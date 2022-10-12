ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

profarmer.com

Ahead of the Open | October 14, 2022

Corn: 3 to 5 cents lower. Soybeans: 2 to 4 cents higher. Wheat: 8 to 12 cents lower. GENERAL COMMENTS: Corn and wheat futures traded lower overnight while soybeans firmed in a reversal of Thursday’s price patterns. Malaysian palm oil firmed 4.6%, though that failed to support soyoil, which was pressured by weaker crude oil prices. The U.S. dollar index is nearly 300points higher this morning, which will weigh on both corn and wheat and may limit buying in soybeans.
protocol.com

The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
NASDAQ

Dow Scores Best Day Since November 2020 Amid Massive Rally

The major benchmarks scored big wins on Thursday, though earlier in the session, all three slipped to their lowest levels since 2020 due to September's hotter-than-expected consumer price index (CPI), which revealed inflation is up 8.2% year-over-year. The Dow added 827 points and logged its best day since November 2020, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq scored solid gains of their own, with all three major indexes nabbing their first win in seven sessions.
Washington Examiner

Democrats face a green energy fiasco

Trust in the federal government is low for many reasons: Incompetence, allegations of insider trading, destruction of scarce capital, and blatant overpromising and underdelivering all help to explain why voters are disillusioned. Still, the big promises of the Inflation Reduction Act are just one more example of the Democratic Party's...
msn.com

Oil prices jump to multi-week highs after OPEC+ output cut

NEW YORK, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices rose on Friday for a fifth straight session, as market participants assessed major producers' decision to cut output. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery increased 4.19 U.S. dollars, or 4.7 percent, to settle at 92.64 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It marked the highest finish since Aug. 29 for the U.S. crude standard, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Washington Examiner

Inflation hotter than expected in September in producer price index

Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, came in a bit hotter than expected at 8.5% for the year ending in September, according to a report Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 8.7% the month before, but still a bit higher than...
US News and World Report

U.S. Shale Producer EOG Pays $847 Million to Settle Third-Quarter Hedges

(Reuters) - Shale oil and gas producer EOG Resources Inc paid $847 million during the third quarter to settle wrong-way bets on energy prices, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices soaring since February, although they cooled off from decade highs...
kitco.com

Price pressure on gold silver as U.S. bond yields march higher

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday as rising U.S. Treasury yields continue to pull away investor demand for the safe-haven metals. The U.S. dollar index remains not far below its recent 20-year high and that’s also an underlying bearish element for the metals markets. December gold was last down $10.70 at $1,675.60 and December silver was down $0.332 at $19.15.
Reno-Gazette Journal

Why are gasoline prices in Nevada so high?

This opinion column was submitted by Kathleen Sgamma, president of Western Energy Alliance. Prices at the pump have eased from their record highs earlier in the summer. Nationally, gasoline prices have receded to an average of $3.91, but still remain too high, up from $2.39 when President Biden took office. Nevada, however, wishes the...
profarmer.com

Your Pro Farmer newsletter (October 15, 2022) is now available

USDA’s October crop reports featured some surprises, as the soybean crop was unexpectedly cut, which kept 2022-23 ending stocks unchanged. Wheat ending stocks were reduced, but not as much as traders anticipated. The report data was mildly negative for corn compared to pre-report expectations as neither the crop estimate nor carryover were lowered as much as expected. With USDA zeroing in on corn and soybean crop size, some of the focus will turn to demand, which remains a concern given transportation issues amid low water levels on the Mississippi River and the strong U.S. dollar. USDA cut U.S. 2022-23 exports by 125 million bu. for corn, 40 million bu. for soybeans and 50 million bu. for wheat. China is reportedly looking to import Brazilian corn as soon as December amid U.S. supply uncertainty and as it diversifies its suppliers. On the economic front, U.S. inflation continues to run strong, as it does around the world. Amid pressures from surging inflation, the war in Ukraine and China’s ongoing struggles with Covid, the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts for next year. The U.S. Supreme Court heard opening arguments in the ag industry’s case against California’s Proposition 12 law on animal housing. We cover all these items and much more in this week’s newsletter, which you can download here.
kitco.com

Gold prices drop sharply as U.S. CPI rises 0.4% in September

(Kitco News) - Gold prices have dropped sharply into negative territory as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September, raising prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance through the rest of the year. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its much-anticipated Consumer Price...
The Daily South

Is It Safe To Store Eggs At Room Temperature?

In supermarkets throughout the United States, eggs are typically kept in refrigerator cases, and after returning home from a shopping trip, most American home cooks transfer their egg cartons straight from their shopping bags into their fridges. But anyone who's ever studied abroad or traveled in Europe tell you that...
