I found the best grout cleaner for just $2.50 at Home Depot – it’s a ‘no scrub’ solution & bubbled up right away

IT'S inevitable that the grout between your tiles will eventually need a good scrub.

A TikToker revealed the bargain grout cleaner she swears by.

TikTok user Honest Momma K shared her favorite budget grout cleaner from Home Depot Credit: TikTok/ honestmommak

TikTok user Honest Momma K shared the grout cleaner she found for just $2.50 at Home Depot.

The TikToker compared three grout cleaners in a previous video and demonstrated to her followers why LA's Totally Awesome Cleaner was her favorite.

"I was so shocked at how much it lifted up and bubbled up right away," Momma K said, showing her audience the cleaner on her floor.

She continued: "So this is what I’m going to use and I have been wanting to clean this grout for so long."

The TikTok user sprayed the cleaner on the darkened grout between her kitchen tiles.

"Oh my gosh, look at how satisfying that is," she said.

Momma K's followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the cleaning advice.

"Because of seeing it on TikTok I grabbed a bottle and used it on the extremely old water stains on my tub faucet. Absolutely nothing worked, this did," one user wrote.

Another viewer said: "That's what I use too! It works wonders on anything super dirty, sticky or greasy."

"Freaking swear by that stuff! I use it on carpet stains, on my sofa for the dogs, and stains on clothes," commented a third person.