Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Get Spooky With It: LeClaire Hosting Witches Walk
Halloweekend just got a little more festive in LeClaire. LeClaire will be hosting Witches Walk & Costume Contest on October 29. It will be from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Kids can walk Cody Road and trick-or-treat at participating businesses (there will be a sign in the window of businesses that are doing it).
Davenport Holding Its Final Family Fun Day Of 2022 This Saturday
You can definitely tell the colder weather is approaching because we are enjoying our final days of outdoor activities in the Quad Cities before we get stuck inside for the winter. This Saturday, you can enjoy the final Family Fun Day event of the year at a park in Davenport. This final event is free for everyone and has a harvest theme.
How You Can Enjoy A Not So Scary Halloween Walk In Rock Island
Sometimes it's nice to enjoy Halloween without getting your socks scared off, especially when you have children. For the past 7 years, the Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island has given families a chance to do that with their event, Not So Scary Halloween Walk. Starting this week, member and non-members can bring their littles to the center for some Halloween fun.
Tommy’s Express Car Wash Brings Back Tunnel of Terror For 2022
Your favorite car wash in Davenport just got spooky! Get ready to experience the best haunted car wash you've ever seen... to be honest, I don't think I've ever seen a haunted car wash in real life. If you're like me and love this idea make sure you mark your...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Safe & Sweet Scaries: Your List Of Trunk Or Treats In The QC
We all love our Halloween candy and there are several Trunk or Treat events in the QC before Halloween where your kid can get a stash of sweets. Some parents love Trunk or Treat events because they say that it can keep kids safer than traditional trick-or-treating can, whether it be because of dark, poorly-lit roads or because drivers always zoom like it's a Fast and Furious audition and might put a kid in danger.
Sweet Tooth Snacks Opening New Davenport Location This Week
If you start feeling snacky this weekend, there's a new place you will be able to check out in Davenport. Sweet Tooth Home & Snacks will be having the grand opening of its new store in Davenport. Sweet Tooth Snacks is no stranger to Davenport. Last fall, they had their...
wvik.org
A Food Pantry, 'NOW' On Wheels
On Wednesday, the community action agency launched its first "Pop-up Food Pantry" at its office in Rock Island. Volunteers out more than 400 boxes of food from Project NOW's new food truck. And the River Bend Food Bank is a partner in the new program. Dwight Ford is the Executive...
Joey Dwyer Makes His Debut On New Pictionary Show
Bettendorf Native, Joey Dwyer and his college roommate, Ethan Runburg, made an appearance on the new Pictionary TV game show. Ethan and Joey were teammates of Full House's Jodie Sweetin to take on Team Chris Spencer (writer of Real Husbands of Hollywood, Grown-ish). Ethan is an aspiring actor working in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Holiday Train is Back This Year! All Aboard For Fun in Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois
The last time we were able to go watch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train was in downtown Clinton on December 7, 2019. Just a few years ago, yet a way different world than we live in today. That was one of the highlights as a parent. The kids were at the perfect age to truly show what the Christmas Spirit was all about and the concert was incredible.
wgil.com
Pizza Talk With Local Happy Joe’s New Owner
Happy Joe’s Pizza went through some changes with some of their company owned stores of late. Our local Happy Joe’s was spared as the former manager became the current franchise owner. New owner Leslie Boynton joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the venture.
Grab a Pint of “Jackie’s Hail Mary IPA” at Front Street to Support QC Woman
Front Street Brewery brewed a beer, but not just any old beer. This beer is for a cause. Jackie Celske, Augie grad and devoted Quad Citizen, has battled a host of autoimmune diseases for 16 years. After two unsuccessful surgeries that required her to quit her job earlier this year, Jackie recently began experimental immunotherapy.
nrgmediadixon.com
Rhythm City Casino Announces a Country Concert for November, Win Tickets on River Country 101.7
Granger Smith is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, Iowa on Sunday November 20th. The concert will begin at 8pm. Smith has 10 studio albums to his credit and his 2015 song, “Backroad Song” went to #1 on the US Country Airplay Billboard Charts. Smith had Top 20 hits with “If the Boot Fits” and “Happens Like That”. He teamed up with High Valley for his latest single, “Country Music, Girls and Trucks.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Halloween Fun for Everyone, Niabi Zoo Hosts ‘Boo at the Zoo’
Just because you're a different species, doesn't mean you can't love Halloween as much as the rest of us! Halloween can be celebrated by humans, giraffes, and really any unworldly spirits that might be hanging around. Niabi Zoo loves Halloween, knows you do, and we're pretty sure the animals do...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel
Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
Two Fun-Filled Halloween Parades In One Weekend On The Iowa Side of the Quad Cities
Downtown Davenport will be filled with ghouls and goblins Sunday, October 30 as the City’s annual Halloween parade kicks off at 2:00 p.m. Davenport City-wide Trick-or-Treating will take place on Monday, October 31 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. The City of Davenport is looking for creative people to...
KWQC
One person shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man was shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police say at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Once there, they found a 25-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th 1/2 Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iron Invasion Brought The Heat At Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
The Iron Invasion has definitely found a new home at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport. Forced to move locations or fold when Illinois was still restricting gatherings during Covid, Show Director John Wells cautiously came to the Quad Cities. And if last weekend is any indication, the show is only getting more popular.
ourquadcities.com
Volunteers find 3 county streams have dried up; tested water in 60-plus sites
On Tuesday, October 4, volunteers rolled up their sleeves and pulled up their boots to help improve local water quality. Partners of Scott County Watersheds, a non-profit water quality organization, held their annual Fall Snapshot to conduct water-quality tests and collect data, a news release says. Thirty volunteers participated in...
Has Downtown Davenport’s Tacobar Closed?
It seems like there might be one less place to get tacos in downtown Davenport now. Tacobar QC, which is in the same building as Common Chord (formerly River Music Experience), has allegedly closed for good, though it's not sure when that might have happened. Tacobar hasn't announced a permanent closing on their Facebook page as of Friday morning. Here's where this conversation started:
Moline’s Wild Cherry Spoon Co. Featured In Wall Street Journal
Local company Wild Cherry Spoon Co. was recently featured in last Saturday’s Wall Street Journal – Off Duty, part of the Wall Street Journal Weekend edition. The article featured a kitchen utensil known as a Spurtle, which is a utensil used for porridge/flat oatcakes in Scotland. CEO, Tim...
97X
Davenport, IA
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 0