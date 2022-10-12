ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

I found the best grout cleaner for just $2.50 at Home Depot – it’s a ‘no scrub’ solution & bubbled up right away

By Roisin Chapman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

IT'S inevitable that the grout between your tiles will eventually need a good scrub.

A TikToker revealed the bargain grout cleaner she swears by.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44JGeD_0iWQno6W00
TikTok user Honest Momma K shared her favorite budget grout cleaner from Home Depot Credit: TikTok/ honestmommak

TikTok user Honest Momma K shared the grout cleaner she found for just $2.50 at Home Depot.

The TikToker compared three grout cleaners in a previous video and demonstrated to her followers why LA's Totally Awesome Cleaner was her favorite.

"I was so shocked at how much it lifted up and bubbled up right away," Momma K said, showing her audience the cleaner on her floor.

She continued: "So this is what I’m going to use and I have been wanting to clean this grout for so long."

The TikTok user sprayed the cleaner on the darkened grout between her kitchen tiles.

"Oh my gosh, look at how satisfying that is," she said.

Momma K's followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the cleaning advice.

"Because of seeing it on TikTok I grabbed a bottle and used it on the extremely old water stains on my tub faucet. Absolutely nothing worked, this did," one user wrote.

Another viewer said: "That's what I use too! It works wonders on anything super dirty, sticky or greasy."

"Freaking swear by that stuff! I use it on carpet stains, on my sofa for the dogs, and stains on clothes," commented a third person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mO14a_0iWQno6W00
The TikToker gave her viewers a close-up look at the dirt being removed from her tile grout Credit: TikTok/honestmommak

Comments / 3

Related
Alex Rosado

Home Depot Now Sells Tiny Homes

When I first heard about it, I thought it was a joke. I was expecting to be trolled and to be presented with dog houses or kids' playhouses. I was wrong as it turns out Home Depot does sell tiny homes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Depot#Cleaners#Grout#Tiktoker
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Daily South

How Often Should You Really Wash Your Sheets?

Doing laundry is a highly polarizing chore: you either love to care for your linens or you procrastinate every chance you get. However, there are certain items that need routine washing to stay in tip-top shape, and our sheets are one of the most important. We asked linens expert Marissa Murphy of Palm Beach's Pioneer Linens and cleaning expert Hailey Becnel of @thecleaningchannel to share their best advice for caring for your sheets—and why it's so important to stick to a schedule.
HOME & GARDEN
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights

We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
SHOPPING
buckinghamshirelive.com

Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home

A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
PETS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
818K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy