ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Jennifer Aniston's Go-to Vital Proteins Collagen Peptide Powder Is Nearly Half Off for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

By Olivia Dubyak
purewow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It For $9

You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

The Vitamin C Serum Shoppers Call ‘Liquid Gold in a Bottle’ Is Just $15 After Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

If you’re looking to pare down your skincare routine steps it can be helpful to find products that combine all of your favorite ingredients into one, so you can do more in less time. At the very least, you should be cleansing, adding a serum and topping it off with a moisturizer, but even making those three decisions can be overwhelming in a beauty market that’s definitely oversaturated to say the least. That’s why shoppers are calling this vitamin C serum with retinol and hyaluronic acid “liquid gold in a bottle.” And better yet, it’s on sale now ahead of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Shop Celebrity-Favorite UGG Boots and Slippers Deals Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale 2022

UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn staple, and Amazon has tons of styles marked down to help update your shoes for the cooler months ahead. Plus, the retailer is having a Prime Early Access Sale, starting on Tuesday, October 12, and Wednesday, October 13. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic cozy shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Yahoo!

55 deals to snag at Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day sale — starting at just $13

Prime Day 2 is coming next week (October 11 and 12), but if you just can't wait to get your shop on, we feel you. That's why we've collected some of the best sales on Amazon this weekend right here, so you can pick the very best discounts and make 'em work for you! We've got big, big discounts on fab brands like Apple, Fitbit, Crock-Pot and more, as well as huge category deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion staples and a wide variety of other favorites. And all you have to do is scroll, "Add to Cart", and enjoy! Seems like a pretty perfect deal to us.
NFL
shefinds

2 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Visceral Fat

Your diet isn’t just about the food you eat; it’s also important to pay attention to how the beverages you’re drinking impact your body, especially if you’re trying to stay in shape or lose weight. As it turns out, some drinks can be just as detrimental to your health as fattening snacks can be. In fact, a few beverages that may appear to be healthy options on the surface can actually lead to weight gain over time.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut

Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protein Powder#Collagen#Peptides#Purewow
shefinds

The Surprising Mineral You Should Eat More Of For Thinning Hair, Experts Say

If you struggle with hair loss, you may have tried a myriad of supplements and products in an attempt to correct and prevent the issue. From biotin shampoo to hair growth gummies, there’s a whole range of options on the market—but, as Lisa Richards, dietitian and creator of The Candida Diet, notes, “Unfortunately, for some this is a fruitless endeavor as their hair loss continues or never regrows.”
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Wendy’s Customers Are Losing It Over The Return Of This Popular Sandwich: ‘I Just Dropped Everything’

Wendy’s fans, assemble— the popular fast food chain just announced the return of its iconic ‘Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger’ to the Made to Crave menu. This sandwich will now be available this fall, alongside the restaurant’s ‘Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger,’ ‘Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger,’ ‘Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich,’ and ‘Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club.’ Fans on Twitter couldn’t be more excited, as the return of the menu item for many, has been long-awaited.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

The Surprising Food That’s So Bad For Thinning Hair, According To Experts

When it comes to healthy, voluminous and radiant hair, eating a well-balanced diet full of protein and other nutrients is essential. With that said, some foods are better for your tresses than others, and if you’re noticing hair loss or thinning strands, looking into your diet can help. We checked in with doctors, dermatologists and hair experts to learn more about one popular and common food that might surprise you in its impact to negatively effect your locks if eaten often. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods and Dr. Yoram Harth, MD, board-certified dermatologist and Medical Director of MDhair.
HAIR CARE
komando.com

Test your eyes: Can you find the 9 hidden images in less than a minute?

Problem-solving is one of the most basic ways people demonstrate intelligence. Many people think that fixing problems faster than others makes them more intelligent — but rushing can lead to oversights. That’s why we’re encouraging you to take a deep breath and challenge yourself to try to find the hidden images in this viral optical illusion.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy