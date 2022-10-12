Read full article on original website
Related
profarmer.com
Ahead of the Open | October 14, 2022
Corn: 3 to 5 cents lower. Soybeans: 2 to 4 cents higher. Wheat: 8 to 12 cents lower. GENERAL COMMENTS: Corn and wheat futures traded lower overnight while soybeans firmed in a reversal of Thursday’s price patterns. Malaysian palm oil firmed 4.6%, though that failed to support soyoil, which was pressured by weaker crude oil prices. The U.S. dollar index is nearly 300points higher this morning, which will weigh on both corn and wheat and may limit buying in soybeans.
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
‘Dr. Doom’ Nouriel Roubini warns the next decade could bring ‘massive insolvencies and cascading financial crises’
The economist warned in 2006 that the U.S. housing bust would cause a financial crisis. Now he has a new economic doomsday prediction, and it isn't pretty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Dow Scores Best Day Since November 2020 Amid Massive Rally
The major benchmarks scored big wins on Thursday, though earlier in the session, all three slipped to their lowest levels since 2020 due to September's hotter-than-expected consumer price index (CPI), which revealed inflation is up 8.2% year-over-year. The Dow added 827 points and logged its best day since November 2020, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq scored solid gains of their own, with all three major indexes nabbing their first win in seven sessions.
Investors think the odds of a 75-basis-point rate hike at the December Fed meeting have nearly doubled after the September inflation report
The probability of a December rate hike of 75 basis points shot up to 61.8% after September core inflation hit a 40-year high.
Washington Examiner
Democrats face a green energy fiasco
Trust in the federal government is low for many reasons: Incompetence, allegations of insider trading, destruction of scarce capital, and blatant overpromising and underdelivering all help to explain why voters are disillusioned. Still, the big promises of the Inflation Reduction Act are just one more example of the Democratic Party's...
msn.com
Oil prices jump to multi-week highs after OPEC+ output cut
NEW YORK, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices rose on Friday for a fifth straight session, as market participants assessed major producers' decision to cut output. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery increased 4.19 U.S. dollars, or 4.7 percent, to settle at 92.64 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It marked the highest finish since Aug. 29 for the U.S. crude standard, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tyson Foods flees Chicago, inflation reports, 3Q earnings and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Monday that could impact trading. OIL COMPANY BLASTS CALIFORNIA OFFICIALS: Valero hit back at California’s Energy Commission (CEC) last week after the agency demanded oil refinery executives explain why, despite declining crude oil prices, gas prices have spiked. "[C]rude oil prices...
Ray Dalio claims that the United States is heading for a 'perfect storm' of economic pain
According to billionaire investor and Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, the U.S. economy's paradigm shift away from the era of low-interest rates and "free money" will be painful.
Washington Examiner
Inflation hotter than expected in September in producer price index
Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, came in a bit hotter than expected at 8.5% for the year ending in September, according to a report Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 8.7% the month before, but still a bit higher than...
US News and World Report
U.S. Shale Producer EOG Pays $847 Million to Settle Third-Quarter Hedges
(Reuters) - Shale oil and gas producer EOG Resources Inc paid $847 million during the third quarter to settle wrong-way bets on energy prices, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices soaring since February, although they cooled off from decade highs...
The 2023 Stock Market Collapse
Some of the most powerful people in the financial world believe the market could drop another 20%. Is that realistic?
kitco.com
Price pressure on gold silver as U.S. bond yields march higher
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday as rising U.S. Treasury yields continue to pull away investor demand for the safe-haven metals. The U.S. dollar index remains not far below its recent 20-year high and that’s also an underlying bearish element for the metals markets. December gold was last down $10.70 at $1,675.60 and December silver was down $0.332 at $19.15.
Why are gasoline prices in Nevada so high?
This opinion column was submitted by Kathleen Sgamma, president of Western Energy Alliance. Prices at the pump have eased from their record highs earlier in the summer. Nationally, gasoline prices have receded to an average of $3.91, but still remain too high, up from $2.39 when President Biden took office. Nevada, however, wishes the...
profarmer.com
Your Pro Farmer newsletter (October 15, 2022) is now available
USDA’s October crop reports featured some surprises, as the soybean crop was unexpectedly cut, which kept 2022-23 ending stocks unchanged. Wheat ending stocks were reduced, but not as much as traders anticipated. The report data was mildly negative for corn compared to pre-report expectations as neither the crop estimate nor carryover were lowered as much as expected. With USDA zeroing in on corn and soybean crop size, some of the focus will turn to demand, which remains a concern given transportation issues amid low water levels on the Mississippi River and the strong U.S. dollar. USDA cut U.S. 2022-23 exports by 125 million bu. for corn, 40 million bu. for soybeans and 50 million bu. for wheat. China is reportedly looking to import Brazilian corn as soon as December amid U.S. supply uncertainty and as it diversifies its suppliers. On the economic front, U.S. inflation continues to run strong, as it does around the world. Amid pressures from surging inflation, the war in Ukraine and China’s ongoing struggles with Covid, the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts for next year. The U.S. Supreme Court heard opening arguments in the ag industry’s case against California’s Proposition 12 law on animal housing. We cover all these items and much more in this week’s newsletter, which you can download here.
‘Time may be running out’: global debt crisis reaches critical point
Eclipsed by rich countries’ own problems, a crunch a decade in the making is coming to a head
kitco.com
Gold prices drop sharply as U.S. CPI rises 0.4% in September
(Kitco News) - Gold prices have dropped sharply into negative territory as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September, raising prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance through the rest of the year. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its much-anticipated Consumer Price...
The Daily South
Is It Safe To Store Eggs At Room Temperature?
In supermarkets throughout the United States, eggs are typically kept in refrigerator cases, and after returning home from a shopping trip, most American home cooks transfer their egg cartons straight from their shopping bags into their fridges. But anyone who's ever studied abroad or traveled in Europe tell you that...
Comments / 0