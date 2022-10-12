ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

kwos.com

Recreational pot issue on next month’s Missouri ballot

Will you vote to allow Missourians to buy and smoke legal recreational marijuana? That’s what passage of Amendment 3 will allow. But legalization activist Eapen Thampy opposes the ballot issue, saying it would create new criminal penalties and would give preferential treatment to potential retailers …. Proponents say passage...
abc17news.com

Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest

Missouri has 222 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest. Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, October 14th, 2022

(Statewide) -- Missouri’s average ACT score of 20.2 for this year’s graduating class is higher than the national average of 19.8. Rose Babington, with the ACT organization, says Missouri’s average score dipped slightly from the previous year but there were more students, about three-percent more, who took the test this year. Missouri students excelled the most at reading, followed by science, English and Math. Babington says Missouri students are college-ready in English but have some work to do in the other subjects. According to Babington, 83 Missouri students received a perfect score of 36 this time around.
Missouri State NAACP Urges ‘no’ Vote On Marijuana Legalization

The Missouri NAACP, breaking with chapters in the St. Louis area, is asking voters to reject a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana. Amendment 3 would give the first “comprehensive” marijuana business licenses to existing medical marijuana companies. According to...
suntimesnews.com

MDC purchasing tree seed from the public for select species

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people...
Aneka Duncan

Missouri Tax Cuts Up To $1,000

Following weeks of arbitration, millions of Missouri taxpayers are eligible for relief. As of January 1, 2023, the state income tax will see a decrease from 10.25 per cent to 4.95 per cent. This is thanks to legislation signed by Missouri Governor Michael L. Parson. (source)
KOLR10 News

Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?

JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
kttn.com

Missouri Attorney General secures 320 year prison sentence for Missouri man convicted of shooting two police officers

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has secured a sentence of 320 years of imprisonment for James Cummings, who was convicted of shooting two police officers. Judge Coleman, of Jefferson County, sentenced Cummings to four life sentences for four counts of Assault in the First Degree on a Law Enforcement Officer and four 50-year sentences for four counts of Armed Criminal Action. Combined, the sentences are consecutive for a total of 320 years imprisonment.
kcur.org

Unconscious patients in Missouri and Kansas could receive invasive medical exams without consent

Allowing a medical student to be involved in your patient care might involve an intimate exam without your explicit consent or knowledge, a KSHB-41 report discovered. Medical students in Missouri and Kansas are able to perform pelvic and prostate exams on unconscious patients. In 21 states, the practice is banned unless patients have given explicit consent. Because the procedure is often done for educational purposes and not charted as part of the patient's care, it's unknown how common the examinations are.
kchi.com

RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri

A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
kq2.com

Duane Allen Alexander

Duane Allen Alexander, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, peacefully at his home surrounded by family. He was born September 30, 1934, to Lyle and Vivian Alexander in Spencer, Iowa. He attended Terril High School in Terril, Iowa, and after graduation, studied TV repair. He served in...
