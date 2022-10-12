ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franklincountynow.com

Turners Falls Fights Machinery Fire

(Turners Falls, MA) Just before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Turners Falls Fire Department was called to a small machinery fire in a facility off of Turnpike Road in Turners Falls. Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 4:15 and remained on scene to check the facility for potential spaces the fire may have extended into. By 4:45 the scene was cleared. No injuries have yet been reported. Greenfield Fire Department covered the Turners Falls Fire district while they were on scene.
MONTAGUE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Game of the Week: Northampton at East Longmeadow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -We asked, you voted. This week’s Game of the Week: Northampton at East Longmeadow! Check out the action in the video above!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hadley, MA
City
Hatfield, MA
City
Chicopee, MA
City
Holyoke, MA
City
Easthampton, MA
City
South Deerfield, MA
City
Whately, MA
City
Agawam, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
City
Indian Orchard, MA
City
Springfield, MA
westernmassnews.com

Saturday morning news update

In this update, the community of Bristol, Connecticut, is mourning the loss of two of their police officers who were ambushed and killed Wednesday night, Springfield Police have identified the two victims of an Indian Orchard double homicide that took place earlier this week, and Fruit Fair Supermarket in Chicopee is asking for help finding more than 40 missing shopping carts. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
BRISTOL, CT
westernmassnews.com

Ludlow crews respond to house fire on Jerad Drive

Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. WNEU setting up free legal kiosks...
AGAWAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Drugs#Thefts#Firearms#Hurricane Ian#House#Rise Shine#Western Mass News
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

2 Conrad Street: Daniel Grady of Adams to PB Summer Street LLC, $80,000 on 09/29/2022. 6 Dubis Street: Jacqueline D Seuss RET and Jacqueline D. Seuss of Adams to Elias H. Masse, $225,000 on 09/26/2022. 20 Highland Avenue: John H. Keating Sr of Adams to Laurie D. Haas, $195,000 on...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: October 13

Thunderbirds making final preparations ahead of season opener. 2 officers dead, 1 recovering following Connecticut shooting. Across the border in Connecticut, three police officers were shot late Wednesday night after responding to a domestic violence call. Ludlow crews respond to house fire on Jerad Drive. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at...
LUDLOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. The department said that 15-year-old Nevaeh Wilson ran away from foster care at the end of June. She has been in touch with her biological mother recently over the phone and has...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
westernmassnews.com

Week 6: Chicopee Comp. at Central, Holyoke at Longmeadow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News was at the fields to take in Chicopee Comp. facing Central and Holyoke taking on Longmeadow. Check out the action in the video above!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
LONGMEADOW, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Ludlow (MA)

On the north bank of the Chicopee River, Ludlow is a northeastern suburb of Springfield, incorporated in 1775 but developed at speed as a mill town after the Civil War. The largest of these was the Ludlow Company, producing jute yarns, twine, and webbing, before finally closing in the 1960s.
LUDLOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Community gathers for vigil to honor lives of fallen Connecticut officers

BRISTOL, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -As Bristol, Connecticut continues to mourn its two fallen officers, a vigil was held to commemorate their lives Friday night. The vigil began at 6:30 Friday night at the Bristol Police Department. Mourners lined the streets with candles, and signs of appreciation during the vigil, as the...
BRISTOL, CT
Live 95.9

Berkshire County Residents: A Bear In Your Backyard Equals Trouble

There is no doubt that an encounter with a bear can be a frightening experience, but that seems to be the situation lately throughout the beautiful Berkshires. I can say that my one-on-one back in April was spine tingling and I thank my dear friend Barbara Feldon for indirectly saving my life as I went to our mailbox to see if a parcel that was sent by her arrived. Within a short distance a medium sized black bear came out of nowhere and passed through our radio station entrance, then took a right at our WSBS sign, crossed route 7 and jumped into the other side of the woods. That enough was an experience where standing motionless truly paid off.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy