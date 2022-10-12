ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FanSided

3 Cleveland Browns who could be released this season

If Richard LeCounte isn’t safe, none of these Cleveland Browns are. Andrew Berry once famously said he’ll continue improving the Cleveland Browns all year round. We saw that first hand on Sunday, just hours after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, Berry traded for injured linebacker Deion Jones.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals loving their new indoor facility

The Cincinnati Bengals made pretty big news this offseason when they announced their intention to have an indoor practice facility ready for the 2022 season. It was one of the loudest criticisms launched at the franchise to try and prove the cheap narrative that has lingered with the front office.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Saints receive great news about a rookie on Thursday

The New Orleans Saints suffered a terrifying injury last week against the Seattle Seahawks. On a touchdown catch, rookie wideout Chris Olave landed hard on his head and appeared to be knocked out. He was removed from the game for a concussion. Luckily, his health seems to be headed in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Cincy Jungle

Interesting article about Mahomes struggling with cover 2

I saw this and found it interesting. Maybe the Bengals are not the only ones who struggle against the cover 2?. After briefly reading the article (I'm on the boss's time) it seems that a big part of the answer was going heavy with 2 or three tight ends and forcing the defense to adjust out of cover two. Not exactly our strenght at this point.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

A Little Love for The Rifle

You remember when he snagged that catch away from the Redskins defender, body checking the DB and running past him for the TD. You remember the 4th down throw to AJ at the marker to beat the steelers and replace them in the playoffs. You remember him tossing 4 touchdowns to Marvin Jones against the Jets in a 49-9 romp. The throw to Boyd for our boys up in Buffalo?
CINCINNATI, OH
Person
John Sheeran
Cincy Jungle

Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase discuss their return to New Orleans

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will return to a state where they are considered hero’s Sunday when the team travels to New Orleans to take on the Saints. The return to Louisiana for the former LSU stars will mark the duo’s first game...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Cincy Jungle

Beating Cover 2

Throughout the offseason, there was widespread talk of how the Bengals’ efforts to return to the Super Bowl would be thwarted by the dreaded Cover 2. Many, myself included, dismissed this idea as nonsense. Cover 2 is not a new defense, nor is it unique. Every single team in the NFL uses it, to some extent, and has for decades. If the answer to beating the Bengals was to run Cover 2, why on earth did NFL coaches need an entire offseason to figure it out?
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

'He was all over the field.' Milford DB leaves lasting impression on ECC's rushing leader

The fall season of high school sports is in full swing. Who better to know what kind of talent Greater Cincinnati offers than the players themselves?. The Cincinnati Enquirer sought opinions from players across multiple conferences on opponents who have been impressive on the field this season. This week, area football and volleyball players made submissions.
CINCINNATI, OH

