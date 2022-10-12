Read full article on original website
Related
Khabib Nurmagomedov names the three UFC fights he’s bothered to wake up and watch this year
Khabib Nurmagomedov is enjoying life as a retired former UFC champion, and mainly puts his combat sports energy towards coaching and training with his stable of Dagestani fighters. According to ‘The Eagle,’ he no longer watches a whole lot of mixed martial arts. That’s partly because UFC events regularly air at five AM in his country, and party because he no longer has the same passion he once did.
Henry Cejudo explains why Alex Volkanovski is making a “mistake” by taking on backup fighter role for UFC 280 main event
Alexander Volkanovski recently revealed that he will be the official back-up for UFC 280’s lightweight title bout between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. Should either fighter be unable to compete in Abu Dhabi come October 22nd, the featherweight champ will step up to lightweight and compete for a second title.
Uriah Hall reveals the “only reason” he’s boxing Le’Veon Bell is to secure the Jake Paul fight next
Uriah Hall is hoping to land the Jake Paul fight next time out. Hall is set to make his pro boxing debut on the Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard against former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. The news caught many by surprise given that Hall announced his retirement from MMA just months prior but admits he is coming back to hopefully secure the Paul fight.
NFL・
MMAmania.com
MMA world in shock after Hasbulla announces contract to FIGHT in UFC
UFC once created a new weight class specifically to host longtime women’s featherweight bruiser Cris Cyborg, so it’s not unrealistic to think matchmakers could once again conjure up another unpopulated division to fit the next big combat sports sensation. None other than Dagestani fan favorite Hasbulla Magomedov. “The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Leon Edwards believes setting up Conor McGregor fight “would be easy to make”
Leon Edwards believes setting up a welterweight title fight against Conor McGregor would be easy to make. Edwards became the UFC’s welterweight champion with a comeback fifth-round head kick KO over Kamaru Usman in the rematch. Although all signs point towards the trilogy happening next, Edwards is also open to taking some super fights and the biggest one he eyes is against Conor McGregor.
BoxingNews24.com
Kambosos chewing gum, looking nervous during final press conference for Haney fight
By Sean Jones: A nervous-looking George Kambosos Jr chewed gum nonstop at a rapid pace during today’s press conference with undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney. During the face-off, Kambosos’ gum-chewing went into warp drive, showing how scared he was. Kambosos didn’t look or sound convincing today, and his...
Chris Weidman Wants To Inspire With His UFC Comeback Story
Former UFC champion Chris Weidman is not ready to hang up his MMA gloves just yet. It has been eighteen months since the last time Chris Weidman stepped foot in the UFC Octagon. Historically Weidman was a very active fighter but in his previous outing, he suffered a brutal injury that derailed his momentum and could have put his career in jeopardy. During his last bout against Uriah Hall, Weidman broke his leg in two while throwing a kick. Right away fans could see the severity of the injury, and the former champion has spent the last year and a half healing up.
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall: Date, UK start time, live stream, TV channel, undercard for undisputed clash
CLARESSA SHIELDS and Savannah Marshall will end their war of words in a huge undisputed middleweight title clash THIS WEEKEND. The fight has been 10 YEARS in the making - and has now been given a new date. Marshall is the only fighter to beat Shields inside a boxing ring...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV price revealed along with full main card for the event
The price for the upcoming card headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is now set along with the full main card that will air on Showtime pay-per-view. The event will run $59.99 with the card airing live on Showtime PPV along with streaming through the Showtime app. The event is already on sale for purchase ahead of the Oct. 29 card taking place in Glendale, Ariz.
Sporting News
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo: Watch press conference for 2022 boxing exhibition featuring Pacquiao hologram
One of the most decorated boxers of all time will be returning to the ring. Eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao will face martial artist DK Yoo in an exhibition boxing bout on December 10. The Triller Fight Club-produced fight takes place in Seoul, South Korea. Proceeds from the event will benefit...
Kevin Holland doesn’t understand what Khamzat Chimaev was thinking with his training invitation: “I’m not training with that guy”
Kevin Holland doesn’t understand why Khamzat Chimaev invited him to train together after their fight at UFC 279. In the wake of Khamzat Chimaev missing weight prior to UFC 279, there were many questions regarding what the outcome of the incident would be. In the end, the promotion opted to go in the direction of having Chimaev fight Kevin Holland at a catchweight, which was all the more intriguing due to their altercation earlier in the week.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Gives Insight Into His Personal Relationship With Roman Reigns
Recent WWE main roster call-up Solo Sikoa has been thrust into the spotlight, beginning with him joining The Bloodline at the Clash at the Castle premium live event last month in Cardiff, Wales. As a cousin of both Roman Reigns and The Rock, as well as the younger brother of the Usos, Sikoa has a lot to live up to in the wrestling world. Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on "Cheap Heat," Sikoa elaborated on his relationship with Reigns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Javier Mendez believes Khabib Nurmagomedov is on track to becoming “the greatest coach of all time”
Javier Mendez thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov could go down as the greatest coach of all time. After Nurmagomedov retired following his submission win over Justin Gaethje to defend his lightweight title, he turned his attention to coaching. He began coaching the likes of Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, and Usman Nurmagomedov among others and has had a ton of success.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather, Gervonta Davis to fight on ‘app’ CEO roasted
Floyd Mayweather will fight on DAZN later this year after right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe ultimately panned working with the ‘app.’. Ellerbe mentioned that “nobody watches the app” many times and that “he’d never put a boxing star on the app.”. But lo and behold, Floyd...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
itrwrestling.com
Paige VanZant’s Pro Wrestling Future In Doubt
MMA and AEW star Paige VanZant’s pro wresting pursuits have seemingly come to a halt. After making a number of appearances on AEW television alongside American Top Team, Paige VanZant officially became All Elite on the March 9th episode of Dynamite. The star had previously been in talks with WWE, but chose to sign with AEW due to the freedom she was allowed to continue in MMA and bare-knuckle boxing alongside professional wrestling.
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Leaning Toward Signing With AEW
It seems that there’s a lot of interesting when it comes to Bandido at the moment as the former ROH World Champion recently revealed that he’s been in talks with AEW, and that WWE offered him a deal. Dave Meltzer recently noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bandido...
MMAmania.com
Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo full fight preview | UFC Vegas 62
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Flyweight contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo will square off TONIGHT (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) at UFC Vegas 62 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s only taken three fights at 125 pounds to establish Grasso as a Top 5-ranked contender. There’s been no speed...
Boxing Scene
Fury Praises Wilder, Denounces Joshua: One Man Took Me to Court to Fight Me!
Tyson Fury’s opinion of Anthony Joshua has reached a new low. The WBC heavyweight titlist from Manchester, England, was trying to make a fight with London’s Joshua for Dec. 3 but talks fizzled earlier this month. It now appears that Fury may be heading for a third fight with Derek Chisora instead.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Former Champion Turning Down Offer To Return To WWE
You can never say never in the world of professional wrestling as former WWE Divas Champion Saraya recently made her AEW debut and it seems that she’s being set up for a feud with Britt Baker. Fightful Select reports that even though Saraya was sidelined due to injury for...
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0