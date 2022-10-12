ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns to lead Miami to a 20-14 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday. Van Dyke, coming off a 496-yard performance in Miami’s loss to North Carolina, threw touchdown passes of 5 yards to Frank Ladson, Jr. and 17 yards to Colbie Young in the first half for the Hurricanes (3-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a three-game losing streak.
The Three Most Memorable Games In Blacksburg This Century

Besides Florida State, Florida, and Notre Dame, the next best rivalry for Miami is Virginia Tech. Saturday brings forth the 40th meeting between the schools, the third most with any team aside from the Gators and Seminoles. The Hurricanes will not play the Hokies again in Blacksburg until 2026. Over...
Takeaways From Miami's Win Over Virginia Tech

Before the season started there was plenty of excitement revolving around the Miami football program. With an amazing summer of immediate recruiting success, fans assumedly thought this would translate to the football field. After three games Miami was living up to expectations with two dominating wins and a close loss...
Virginia Tech Among Four Finalists For Four-Star F Mouhamed Dioubate

With a backcourt duo of three-star guards Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaydon Young already on board for the 2023 class, Virginia Tech is looking to add a major frontcourt piece still this cycle with the top target being Mouhamed Dioubate. The good news is the Hokies are among the finalists as...
In-state ATH Jonathan Pennix commits to Virginia Tech

Jonathan Pennix believed in himself and stayed patient in the recruiting process until the offer and the right fit came his way. So following Virginia Tech offering the Appomattox (Va.) County athlete last month during a visit to campus, he told Hokies coach Brent Pry he was committed but he wanted to wait until his 18th birthday to announce it.
WSLS

Martinsville falls to Magna Vista 28-16

RIDGEWAY, Va. – There were lots of eyes on the field tonight as these two teams battled it out. With a kick-start from a special appearance on the field, Magna Vista gained their momentum and didn’t let up. The game’s final score was 28-16 Magna Vista.
Mass gathering rules ahead of Virginia Tech’s Homecoming

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)–Virginia Tech’s homecoming starts this Friday, and where there is homecoming there are massive parties. During the summer, the Blacksburg town council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance regarding mass outdoor gathering permits. It requires a person to apply for a permit 30-days before the...
Staunton River shuts out Northside, 34-0

ROANOKE, Va. – The Golden Eagles rolled in early in their faceoff with the Vikings. A strong start by their offensive line paid off in the end. The Golden Eagles came out on top, 34-0.
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
Former Covington mayor, wife dead after Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashing Thursday morning at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW. According to Covington Interim City Manager Allen Dressler, Lewis and Kathy Leitch have been identified as the victims. Lewis was a longtime teacher at Rivermont Elementary School and...
Pulaski County practices school crisis management

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – School leaders in Pulaski County are learning from federal leaders about crisis management to keep their students safe. Michael Webber with the Rural Domestic Preparedness Consortium teaches crisis classes over the country. “What their emergency operating plan looks like, what’s going to be their protocol...
Radford City Schools superintendent addresses behavioral issues in letter

RADFORD, Va. – Radford City School leaders are hoping to turn some students’ behavioral problems into a learning experience. Superintendent Robert Graham sent a letter home to families on Wednesday, asking parents and guardians to have a conversation with their students about ways to behave in schools and the rules they should follow.
