Throughout the offseason, there was widespread talk of how the Bengals’ efforts to return to the Super Bowl would be thwarted by the dreaded Cover 2. Many, myself included, dismissed this idea as nonsense. Cover 2 is not a new defense, nor is it unique. Every single team in the NFL uses it, to some extent, and has for decades. If the answer to beating the Bengals was to run Cover 2, why on earth did NFL coaches need an entire offseason to figure it out?

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO