Celebrities

Kardashian family member resurfaces in rare appearance on family reality show

By Courtney Ciandella
 3 days ago

A KEY family member has resurfaced in The Kardashians after being hidden from the previous episode.

Kris Jenner's mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, made a rare appearance in a promo for Wednesday night's episode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0znGw7_0iWQnNT100
A Kardashian family member resurfaced on this week's episode of the Hulu series after being hidden in a previous episode Credit: Instagram/ kardashianshulu
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Af1rN_0iWQnNT100
MJ, who seldomly makes an appearance on the show, is Kris Jenner's mother Credit: Instagram/ kardashianshulu
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5HSt_0iWQnNT100
She appeared in a scene where Kris detailed her fears about an upcoming medical procedure she was getting Credit: Instagram/ kardashianshulu

The clip was shared on The Kardashians' official Instagram page, showing an emotional scene of Kris explaining her recent medical diagnosis.

Kris got teary-eyed while detailing an upcoming operation she's undergoing to her mother and daughters, Kim, 41, and Khloe, 38.

The conversation began with Kim asking the 66-year-old her plans following a doctor's visit.

"Are you doing the surgery?" the SKIMS founder asked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sNm00_0iWQnNT100https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bBYkZ_0iWQnNT100

"I am. The doctor saw my MRI results, and he said, 'you need a hip replacement right away,'" Kris shared.

"And I don't want to have the surgery in five years when I'm, you know, five years older, and then you can't really heal as well. You heal better when you're younger, obviously," the Hulu star admitted.

"So, it's just a mindf**k," she added.

Concerned about their mother's mindset, Kim and Khloe questioned her feelings about getting the surgery.

"It's just you realize that you don't have that much more time," Kris confessed.

"It's like suddenly, I can't do all the things," she said, choking back tears.

Khloe attempted to ease her mother's worries by reminding her that the procedure would help her physically feel better.

"But you got to fix it so you can," the Good American founder said.

Kris got more emotional as she listed her ailments, including her mobility issues and hearing loss.

"It's just like, my hip goes out, my knee is torn, I have an eye infection," Kris explained before her mother interjected.

"You're just getting older," the 88-year-old stated.

Kris ignored her mother's statement and continued to name her health problems.

"I can't see. I have the TV up too loud. Corey [Gamble] says I can't hear," she noted, mentioning her 41-year-old beau.

"I'm like, you know, I feel like Humpty Dumpty," Kris added before the video cut out.

Fans took to the comments to share their support for the Kardashian/Jenner matriarch.

But some couldn't help but notice MJ's appearance as she's seldomly seen when the cameras are rolling.

HIDING FROM THE CAMERA

In a scene from Episode two, Season two of The Kardashians, viewers spotted MJ in the background, though her family did not acknowledge her.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed her quietly sitting in the background in Kris's kitchen as the momager chatted away with her daughter Kylie Jenner, 25.

The pair talked about Kylie's post-baby body and how she's "snapped back" since giving birth to her son in February.

Meanwhile, MJ was sitting on a bar stool in the kitchen, wearing a black and white sweater.

The Kardashian icon - famed for her dry wit - obscured her features with a black face mask.

She sat with her back to the cameras before turning side-on while scrolling through her phone.

Viewers went wild for MJ's cameo, with one sharing a screenshot of her appearance on an online thread and writing: "LOL at MJ just sitting in the back. Can someone meme this??"

Another added: "Throughout that convo I was laughing so much as MJ just sits there in the back randomly looking into space."

A third posted: "I literally busted out laughing seeing this."

MOTHER-DAUGHTER BOND

Kris has a strong bond with her mom and broke down in tears back in 2020 while thinking about MJ being in lockdown during the pandemic.

The mother-of-six had set up a Zoom lunch with Khloe, Kim, and Kendall, 26, plus Scott Disick, 39, as they adjusted to life in quarantine when she reminded them to reach out to MJ..

"How's MJ doing?" Kim asked as she sat at her breakfast table.

"She's good, but you guys should FaceTime with her because she gets kinda lonely," the momager told her.

"I know you all do, but just don't forget. The last time I saw her, like three weeks ago, I took her for a little ride before they shut everything down. We just drove around to some familiar spots.

"I literally went home, and I just – it was good. I just miss her, I feel so bad because she's lonely, and she's been in that apartment for, I don't know, two months because of her fracture."

The TV star then said in a confessional interview: "I really miss MJ a lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IsOTl_0iWQnNT100https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpUKA_0iWQnNT100

"We always have things planned and talk about where we're gonna go and what we're gonna do. The longer this goes, I'm feeling a sense of loss because I can't be with her."

Over the summer, Kris and her children paid tribute to MJ for her 88th birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LhANu_0iWQnNT100
Fans spotted MJ in the background, seemingly hidden in a previous episode Credit: kimkardashian/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sNxr2_0iWQnNT100
Kris has a strong bond with her mother and has opened up about her concerns for her well-being in the past Credit: Instagram/ kimkardashian

