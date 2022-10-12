ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Hillsboro News-Times

Union says New Seasons in Hillsboro retaliated against employee

UFCW Local 555 alleges that the store violated federal law in firing an employee who helped organize union efforts. The union representing workers at the Orenco Station New Seasons Market in Hillsboro has filed a complaint against the store, saying it violated federal labor laws when it fired one of the employees who helped organize the workers. UFCW Local 555 filed an "unfair labor practice" charge against the market. The union says an employee was fired on or about Oct. 7, who was a member of the union's organizing committee. The union claims he was fired in retaliation for...
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Proposed large homeless centers spark city, county fight

Wheeler wants Multnomah County to pay for three 500-bed 'campuses' opposed by Kafoury.Portland and Multnomah County leaders are fighting over the best way to end unsanctioned homeless camps in the press. Mayor Ted Wheeler will reportedly announce a plan create three managed 500-bed homeless "campuses" next week. He and Commissioner Dan Ryan have sent a letter to Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury asking that the county pay for them. "The City of Portland and Multnomah County have overlapping geographic bounds, and we must be clear on the responsibilities our respective charters identify. Therefore, it is vital that we define...
PORTLAND, OR
ohsu.edu

Hospital at Home: Amid hospital capacity crisis, OHSU offers an alternative

With brick-and-mortar hospitals at or near capacity, Oregon Health & Science University is ramping up a new service to provide patients with hospital-level care within the comfort of their own home. Hospital at Home currently has about eight patients admitted at any one time. Even though that’s a small fraction...
PORTLAND, OR
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
Portland, OR
Health
yamhilladvocate.com

Oregonians, I Implore You to Vote and Save the State from Indivisible Agents This November 8th

The first article I wrote in what would become the Yamhill Advocate newspaper was published on September 21, 2021. The article was published to my personal blog. Then on October 12th, 2021 I published the expose, “Meet the Newberg, Oregon Mafia Led by Elected Officials and Other Community Leaders” which exposed the Newberg Equity in Education ( NEEd) group. On October 20th I published the 2nd part that exposed the activities of the Progressive Yamhill parent group.
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood School District faces big blow to its budget

Previously thought to be in good fiscal health, the school district now says it's running a $2 million deficit.The Sherwood School District is facing a $2 million dollar hole in its budget and announced that yet-to-be budget cuts will be forthcoming. The disquieting news was presented at an Oct. 12 school board meeting. According to a budget statement from the district, factors including overestimation of state school fund revenues, declining enrollment, and ineffective financial reporting and account practices. Together, they have led to a significant — and unexpected — budget deficit for Sherwood schools. The statement reads,...
SHERWOOD, OR
KGW

Earn a CDL in 4 weeks, for free, at Chemeketa Community College in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Oregon is offering a free, four-week training program to help people earn a commercial drivers license (CDL). "This training is a 160 hours, it's four weeks long, and you can come out of it with a job that's paying you $60,000-plus dollars a year," said Paul Davis, the college's dean for career and technical education.
SALEM, OR
WWEEK

Rene Gonzalez Wants to Bring Back an Institution That Hasn’t Existed in Portland for Over 50 Years: a Municipal Court

Perhaps the most substantive policy idea that Rene Gonzalez has floated in this election is that Portland doesn’t just need more cops—it needs another court. After a pair of meetings, one with Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and another with Portland’s police union, Gonzalez was convinced Portland’s criminal justice system needed a shakeup.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

PHOTOS: Biden's visit in Portland

President Joe Biden holds a box of doughnuts during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lawyer: Sidewalks blocked by Multnomah County tents, tarps

County budget documents list at least 33,500 tents and tarps purchased in single year.Multnomah County has bought and distributed at least 33,500 tents and tarps to the homeless that have potentially violated the rights of the disabled by blocking sidewalks, an attorney suing the city of Portland is alleging. John DiLorenzo represents 10 disabled Portlanders who say homeless encampments on sidewalks violate their rights under the Americans With Disabilities Act. He has now issued subpoenas to the county and its affiliated Joint Office of Homeless Services seeking information on tents and tarps it has distributed to the homeless. "I strongly...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown

Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
GRESHAM, OR
theclackamasprint.net

CCC Theater Director terminated amid allegations of misconduct

Jim Eikrem has been terminated from Clackamas Community College following several complaints from students and staff regarding his conduct. Eikrem’s termination comes in the wake of allegations levied by several individuals involved with the CCC theater program. Allegations include inappropriate conduct involving several minors who participated in the spring production of “Number the Stars,” refusing to accommodate or affirm the gender of transgender students, and harassment of students and staff within the program.
CLACKAMAS, OR

