2d ago

again I am so embarrassed that adults in our country use hateful cruel comments. it is important to watch our government work. why so much mean lies with no facts comments. very sad. I have always researched and facts checked because I was brought up that we have a responsibility to research and vote and a privilege

Tom Lawrence
2d ago

honestly, who gives a crap!!! another democratic witch hunt. Who's going to be surprised when they release "their" findings days before midterm elections. The democrats are trying to deflect the public interest away from their failed policies.

Smartaleck
2d ago

Putin is written all over some of these denial based comments on here. It is disgusting that so many Americans have chosen to ignore the importance of preserving our democratic republic. The right wing has become the ostrich party.🙉🙈🙊

TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Committee Announces Its Next Hearing

The congressional committee examining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has scheduled a hearing for Thursday, Oct. 13, at 1:00 p.m. ET. It was originally expected to be livestreamed on Sept. 28, but was postponed due to Hurricane Ian. The select committee has previously included bombshell testimony from former Mark Meadows’ aide Cassidy Hutchinson and former Attorney General Bill Barr, detailing the myriad ways in which Trump supporters stormed and threatened the work and lives of congressmen, and how the Trump administration pursued a fraudulent campaign to delegitimize the 2020 presidential election results. Since the last publicly aired meeting in July, the committee has heard from the likes of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The session is expected to include video testimony of Trump ally Roger Stone predicting violent clashes at the Capitol ahead of Jan. 6, and could be the last hearing on the docket.Read it at Twitter
AdWeek

CNN's New Morning Show Will Launch Nov. 1 as CNN This Morning

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins are poised to become the first-ever co-hosts of CNN This Morning when it debuts Nov. 1.
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Expected to Be On Leave for Weeks

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. CNN anchor Jim Sciutto, who was placed on leave by the cable news outlet this week following an internal investigation, will likely return to the network in a few weeks, according to multiple reports.
CBS Minnesota

Kellyanne Conway says Trump "wants his old job back," and would like to announce within weeks

Former President Trump could be a presidential candidate by the end of the year, according to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's top advisers and his 2016 campaign manager. In an interview Friday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, asked whether Trump, who has indicated he plans to run again, would announce his candidacy after the midterm elections —by Thanksgiving — Conway responded, "Well, he would like to."
The Veracity Report

The Shakeup Continues at CNN as Licht Axes Another Anchor

New CEO Chris Licht is determined to turn the failing network around. This is only his latest move. After the recent firings and reassignments of virtually all of CNN’s primetime lineup, the much-anticipated axe has now also fallen on controversial anchor, Don Lemon. His show, the last one to survive the network’s new push toward neutral news and much less far-left opinion-casting has been cut from his previous place on CNN’s primetime line-up and is now set to usher in a new morning news program for the struggling network, multiple sources have confirmed.
IndieWire

Rachel Maddow's Replacement Is No Rachel Maddow

Alex Wagner had a tough assignment: Take over Rachel Maddow’s 9 p.m. MSNBC time slot and try not to lose viewers. After eight weeks, it’s not a mission accomplished. Since “Alex Wagner Tonight” began in mid-August, it has averaged 1.581 million total viewers per evening according to Nielsen. Of that tally, 147,000 viewers come from the 25-54 demographic — the key age range sought by news programming advertisers. Wagner’s averages are down 30 percent and 49 percent, respectively, from “The Rachel Maddow Show” during the same eight-week period in 2021. Yes, Wagner has shed nearly one-third of Maddow’s audience and roughly half...
msn.com

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
The Veracity Report

Chris Cuomo's Return Lauded as a Primetime Ratings Flop According to Nielsen Cable News Ratings

His new show, titled: “Cuomo” airing on NewsNation underperformed every other news broadcast in that time slot according to rating gurus Nielsen Media Research. According to figures released by Nielsen Media Research, the former CNN star’s premiere of his new show “Cuomo” airing in the primetime slot on NewsNation, pulled in just 147,000 total viewers on Monday night.
TheDailyBeast

Roger Stone Melts Down as Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Unfolds

As the Jan. 6 committee showed video of Roger Stone’s closed-door deposition, Stone did what he does best: He complained. Stone took to Telegram and repeatedly responded to the Jan. 6 panel's footage.“In 2000, when the Bush v. Gore election was still in doubt James A. Baker III urged Bush to claim victory, which he did and was hailed as a genius,” the longtime Trump adviser wrote on Telegram. “When I said Trump should do the same thing (in public but to not to either Trump or anyone around him) and I am accused of criminal conduct. Total BS.”As the...
Business Insider

Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report

Trump and his associates are being probed for attempts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Fulton County DA Fani Willis previously said people could face prison sentences for the allegations. The DA's team is preparing to make moves after Election Day, CNN reported. Developments in Georgia's special grand jury probe...
