Read full article on original website
Related
Union says New Seasons in Hillsboro retaliated against employee
UFCW Local 555 alleges that the store violated federal law in firing an employee who helped organize union efforts. The union representing workers at the Orenco Station New Seasons Market in Hillsboro has filed a complaint against the store, saying it violated federal labor laws when it fired one of the employees who helped organize the workers. UFCW Local 555 filed an "unfair labor practice" charge against the market. The union says an employee was fired on or about Oct. 7, who was a member of the union's organizing committee. The union claims he was fired in retaliation for...
Proposed large homeless centers spark city, county fight
Wheeler wants Multnomah County to pay for three 500-bed 'campuses' opposed by Kafoury.Portland and Multnomah County leaders are fighting over the best way to end unsanctioned homeless camps in the press. Mayor Ted Wheeler will reportedly announce a plan create three managed 500-bed homeless "campuses" next week. He and Commissioner Dan Ryan have sent a letter to Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury asking that the county pay for them. "The City of Portland and Multnomah County have overlapping geographic bounds, and we must be clear on the responsibilities our respective charters identify. Therefore, it is vital that we define...
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visit
(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden to discuss health care costs, Inflation Reduction Act during Portland visit.
ohsu.edu
Hospital at Home: Amid hospital capacity crisis, OHSU offers an alternative
With brick-and-mortar hospitals at or near capacity, Oregon Health & Science University is ramping up a new service to provide patients with hospital-level care within the comfort of their own home. Hospital at Home currently has about eight patients admitted at any one time. Even though that’s a small fraction...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Mayor Wheeler to propose camping ban across Portland and build mega-camps as an alternative
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler is set to propose the banning of unsanctioned camping across Portland and build large sanctioned homeless camping areas as an alternative, according to a Willamette Week report. The mayor wants three 500-person homeless "campuses" with each campus divided into four 125-person camps, the...
yamhilladvocate.com
Oregonians, I Implore You to Vote and Save the State from Indivisible Agents This November 8th
The first article I wrote in what would become the Yamhill Advocate newspaper was published on September 21, 2021. The article was published to my personal blog. Then on October 12th, 2021 I published the expose, “Meet the Newberg, Oregon Mafia Led by Elected Officials and Other Community Leaders” which exposed the Newberg Equity in Education ( NEEd) group. On October 20th I published the 2nd part that exposed the activities of the Progressive Yamhill parent group.
New details on ADA lawsuit against Portland finds Multnomah County gave thousands of tents and tarps to homeless campers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early last month, a group of ten Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city over tents blocking the sidewalks. The lawsuit claims the city is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Federal Rehabilitation Act. The lawyers behind the lawsuit recently found Multnomah...
Sherwood School District faces big blow to its budget
Previously thought to be in good fiscal health, the school district now says it's running a $2 million deficit.The Sherwood School District is facing a $2 million dollar hole in its budget and announced that yet-to-be budget cuts will be forthcoming. The disquieting news was presented at an Oct. 12 school board meeting. According to a budget statement from the district, factors including overestimation of state school fund revenues, declining enrollment, and ineffective financial reporting and account practices. Together, they have led to a significant — and unexpected — budget deficit for Sherwood schools. The statement reads,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWEEK
Kafoury Proves Unreceptive to Wheeler’s Request for Aid With Large Campsites
On Thursday, WW broke the news that Mayor Ted Wheeler intends to announce a future ban on unsanctioned camping next week and will share his plan to build three 500-capacity homeless campsites. WW then reported how Wheeler and City Commissioner Dan Ryan wrote to Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury, requesting...
Earn a CDL in 4 weeks, for free, at Chemeketa Community College in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Oregon is offering a free, four-week training program to help people earn a commercial drivers license (CDL). "This training is a 160 hours, it's four weeks long, and you can come out of it with a job that's paying you $60,000-plus dollars a year," said Paul Davis, the college's dean for career and technical education.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Health Officials Urge COVID Boosters, US Declares Adderall Shortage, and Biden's Traffic Delays
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland! Congrats on making...
WWEEK
Rene Gonzalez Wants to Bring Back an Institution That Hasn’t Existed in Portland for Over 50 Years: a Municipal Court
Perhaps the most substantive policy idea that Rene Gonzalez has floated in this election is that Portland doesn’t just need more cops—it needs another court. After a pair of meetings, one with Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and another with Portland’s police union, Gonzalez was convinced Portland’s criminal justice system needed a shakeup.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Portland voters peg City Council as ‘very ineffective’ in new Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Eighty-five percent of Portland voters peg the City Council as ineffective, including 59% who say it’s ‘very ineffective,’ as concerns over homelessness and crime continue to fuel pessimism about the direction of the city and those tapped to lead it, a new Oregonian/OregonLive poll shows. Just 9%...
KGW
City of Portland responds to homeless sidewalk camping ADA lawsuit
Early last month, a group of Portlanders with mobility disabilities filed a lawsuit against the city. The city has since responded.
KGW
PHOTOS: Biden's visit in Portland
President Joe Biden holds a box of doughnuts during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Lawyer: Sidewalks blocked by Multnomah County tents, tarps
County budget documents list at least 33,500 tents and tarps purchased in single year.Multnomah County has bought and distributed at least 33,500 tents and tarps to the homeless that have potentially violated the rights of the disabled by blocking sidewalks, an attorney suing the city of Portland is alleging. John DiLorenzo represents 10 disabled Portlanders who say homeless encampments on sidewalks violate their rights under the Americans With Disabilities Act. He has now issued subpoenas to the county and its affiliated Joint Office of Homeless Services seeking information on tents and tarps it has distributed to the homeless. "I strongly...
Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown
Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
theclackamasprint.net
CCC Theater Director terminated amid allegations of misconduct
Jim Eikrem has been terminated from Clackamas Community College following several complaints from students and staff regarding his conduct. Eikrem’s termination comes in the wake of allegations levied by several individuals involved with the CCC theater program. Allegations include inappropriate conduct involving several minors who participated in the spring production of “Number the Stars,” refusing to accommodate or affirm the gender of transgender students, and harassment of students and staff within the program.
New poll shows that 60% of Portland voters favor Measure 26-228
A new poll commissioned by Oregon Ranked Choice Voting Advocates shows that 60% of Portland voters are likely to vote for charter reform Measure 26-228 this November.
Downtown Portland feels even less safe now than months into pandemic, Oregonian/OregonLive poll finds
The pandemic, homelessness and months of protests rocked perceptions of downtown Portland in the pandemic’s first year, with metro area residents reporting that downtown felt unsafe and uninviting. While nightly protests ended more than two years ago and the pandemic is rapidly receding, a new poll finds that people...
Comments / 0