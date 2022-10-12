ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Game of the Week: Northampton at East Longmeadow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -We asked, you voted. This week’s Game of the Week: Northampton at East Longmeadow! Check out the action in the video above!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
Week 6: Chicopee Comp. at Central, Holyoke at Longmeadow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News was at the fields to take in Chicopee Comp. facing Central and Holyoke taking on Longmeadow. Check out the action in the video above!. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
LONGMEADOW, MA
Ironman triathlon coming to western Massachusetts next June

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield will be the newest host city for a well-known triathlon event. Who will be the first-ever Ironman of western Massachusetts? That is a question to be answered as soon as next year. At Riverfront Park on Friday, Ironman Group’s Dave Christen and Mary Kay Wydra of the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau revealed that Springfield, West Springfield, and surrounding areas will host the inaugural Ironman 70.3 Western Massachusetts Triathlon next June.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Saturday morning news update

In this update, the community of Bristol, Connecticut, is mourning the loss of two of their police officers who were ambushed and killed Wednesday night, Springfield Police have identified the two victims of an Indian Orchard double homicide that took place earlier this week, and Fruit Fair Supermarket in Chicopee is asking for help finding more than 40 missing shopping carts. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
BRISTOL, CT
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam Police Department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a recent string of car break-ins. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts.
AGAWAM, MA
Ride to Remember director reflects on lasting impact of line-of-duty deaths

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The men and women in blue throughout the area are mourning the two fallen Bristol officers who made the ultimate sacrifice Wednesday night. “…And like every police officer, every retired police officer, it really hits home and the reason it does is because we think about the people, that these officers left behind. Three officers answered a roll call in Bristol, Connecticut, a very short distance from Springfield, and they didn’t come home,” said retired Springfield Police Sergeant and Ride to Remember event director John Delaney.
BRISTOL, CT
Ludlow crews respond to house fire on Jerad Drive

AGAWAM, MA
Turners Falls Fights Machinery Fire

(Turners Falls, MA) Just before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Turners Falls Fire Department was called to a small machinery fire in a facility off of Turnpike Road in Turners Falls. Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 4:15 and remained on scene to check the facility for potential spaces the fire may have extended into. By 4:45 the scene was cleared. No injuries have yet been reported. Greenfield Fire Department covered the Turners Falls Fire district while they were on scene.
MONTAGUE, MA
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno welcomes new mayoral aide

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced his new mayoral aide. Shenell Ford will be joining the mayor’s office as a mayoral aide. She is filling the position vacated by former mayoral aide, Lavar Click-Bruce, who resigned upon winning the Ward 5 city council special election.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

