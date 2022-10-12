ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

97X

Get Spooky With It: LeClaire Hosting Witches Walk

Halloweekend just got a little more festive in LeClaire. LeClaire will be hosting Witches Walk & Costume Contest on October 29. It will be from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Kids can walk Cody Road and trick-or-treat at participating businesses (there will be a sign in the window of businesses that are doing it).
LE CLAIRE, IA
97X

Davenport Holding Its Final Family Fun Day Of 2022 This Saturday

You can definitely tell the colder weather is approaching because we are enjoying our final days of outdoor activities in the Quad Cities before we get stuck inside for the winter. This Saturday, you can enjoy the final Family Fun Day event of the year at a park in Davenport. This final event is free for everyone and has a harvest theme.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

How You Can Enjoy A Not So Scary Halloween Walk In Rock Island

Sometimes it's nice to enjoy Halloween without getting your socks scared off, especially when you have children. For the past 7 years, the Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island has given families a chance to do that with their event, Not So Scary Halloween Walk. Starting this week, member and non-members can bring their littles to the center for some Halloween fun.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
97X

Safe & Sweet Scaries: Your List Of Trunk Or Treats In The QC

We all love our Halloween candy and there are several Trunk or Treat events in the QC before Halloween where your kid can get a stash of sweets. Some parents love Trunk or Treat events because they say that it can keep kids safer than traditional trick-or-treating can, whether it be because of dark, poorly-lit roads or because drivers always zoom like it's a Fast and Furious audition and might put a kid in danger.
DAVENPORT, IA
wvik.org

A Food Pantry, 'NOW' On Wheels

On Wednesday, the community action agency launched its first "Pop-up Food Pantry" at its office in Rock Island. Volunteers out more than 400 boxes of food from Project NOW's new food truck. And the River Bend Food Bank is a partner in the new program. Dwight Ford is the Executive...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
97X

Joey Dwyer Makes His Debut On New Pictionary Show

Bettendorf Native, Joey Dwyer and his college roommate, Ethan Runburg, made an appearance on the new Pictionary TV game show. Ethan and Joey were teammates of Full House's Jodie Sweetin to take on Team Chris Spencer (writer of Real Husbands of Hollywood, Grown-ish). Ethan is an aspiring actor working in...
BETTENDORF, IA
wgil.com

Pizza Talk With Local Happy Joe’s New Owner

Happy Joe’s Pizza went through some changes with some of their company owned stores of late. Our local Happy Joe’s was spared as the former manager became the current franchise owner. New owner Leslie Boynton joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the venture.
GALESBURG, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Rhythm City Casino Announces a Country Concert for November, Win Tickets on River Country 101.7

Granger Smith is coming to the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, Iowa on Sunday November 20th. The concert will begin at 8pm. Smith has 10 studio albums to his credit and his 2015 song, “Backroad Song” went to #1 on the US Country Airplay Billboard Charts. Smith had Top 20 hits with “If the Boot Fits” and “Happens Like That”. He teamed up with High Valley for his latest single, “Country Music, Girls and Trucks.”
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel

Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

One person shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man was shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police say at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Once there, they found a 25-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th 1/2 Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
97X

Iron Invasion Brought The Heat At Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

The Iron Invasion has definitely found a new home at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport. Forced to move locations or fold when Illinois was still restricting gatherings during Covid, Show Director John Wells cautiously came to the Quad Cities. And if last weekend is any indication, the show is only getting more popular.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Volunteers find 3 county streams have dried up; tested water in 60-plus sites

On Tuesday, October 4, volunteers rolled up their sleeves and pulled up their boots to help improve local water quality. Partners of Scott County Watersheds, a non-profit water quality organization, held their annual Fall Snapshot to conduct water-quality tests and collect data, a news release says. Thirty volunteers participated in...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
97X

Has Downtown Davenport’s Tacobar Closed?

It seems like there might be one less place to get tacos in downtown Davenport now. Tacobar QC, which is in the same building as Common Chord (formerly River Music Experience), has allegedly closed for good, though it's not sure when that might have happened. Tacobar hasn't announced a permanent closing on their Facebook page as of Friday morning. Here's where this conversation started:
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
