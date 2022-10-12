The driver’s whereabouts and identity are unknown. A boy is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Hadley on Tuesday. The 13-year-old was hit at a Route 9 crosswalk near the Hampshire Juvenile Court building Tuesday morning, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office. He was transported by ambulance to the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he remains in critical condition. The driver did not stop, and their whereabouts and identity are unknown.

HADLEY, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO