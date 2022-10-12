Read full article on original website
Related
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Florence Quarterfinal Predictions Including Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Brandon Nakashima
The ATP Firenze Open in Florence has gotten really interesting with the ouster of tournament favorite Matteo Berrettini in the second round. Lorenzo Musetti is the lone Italian left in the draw, and could be a threat to win the whole thing, if the hometown fans can help boost him through. But he may have to get through the mighty Felix Auger-Aliassime, if the latter can survive a rising American in Brandon Nakashima. (Speaking of Americans, the quarterfinals feature three Americans, as the U.S. presence is strong this year with nine players inside the top 50.) Who will lift the Florence trophy for the first time in over 25 years? We offer our predictions.
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Gijon Semifinal Predictions Including Andrey Rublev vs Dominic Thiem
It promises to be an entertaining semifinal day at the ATP Gijon Open. Top seed Andrey Rublev is set to lock horns against Dominic Thiem in a mouthwatering encounter. And Arthur Rinderknech, who scored a second top-20 win in as many weeks, will look to reach his second ATP final when he faces Sebastian Korda. Who do you think will reach the championship match?
lastwordonsports.com
WTA Cluj Final Prediction – Jasmine Paolini vs Anna Blinkova
The final is set at the WTA Cluj Open in Romania. The final is a bit of a surprise with both finalists unseeded. However, both Jasmine Paolini and Anna Blinkova knocked out seeded players in their respective semifinal matches. They both have a lot to fight for in their first final of 2022, with Blinkova playing in the first tour-level final in her career. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our prediction for the final, but who will come out on top?
WTA roundup: Coco Gauff outlasts Bianca Andreescu in San Diego
October 14 - Sixth-seeded Coco Gauff needed 2 1/2 hours to defeat Canada's Bianca Andreescu on Thursday and advance to the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open. Gauff overcame six double faults to defeat Andreescu 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
RELATED PEOPLE
wtatennis.com
Pegula qualifies for WTA Finals; two doubles teams secure their places
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Thursday Jessica Pegula and the doubles teams of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko and Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals. This will be Pegula's debut appearance at the WTA Finals. She joins World No.1 Iga Swiatek and...
wtatennis.com
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula qualify for 2022 WTA Finals
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Friday the doubles team of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals, to be held in Fort Worth, Texas, at the Dickies Arena from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7. Gauff and Pegula are the fifth doubles team to...
tennismajors.com
San Diego Open: Badosa books spot in quarter-finals, Collins next
Spaniard Paula Badosa, the second seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the San Diego Open by defeating American qualifier Louisa Chirico 6-0, 6-3 at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Friday night. Badosa, ranked No 4, will face American Danielle Collins next. Chirico, ranked No 196, edged out Alison Riske-Amritraj (1-6,...
lastwordonsports.com
WTA Cluj Semifinal Predictions Including Anastasia Potapova vs Anna Blinkova
Four women remain in contention for the 2022 WTA Transylvania Open title in Cluj, Romania. Fourth-seeded Anastasia Potapova seems to be the main favorite for the trophy, while the up-and-coming Xiyu Wang has a slightly tougher semifinal opponent. Who do you think will make the final?. WTA Cluj Semifinal Predictions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tennisuptodate.com
2022 Stockholm Open Draw including Tsitsipas, Tiafoe, Norrie and Shapovalov
The 2022 Stockholm Open will be the 53rd edition of this event with Tistispas, Tiafoe, Norrie, Shapovalov and many others battling it out for the trophy. This event is coming earlier than last year as it was one of the last events last year with several others following it this time around. It has an improved list due to that with Stefanos Tsitsipas leading a very strong field that includes last year's finalist Denis Shapovalov.
tennisuptodate.com
Sebastian Korda to face Rublev in Gijon Final on Sunday
Sebastian Korda will face Andrey Rublev in the Gijon Open final after battling past Arthur Rinderknech 7-6(2) 6-3. The American has quietly put together a really solid week in Gijon after some poor results recently. Korda has played a lot of indoor tennis in his career so his familiarity with indoor tennis helped him this week. He was also a bit lucky to face a solid but not great Rinderknech who used up all his luck against Carreno Busta the previous day.
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Tour Singles Finals Field Shaping Up – Sort Of
The plan for the ATP Finals involves matching the top eight players in the world in a two pool round robin event to determine an unofficial “player of the year”. Round-robin matches are followed by semi-finals and finals, then the champion is crowned. The system uses ATP Tour points to determine who qualifies for the event. Sort Of. Like 2021, the ATP Finals will be played in Milan, Italy this year. The event is scheduled for November 13-20 with the singles final the last match of the event.
Comments / 0