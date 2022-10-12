Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Saints IR: Andy Dalton to start at QB; Jonah Williams and Tee Higgins questionable
Somehow, someway, Andy Dalton will get a starting nod vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, again. Since the Bengals parted ways with Dalton in the 2020 offseason, the Red Rifle has managed to get a little revenge against his former club twice already, and he’ll look to make it three on Sunday.
3 Cleveland Browns who could be released this season
If Richard LeCounte isn’t safe, none of these Cleveland Browns are. Andrew Berry once famously said he’ll continue improving the Cleveland Browns all year round. We saw that first hand on Sunday, just hours after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, Berry traded for injured linebacker Deion Jones.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals loving their new indoor facility
The Cincinnati Bengals made pretty big news this offseason when they announced their intention to have an indoor practice facility ready for the 2022 season. It was one of the loudest criticisms launched at the franchise to try and prove the cheap narrative that has lingered with the front office.
atozsports.com
A former Saints’ star is recruiting a former All-Pro player to New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints may be in the market for another wide receiver this season at some point. Unfortunately, a reunion with former Saints’ star wideout Lance Moore sounds unlikely. On the bright side, it sounds like Moore has joined the recruiting of Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham Jr. probably...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cincinnati, Ohio, is a city with a great deal to offer. Unfortunately, it's also home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States. Man committing a crime.Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay.
atozsports.com
Saints receive great news about a rookie on Thursday
The New Orleans Saints suffered a terrifying injury last week against the Seattle Seahawks. On a touchdown catch, rookie wideout Chris Olave landed hard on his head and appeared to be knocked out. He was removed from the game for a concussion. Luckily, his health seems to be headed in...
Cincy Jungle
Interesting article about Mahomes struggling with cover 2
I saw this and found it interesting. Maybe the Bengals are not the only ones who struggle against the cover 2?. After briefly reading the article (I'm on the boss's time) it seems that a big part of the answer was going heavy with 2 or three tight ends and forcing the defense to adjust out of cover two. Not exactly our strenght at this point.
Cincy Jungle
A Little Love for The Rifle
You remember when he snagged that catch away from the Redskins defender, body checking the DB and running past him for the TD. You remember the 4th down throw to AJ at the marker to beat the steelers and replace them in the playoffs. You remember him tossing 4 touchdowns to Marvin Jones against the Jets in a 49-9 romp. The throw to Boyd for our boys up in Buffalo?
RELATED PEOPLE
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Thursday Night Football’ and open thread
Thursday Night Football can’t get much worse than last week’s snooze fest...hopefully. This week, the Chicago Bears will be hosting the Washington Commanders. Despite how this may look on paper, there is always a chance that things get wacky with two bad teams. Justin Fields is looking to...
Report: Big 12 Finalizing Two-Year Divisionless Football Format
The Bearcats move into the conference next summer.
Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase discuss their return to New Orleans
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will return to a state where they are considered hero’s Sunday when the team travels to New Orleans to take on the Saints. The return to Louisiana for the former LSU stars will mark the duo’s first game...
Cincy Jungle
Beating Cover 2
Throughout the offseason, there was widespread talk of how the Bengals’ efforts to return to the Super Bowl would be thwarted by the dreaded Cover 2. Many, myself included, dismissed this idea as nonsense. Cover 2 is not a new defense, nor is it unique. Every single team in the NFL uses it, to some extent, and has for decades. If the answer to beating the Bengals was to run Cover 2, why on earth did NFL coaches need an entire offseason to figure it out?
IN THIS ARTICLE
'He was all over the field.' Milford DB leaves lasting impression on ECC's rushing leader
The fall season of high school sports is in full swing. Who better to know what kind of talent Greater Cincinnati offers than the players themselves?. The Cincinnati Enquirer sought opinions from players across multiple conferences on opponents who have been impressive on the field this season. This week, area football and volleyball players made submissions.
Comments / 0