ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 95.9

90s Jam Party Kicks Off Arkansas State Fair With Tone Loc

It's time for a road trip to the 82nd Annual Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock, Arkansas kicking off today Friday, Oct. 14, and running through Sunday, Oct. 23. Besides all the carnival rides, livestock shows, pageants, attractions, and live entertainment the biggest hit has always been the food. Sure you can enjoy all the traditional favorites like corn dogs, funnel cakes, pickle pizza, gator on a stick, and spaghetti meatballs on a stick. See the list of food vendors here.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Power 95.9

Don’t Stop Your Car on This Street in Hot Springs, Arkansas!

It's that time of year again when I like to remind you of some places near Texarkana where you can go for some eerie creepy fun. Gravity Hill as it is known in Hot Springs, Arkansas has become a favorite this time of year for folks wanting to get a little scare. More than likely you will need to ask someone how to get there because Google Maps can't locate Magnet Street or at least it didn't in 2018 when it was discovered. However, if you watch the video at the end of this story it will tell you how to get there.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Lifestyle
City
Eureka Springs, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Little Rock, AR
Pets & Animals
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
State
Arkansas State
Power 95.9

Power 95.9

Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy