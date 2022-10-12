Read full article on original website
Stereogum
girl in red – “October Passed Me By” (Prod. Aaron Dessner)
One of girl in red’s breakthrough hits was “We Fell In Love In October,” a wistful indie-pop love song built on simple drums, echo-laden guitars, and elegant orchestral strings — sort of like Vivian Girls with a chamber-pop twist. Ever since its release in 2018, the song has always picked up streams in the fall, like a micro-scale version of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” rising back to #1 on the Hot 100 every December. Today, girl in red has released a sequel.
guitar.com
Willow Smith hopes the “old white dudes” who’ve gatekept rock will vibe with her
Willow Smith is determined to spread her love of rock – and in a new interview, she’s expressed hopes that the “old white dudes” whom she says have gatekept the genre, will vibe out with her too. Smith was speaking in an interview with Guitar.com where...
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
Sade Is Working On New Music And Fans Are Eagerly Waiting
Sade is working on new music at Miraval Studios in Provence, France which is owned by Brad’s Pitt and producer Damien Quintard.
BET
Sade Is Recording New Music
According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
Stereogum
Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Not Submitting Silk Sonic Album For Grammys Consideration
“Leave The Door Open,” the lead single from Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s collaborative Silk Sonic album, won four Grammy Awards at this year’s ceremony, including the ones for Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year. The album that song eventually appeared on, An Evening With Silk Sonic, was released in November 2021, which means that it would have been eligible for the next round of Grammy nominations. But today Mars announced that the duo would not be submitting the album for consideration at the award show.
NME
Garbage’s Shirley Manson says “live music is under enormous strain” with “musicians living hand to mouth”
Garbage’s Shirley Manson has spoken out about the current state of live music and how touring has put artists under “enormous strain”. Manson shared her thoughts in a recent Instagram post, outlining all of the issues musicians are currently facing on the road, under an image which read “The Live-Music Industry Is Broken”.
The FADER
Sade is back in the studio
A new Sade album is reportedly in the works for the first time in over a decade. The news broke Monday (October 10), not via the Nigerian-born, Essex-bred soul superstar or her band, but in a Billboard cover interview with Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard on their reopening and renovation of the historic Miraval Studios. Sade had already been announced as a slated future resident of the room, but Pitt and Quintard have now confirmed that — less than a year after the rebuild was announced — recording is already underway, and that Sade and her backing band are the space’s first official guests.
Stereogum
Massa Nera – “April 7th”
It’s been five years since the New Jersey screamo band Massa Nera released their debut album Los Pensamientos De Una Cara Palida. Since then, Massa Nera have contributed music to splits that also featured bands like Infant Island and Frail Body, and they’ve earned a rep as one of the leading lights of the massive DIY screamo scene, but they haven’t released an album. Now, Massa Nera are finally ready to announce that their second album is on the way.
Stereogum
Julien Chang – “Competition’s Friend”
Next month, genre-fluid dream-pop player Julien Chang will release his sophomore album, THE SALE. So far, the Baltimore performer has shared a few early singles such as “Marmalade,” “Time & Place,” and “Snakebit.” Today, Chang returns with another new song, “Competition’s Friend,” which is giving both Pink Floyd and Beach House in equal measure. There’s also an accompanying live video filmed at Purgatory in Brooklyn.
The FADER
Doechii shares new song “Stressed”
Doechii has shared the studio version of “Stressed,” a song she premiered on Monday (October 10) via a COLORS live show. The new track arrives exactly a month after the release of her remix of Ravyn Lenae’s “Xtasy” and just under three months past SZA’s remix of “Persuasive,” a song from Doechii’s August EP, she / her / black bitch.
NME
TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension
Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
Stereogum
Green Day Share Previously Unreleased “You Irritate Me” From Nimrod 25th Anniversary Edition
Green Day’s Nimrod turns 25 today, and it’s getting a special anniversary edition reissue. A box set will include the original album, a collection of demos, and a live set that was recorded in November 1997 at the Electric Factory in Philadelphia. That collection of demos features two previously unreleased Green Day songs — “You Irritate Me” and “Tre Polka” — and a cover of Elvis Costello’s “Alison.” (A snippet of that cover leaked online earlier this year — Billie Joe Armstrong has also covered the song live with Costello before.)
Stereogum
The Arcs – “Keep On Dreamin'”
Back in 2015, the Dan Auerbach-led band the Arcs released their debut album Yours, Dreamily. As they were still touring behind that record, Auerbach let slip that they were already finished recording another album, though one didn’t materialize. But today the Arcs announce a new album called Electrophonic Chronic,...
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
Bruce Springsteen – “Nightshift” (The Commodores Cover)
A couple weeks ago, Bruce Springsteen announced a new covers album called Only The Strong Survive, the Boss’ follow-up to 2020’s Letter To You. It’ll offer up his take on a bunch of different soul songs, and he’s already shared his version of Frank Wilson’s 1965 single “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).” Today, he’s back with the album’s second single, a cover of the Commodores’ “Nightshift,” which came out on Motown in 1985.
Stereogum
Watch Bartees Strange Perform Three Farm To Table Songs On CBS Saturday Morning
Artist To Watch alum Bartees Strange is still promoting his June LP Farm To Table, and today he stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to perform a few songs and sit down for an interview. Each song, “Mulholland Drive,” “Escape This Circus,” and “Heavy Heart,” appears on Farm To Table, which was also our Album Of The Week.
Stereogum
Bleached – “Flip It”
Bleached have returned with a new single, “FLIP IT,” their first track since 2020’s “Stupid Boys.” It’s a peppy, driving, and immensely catchy offering from the long-running Los Angeles sister duo of Jessica and Jennifer Clavin, whose most recent album Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough? came out in 2019.
The FADER
Song You Need: Contour searches for more on “At All”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. As Contour, Khari Lucas makes music that moves through time and space with open ears and hungry mind. On the South Carolina musician’s new album Onwards!, samples of poetry, dialogue, and interviews are found in conversation with his pensive songwriting. The words of Black theorists and writers are used as guidance for Lucas, who investigates the intentions and meanings of our actions. Take “Nigga Won't Reach Mars,” where he resists the urgings of interstellar escapism, exhaling, “Laws don't serve me here, so/What is gonna change in another light system?” Tapping into a range of musical styles — soul, jazz, and slinky beat scene-reminiscent hip-hop production — Onwards! feels like a living scrapbook, piecing together past and present with a wandering sense of curiosity.
Stereogum
Watch Tove Lo Cover Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own”
Tove Lo is releasing a new album tonight, Dirt Femme, her first self-released project. We’ve heard a handful of tracks from it already — including “True Romance” and “2 Die 4,” and “Grapefruit.” On the cusp of releasing Dirt Femme, the Swedish pop performer paid homage to one of the ultimate figures in her field by covering Robyn’s eternally great “Dancing On My Own.”
