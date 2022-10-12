The congressional committee examining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has scheduled a hearing for Thursday, Oct. 13, at 1:00 p.m. ET. It was originally expected to be livestreamed on Sept. 28, but was postponed due to Hurricane Ian. The select committee has previously included bombshell testimony from former Mark Meadows’ aide Cassidy Hutchinson and former Attorney General Bill Barr, detailing the myriad ways in which Trump supporters stormed and threatened the work and lives of congressmen, and how the Trump administration pursued a fraudulent campaign to delegitimize the 2020 presidential election results. Since the last publicly aired meeting in July, the committee has heard from the likes of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The session is expected to include video testimony of Trump ally Roger Stone predicting violent clashes at the Capitol ahead of Jan. 6, and could be the last hearing on the docket.Read it at Twitter

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO