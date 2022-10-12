Read full article on original website
'Halloween Ends' review: It's a bloody shame Jamie Lee Curtis didn't get a better sendoff
Just four years ago, Michael Myers stabbed his way to the top of the horror world again with the runaway hit “Halloween.” The fact that he's now falling down and impaling himself on his own blade (figuratively speaking) is both disappointing and head-scratching. The success of the 2018...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need
Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
Jamie Lee Curtis, ‘Halloween Ends’ Team on the Final Chapter and What They Took From Set
As Curtis wraps up her 40-year stint as Laurie Strode, the cast and director David Gordon Green reveal which of Michael Myers' masks and knives are now in their possession. After seven appearances as Laurie Strode, Jamie Lee Curtis is hanging it up with the Halloween franchise and her 40-year battle against Michael Myers.
EW.com
Halloween Ends director is 'confident' movie will be Jamie Lee Curtis' last appearance as Laurie Strode
While promoting Halloween Ends (out Oct. 14), star Jamie Lee Curtis has been insistent that her latest appearance as the Michael Myers-battling Laurie Strode will also be her last. "I need to now cut her loose and let her live in the minds and hearts of the fans that have supported her," Curtis recently said to EW. "I now get to go off and do my own thing."
How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Online for Free: Stream the End of the ‘Halloween’ Trilogy on Peacock
Finally closing the chapter on Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the Halloween sequel trilogy is coming to an end with one final confrontation. Even thought we’re still a few weeks of spooky season away from actual Halloween, but you can watch one of the most-anticipated Halloween horror movies online for free. Halloween Ends, the latest slasher flick from the Halloween franchise, is playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock. Halloween Ends Release Date, Where to Watch Halloween Ends, the third and final chapter to the Halloween trilogy, and the 13th installment in the overall Halloween franchise hit cinemas on Friday, October 14th...
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
50 Cent Seemingly Responds To Marquise’s $6700 Offer For Quality Time
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has seemingly responded to his eldest son, Marquise Jackson, and his sarcastic offer of paying $6700 to spend some quality time with him. After Marquise uploaded an Instagram post of himself sitting in front of the spelled-out word, “Entitled,” social media had a ton of criticism for his gesture. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending An "Olive Branch" To Dad 50 Cent50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise's Child Support Remarks: "You're 25 years old!"BET+ Greenlights 50 Cent's Animated Series 'Trill League' BMF star and son of Detroit kingpin Big Meech, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., made a...
ComicBook
Black Adam on Track to Become Dwayne Johnson's Biggest Box Office Opening Ever
All eyes are on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's upcoming DC Comics movie Black Adam, which now stands as the great hope for rekindling a larger DC Films Universe for Warner Bros. Discovery. Analysts have been trying to predict whether or not Black Adam could reach the coveted billion-dollar mark at the global box office – which is far from a certainty for the DC brand. Well, Warner Bros. and The Rock will be happy to hear that current projections place Black Adam on track to be Dwayne Johnson's biggest movie opening ever!
Time Out Global
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories
In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
Ahead Of Halloween Ends, Jamie Lee Curtis Reflects On Why She Was Drawn To The Role Of Laurie Strode Decades Ago
Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on her iconic role as her time with the character comes to a close with Halloween Ends.
cheddar.com
The 'Halloween' Franchise Ranked by Inflation-Adjusted Box Office Sales
This image released by Universal Pictures shows horror character Michael Myers in a scene from "Halloween Ends." (Ryan Green/Universal Pictures via AP) The latest entry in the Halloween franchise, Halloween Ends, is coming out Friday, and expectations are high that it will carve out a nice spot at the box office. The two previous films from director David Gordon Green and star Jamie Lee Curtis were among the most successful in the series' 43-year history. According to Box Office Mojo by IMDbPro, Halloween (2018) is the clear frontrunner, and its immediate sequel, Halloween Kills (2021), comes in second.
‘Halloween Ends’ Review: Jamie Lee Curtis & The Horror Franchise Go Out On A High Note
Four years ago, Michael Myers took back his throne as the horror world’s top villain with the massive success of 2018’s Halloween. That movie did so well at the box office that it spawned two sequels — 2021’s Halloween Kills and this year’s Halloween Ends, which is supposed to be the final film in the 44-year franchise. And if it is, in the fact, the last Halloween movie we’ll ever get (it probably won’t be — let’s be real), then we won’t complain. Halloween Ends concluded the franchise on a high note and gave Jamie Lee Curtis‘ iconic final girl Laurie Strode the ending she deserves.
‘Halloween Ends’: John Carpenter Reveals How He Feels About the End of the Trilogy
John Carpenter was the mastermind behind 1978's 'Halloween,' but here's what he thought about how 'Halloween Ends' concludes the latest timeline.
NME
Killer clown horror ‘Terrifier 2’ is causing people to pass out in cinemas
New horror film Terrifier 2 has reportedly caused people to pass out in cinemas in the US – check out the trailer above. Directed by Damien Leone, the sequel to 2016’s Terrifier sees Art The Clown (David Howard Thornton) resurrected as he hunts for two unsuspecting siblings on Halloween night.
Box Office: ‘Halloween Ends’ Opening to Subdued $43M After Also Launching on Peacock
After David Gordon Green’s Halloween Ends scared up a healthy $5.4 million in Thursday previews at the domestic box office, the numbers took a disappointing turn. The Universal, Miramax and Blumhouse slasher pic is now looking at a weekend opening of $43.3 million, which is notably behind the $49.4 million debut of last year’s Halloween Kills. Both pics launched simultaneously on Peacock, so the day-and-date issue don’t entirely explain the difference at the box office.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Freaky' Director Blasts Studios Over Day-and-Date Releases Amid 'Halloween Ends' Launch: "It Destroyed Us"Events of the Week: 'Black Adam,' 'Halloween Ends' and More'Halloween...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: Jamie Lee Curtis banishes ‘Halloween’ movies without her as ‘The Exorcist’ receives a long-awaited update
Happy Wednesday, ghostly addicts! We’re only a mere three days into the week, yet an abundance of the latest updates in horror circles has undoubtedly aged all of us (for all the right reasons). As the clock winds down and the days grow colder and shorter, the spooky season is oozing a slew of fun-filled headlines that are guaranteed to have your toes curling and your spines tingling. Amongst the latest pieces of news, franchise maven Jamie Lee Curtis has made some interesting remarks about future Halloween movies, while The Exorcist has received a head-turning update ahead of its release next year.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends Reviews: See the First Reactions
This Halloween, everyone's entitled to one good scare — but the first reviews for Halloween Ends suggest the horror-slasher is more trick than treat. Following 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills, the final chapter of director David Gordon Green's rebooted trilogy Ends the 45-year saga of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) that started in John Carpenter's 1978 original horror classic. The movie, which hits theaters and is streaming on Peacock tonight, has so far scared up a "rotten" 47% rating with 66 critic reviews on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. (The Halloween Ends Rotten Tomatoes score is fluid and will change as more reviews are added.)
The Grinch Goes R-Rated Horror Slasher Movie In ‘The Mean One’
The Grinch is a beloved character in children's fiction, thought up by none other than Dr. Seuss. But this time... he's R-rated and ready for carnage. The Mean One is a new take on an old tale, similar to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Rather than stealing Christmas away only to change his mind and realize its true meaning, he's out for blood.
Collider
‘Halloween Ends’ Scares Up $5.4 Million at the Box Office in Thursday Previews
Universal’s Halloween Ends debuted with $5.4 million in Thursday previews, before expanding into over 3,900 domestic theaters on Friday. The trilogy-capper screened exclusively in theaters for one night only before it was also made available on the Peacock streaming service. Budgeted at a reported $20 million, Halloween Ends is projected to make a healthy $50 million-$55 million in its three-day opening.
Where to Watch ‘Terrifier’ and ‘All Hallows’ Eve’
Terrifier 2 hit theaters last weekend (Oct. 6) and featured enough hardcore blood and gore that viewers needed puke buckets during their screenings. But before this box office success came All Hallows Eve which introduced Damien Leone’s homicidal clown through a series of short horror movies. The film was followed with Terrifier, which debuted to so-so reception, not for lack of scares, but for its faltering storyline and character development.
