Cell Phones

Android Headlines

Best 5 Encrypted Messaging Android Apps 2022

Staying safe is paramount when you’re online in the modern world. Pretty much everyone’s online nowadays including your friends, and businesses, but also identity thieves and hackers. There are lots of sites and apps people use to communicate, but some of them are safer than others. Encryption is...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly

Goodbye Stadia, and hello edit button. Welcome to the 453rd edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. Google announced a new privacy and security hub for Android 13. The company announced it during the Pixel launch event earlier this week. The new hub merges privacy and security stuff into a single UI. There are also action cards to help users lower their safety risks. It’ll go to Pixel devices first later this year, with more devices down the line.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Roku

Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen

Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for its smartphones, bringing in plenty of features and design changes. Some notable changes include a new customizable lock screen, a handy Photo Cutout feature, edit and undo options for iMessage, and the ability to translate text from both the Camera app and the Photo Library.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen

The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Google's password-killer tool is now available on Chrome and Android

Google Chrome and Android are getting support for passkeys, a new security feature designed to replace traditional passwords, the company has revealed. In a blog post (opens in new tab), Google said users will now be able to create and use passkeys on Android devices, which will be securely synchronized through the Google Password Manager (opens in new tab).
SOFTWARE
AOL Corp

Did Amazon forget Prime Day was over? These 50+ deals are still on

Happy Prime Day! We hope you bellied up to your computer yesterday and drank in the bargains. We also hope that you're still thirsty, because today, Day 2 of Amazon's spectacular Prime Early Access Sale, features yesterday's deals and unveils a slew of new ones. Didn't get a chance to indulge yesterday? Jump on in — you've got till midnight (Pacific) tonight to load up that virtual cart. Take advantage of this shopping extravaganza to get a head start on holiday shopping, or to nail down a price on a long-desired item before inflation puts it out of reach — maybe both.
SHOPPING
The Verge

GeForce Now can now stream games at 1600p in Chrome browsers

While Stadia fans mourn the loss of Google’s own cloud streaming platform, Nvidia has introduced some new features to GeForce Now for Chrome users to help ease the pain. Starting today, anyone subscribed to the RTX 3080 tier of GeForce Now will be able to stream their favorite PC games at up to 1600p and 120fps in a Chrome browser, an upgrade over the previous 1440p at 120fps cap.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Best Buy just knocked $200 off this Chromebook — now just $99

If you’re a student on a tight budget, Chromebooks offer a great alternative to laptops that often cost hundreds of dollars more while still offering the same features. For example, this 14-inch Asus Chromebook not only has a big screen, but it’s currently going for only $99 at Best Buy as part of the Best Buy Prime Day deals that we’ve seen in the past couple of days.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV (yes, not QLED) is $1,000 off at Best Buy

It’s a great time to upgrade your home entertainment experience, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which has all the big-name retailers offering seriously deep discounts on the best OLED TVs. This week’s Samsung S95B OLED TV deal is one of the top offers, with Best Buy selling this flagship set for $2,000 — that’s $1,000 off the normal price for one of this year’s highest-rated TVs.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

All six of Google’s iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets are now available

The staggered rollout of Google’s iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets is finally complete. Last week, we pointed out that four of the six Lock Screen widgets Google announced on iOS 16 launch day were available, but now all six are out. The last two are Google Maps and Google Search — arguably the two sets of widgets that iPhone users wanted most.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Buy's 48-Hour Sale: Tracking the Top Deals Until Midnight

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year, known as the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, officially kicked off yesterday and will end tonight at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET), in less than 10 hours.
SHOPPING
daystech.org

iPhone: find out how to make your iOS cell phone read a website without installing apps | applications | smartphone | Apple | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY & More Latest News

Among the not well-known capabilities of the iPhone There is the selection to learn the texts of a internet internet web page with out the need to arrange third-party packages since this attribute comes by default in your system. According to the above, this smartphone has a instrument known as...
CELL PHONES

