13-year-old critically injured in Hadley hit-and-run
The driver’s whereabouts and identity are unknown. A boy is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Hadley on Tuesday. The 13-year-old was hit at a Route 9 crosswalk near the Hampshire Juvenile Court building Tuesday morning, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office. He was transported by ambulance to the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he remains in critical condition. The driver did not stop, and their whereabouts and identity are unknown.
At Groton elementary school, hundreds of students sickened by virus
A mysterious virus sickened hundreds of students at an elementary school in Massachusetts this week, news outlets reported. Roughly 200 students of around 530 total at Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton were sickened as of Friday afternoon. The school was assessed by the Groton Board of Health and closed early due to both the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, according to NBC Boston.
