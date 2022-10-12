Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Game of the Week: Northampton at East Longmeadow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -We asked, you voted. This week's Game of the Week: Northampton at East Longmeadow! Check out the action in the video above!
westernmassnews.com
Week 6: Chicopee Comp. at Central, Holyoke at Longmeadow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News was at the fields to take in Chicopee Comp. facing Central and Holyoke taking on Longmeadow. Check out the action in the video above!
SafeTiva Labs grand opening in Westfield
The cannabis industry continues to grow in our area. This time in Westfield, where a cannabis testing facility held its grand opening Friday night.
westernmassnews.com
Ironman triathlon coming to western Massachusetts next June
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield will be the newest host city for a well-known triathlon event. Who will be the first-ever Ironman of western Massachusetts? That is a question to be answered as soon as next year. At Riverfront Park on Friday, Ironman Group’s Dave Christen and Mary Kay Wydra of the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau revealed that Springfield, West Springfield, and surrounding areas will host the inaugural Ironman 70.3 Western Massachusetts Triathlon next June.
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, the community of Bristol, Connecticut, is mourning the loss of two of their police officers who were ambushed and killed Wednesday night, Springfield Police have identified the two victims of an Indian Orchard double homicide that took place earlier this week, and Fruit Fair Supermarket in Chicopee is asking for help finding more than 40 missing shopping carts. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
Car caught on fire on Hollywood Street in Springfield
Springfield firefighters put out a car fire Saturday night on Hollywood Street in Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield school holds annual Latin Night to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Baystate Academy Charter Public School hosted its annual Latin Night Friday night, in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The event had performances from the Conservatory of the Arts. music by DJ Xavi, a student art exhibition, dance contests and samples of food from Hispanic nations. Western Mass...
westernmassnews.com
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam Police Department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a recent string of car break-ins. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: new food pantry, voter registration drive, author address Chicopee students
(WGGB/WSHM) - The Veterans Services Department has launched a food pantry in Ludlow for those in need. We’re told 25 vets or widowers of veterans came to the pantry on Friday, which is highest turn out so far. This is the seventh Friday the program has been up and...
Affordable housing increasingly hard to find in Westfield and Western Massachusetts
WESTFIELD — “Rent affordability and stability remain probably the most critical challenge facing the state and the Pioneer Valley region,” Westfield Community Development Director Peter Miller recently told The Westfield News. Miller said single-family home prices have increased about 20% in the past two years in the...
westernmassnews.com
Ride to Remember director reflects on lasting impact of line-of-duty deaths
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The men and women in blue throughout the area are mourning the two fallen Bristol officers who made the ultimate sacrifice Wednesday night. “…And like every police officer, every retired police officer, it really hits home and the reason it does is because we think about the people, that these officers left behind. Three officers answered a roll call in Bristol, Connecticut, a very short distance from Springfield, and they didn’t come home,” said retired Springfield Police Sergeant and Ride to Remember event director John Delaney.
REPORT: Fear on the Farm at McCray’s in South Hadley emergency plan in place
With McCray's Farm haunted hayrides and walk-throughs, guests have been in for a treat, but what safety protocols keep this event safe?
Springfield restaurant struggles to open due to supply
The U.S.'s third largest railroad union rejected a deal with employers, now renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy.
Gary Rome Auto Group announces passing of Jack the dog
Gary Rome Auto Group of Holyoke announced on Wednesday that Jack Rome, their official pet greeter, has passed away.
westernmassnews.com
American International College honors their first Western Mass Police Academy candidate
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -American International College is sending off their first candidate to the Western Mass Police Academy. Officer Curtis McGuire is American International College’s very first candidate for the Western Mass Police Academy. Monday will mark his first day with the 65th recruit officer candidate class. “This is...
East Street bridge linking Southampton to Holyoke reopens
Detour signs and concrete barriers were removed on the new $2.6 million East Street bridge as it opened Friday afternoon for the first time in nearly a year.
Springfield teen ran away from foster care with ties in Palmer, Ware, and Enfield
The Springfield police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
westernmassnews.com
Ludlow crews respond to house fire on Jerad Drive
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. WNEU setting up free legal kiosks...
franklincountynow.com
Turners Falls Fights Machinery Fire
(Turners Falls, MA) Just before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Turners Falls Fire Department was called to a small machinery fire in a facility off of Turnpike Road in Turners Falls. Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 4:15 and remained on scene to check the facility for potential spaces the fire may have extended into. By 4:45 the scene was cleared. No injuries have yet been reported. Greenfield Fire Department covered the Turners Falls Fire district while they were on scene.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno welcomes new mayoral aide
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced his new mayoral aide. Shenell Ford will be joining the mayor’s office as a mayoral aide. She is filling the position vacated by former mayoral aide, Lavar Click-Bruce, who resigned upon winning the Ward 5 city council special election.
