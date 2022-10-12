Read full article on original website
Look: Sports World Reacts To Eva Marie's Racy Photo
Former WWE star Eva Marie, who's since branched out into things like acting, fashion designing and modeling, is making waves on social media. Marie, who sported iconic red hair during her wrestling days, has a new look. "📸 in my Calvin’s Do we like my natural hair color or nah?!🤔,"...
Khabib Nurmagomedov names the three UFC fights he’s bothered to wake up and watch this year
Khabib Nurmagomedov is enjoying life as a retired former UFC champion, and mainly puts his combat sports energy towards coaching and training with his stable of Dagestani fighters. According to ‘The Eagle,’ he no longer watches a whole lot of mixed martial arts. That’s partly because UFC events regularly air at five AM in his country, and party because he no longer has the same passion he once did.
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
Henry Cejudo explains why Alex Volkanovski is making a “mistake” by taking on backup fighter role for UFC 280 main event
Alexander Volkanovski recently revealed that he will be the official back-up for UFC 280’s lightweight title bout between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. Should either fighter be unable to compete in Abu Dhabi come October 22nd, the featherweight champ will step up to lightweight and compete for a second title.
Kevin Holland doesn’t understand what Khamzat Chimaev was thinking with his training invitation: “I’m not training with that guy”
Kevin Holland doesn’t understand why Khamzat Chimaev invited him to train together after their fight at UFC 279. In the wake of Khamzat Chimaev missing weight prior to UFC 279, there were many questions regarding what the outcome of the incident would be. In the end, the promotion opted to go in the direction of having Chimaev fight Kevin Holland at a catchweight, which was all the more intriguing due to their altercation earlier in the week.
Marcus Jordan 'Looked Uncomfortable' With Larsa Pippen's PDA At Rolling Loud Festival: Report
Larsa Pippen was not shy about publicly showing her affection for her new beau Marcus Jordan over the weekend, but he appeared to be much less into the PDA than she was, according to a report. On Sunday, the "Real Housewives of Miami" star and the former athlete attended the...
Look: Mother, Daughter Are Set To Make NASCAR History
Tomorrow's Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring on the ARCA Menards Series West will be a historic one in racing. For the first time ever, a mother and daughter will be competing in the same race. Australia's Sarah Burgess, who serves as crew chief and owner of her daughter Bridget...
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
Jim Jones Claims He Has Video Proof Freddie Gibbs Scuffle Was More Than A 'Food Fight'
Jim Jones has claimed he has footage of his fight with Freddie Gibbs that disproves the Indiana native’s claim it was nothing more than a “food fight.”. The Dipset rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (October 12) to respond to Gibbs’ recent comments about their alleged altercation, which took place at Miami’s Prime 112 restaurant in December 2021.
Leon Edwards believes setting up Conor McGregor fight “would be easy to make”
Leon Edwards believes setting up a welterweight title fight against Conor McGregor would be easy to make. Edwards became the UFC’s welterweight champion with a comeback fifth-round head kick KO over Kamaru Usman in the rematch. Although all signs point towards the trilogy happening next, Edwards is also open to taking some super fights and the biggest one he eyes is against Conor McGregor.
Kambosos chewing gum, looking nervous during final press conference for Haney fight
By Sean Jones: A nervous-looking George Kambosos Jr chewed gum nonstop at a rapid pace during today’s press conference with undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney. During the face-off, Kambosos’ gum-chewing went into warp drive, showing how scared he was. Kambosos didn’t look or sound convincing today, and his...
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall: Date, UK start time, live stream, TV channel, undercard for undisputed clash
CLARESSA SHIELDS and Savannah Marshall will end their war of words in a huge undisputed middleweight title clash THIS WEEKEND. The fight has been 10 YEARS in the making - and has now been given a new date. Marshall is the only fighter to beat Shields inside a boxing ring...
Former WWE Star Teases SmackDown Appearance And Joining Wyatt 6
Another day, another former WWE star teases that perhaps they are returning to WWE and joining the Wyatt6. While we still don’t truly know the name of Bray Wyatt’s faction or many details at all really, we already have quite the suspect list if you just take into account NXT stars who have claimed they could have a role.
Finn Bálor Makes Bold Claim About Dominik Mysterio's Future
Since joining The Judgment Day, Finn Bálor's presentation to the WWE Universe has been noticeably different. Those changes have come with additional responsibility, as well, with Bálor tasked with helping the recently-turned Dominik Mysterio adjust to life as a heel. While turning on his father, wrestling legend Rey Mysterio, has resulted in many fans turning on Dom, Bálor believes he knows the real reason behind the fans' betrayal.
Shields vs Marshall results from O2 Arena in London
World Boxing News provides live results for the Shields vs Marshall event featuring the undisputed middleweight title. Claressa Shields got revenge on Savannah Marshall in an exciting main event as the “GWOAT” became undisputed again, once again at middleweight. Shields went at Marshall from the off, arguably racking...
Floyd Mayweather Gifts YoungBoy’s Son A Gorgeous Mini-Range Rover
Floyd Mayweather is showering his grandson with gifts. Ever since Yaya Mayweather gave birth to NBA YoungBoy’s child, Floyd has been spending a ton of time with KJ. If you remember, Kentrell Jr. has actually taken a liking to the sport of boxing and at just a young age, he has demonstrated interest in learning how to be like his grandfather.
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Follow Shields vs Marshall LIVE!Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury...
Aspen Ladd describes ‘roasting’ her body during weight cut that led to UFC release: ‘This was the last straw’
As Aspen Ladd endured her most recent weight cut for her UFC Vegas 60 fight against Sara McMann, she realized her days competing at 135 pounds were over. While she had previously missed on the scale and even had bouts cancelled over concerns about her health, the 27-year-old fighter desperately tried to get down to 135 pounds. But her body finally put a stop to it.
WTF! Dominick Reyes reacts to being put deep in the UFC 281 prelims: “It’s about disrespect”
Dominick Reyes is quickly learning how fast you can go from being a title contender and headliner to hanging off the bottom of the prelims. The light heavyweight fighter came into his title fight against Jon Jones in February 2020 on a twelve fight win streak. And many believe he should have left that fight 13-0 with the 205-pound belt. Instead, he walked away on the losing side of a controversial split decision.
Paige VanZant’s Pro Wrestling Future In Doubt
MMA and AEW star Paige VanZant’s pro wresting pursuits have seemingly come to a halt. After making a number of appearances on AEW television alongside American Top Team, Paige VanZant officially became All Elite on the March 9th episode of Dynamite. The star had previously been in talks with WWE, but chose to sign with AEW due to the freedom she was allowed to continue in MMA and bare-knuckle boxing alongside professional wrestling.
