 cross in southern Durham.

The driver who was shot ended up crashing into several parked cars at Jimmy's Famous Hot Dogs. Bradley Clay, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wednesday, Durham Police Department arrested Artavius Barrett Jr., 20, and a person under the age of 18 on first-degree murder charges. Two other minors were arrested in connection to the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator J.D. Harris at (919) 560-4440 extension 29120 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Lorraine
More murderers who won't have a record when they're finished with their sentence because they're not 18 yet. I sure would like to see the numbers of minors who murdered that don't do it again once they're out of juvenile detention. They know exactly what they're doing at ages 13 to 17

