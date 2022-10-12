Read full article on original website
EastEnders first look at Lauren Branning's return in new pictures
A first look at EastEnders' tribute to Dot Branning has been unveiled. Photos snapped on set, which you can see by clicking through here, showcase EastEnders cast members from past and present coming together to say goodbye to Dot Branning in episodes to air later this year. These funeral scenes feature I'm a Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa back on set at EastEnders for the first time since leaving the show in 2018. Jossa can be seen filming alongside Shona McGarty (aka Whitney Dean), as well as on-screen uncle Scott Maslen (Jack Branning) and current Strictly Come Dancing contestant James Bye (Martin Fowler).
Casualty facing the axe?
This doesn't sound to good, I hope Casualty don't get axed, it's one of my favourite medical drama. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/casualty/a41611649/casualty-future-explained-holby-city/. Posts: 13,477. Forum Member. ✭✭. 13/10/22 - 23:39 #2. Doubt it. Posts: 5,488. Forum Member. ✭. 14/10/22 - 00:01 #3. Jack_bauer24 wrote: ». This doesn't sound to good, I hope Casualty don't...
Smallville 20th anniversary (2001-2011).
I am late to create this threed now. But my one question did remember seeing a lot of advertisment of Smallville before its official debut?. Personally I did just came across the tv series unintentially one day on E4. Posts: 20,887. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 13/10/22 - 23:18 #2. It...
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Semi Final (Double Unmasking) - October 15 - 6.30pm - ITV1
And then there were 5 as we head into the semi final, and it's a double unmasking. Unmasked so far - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/631890-the-masked-dancer-spoilers-who-has-been-revealed-so-far-2022-contestants.html. Episode 6 recap and unmasking - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/636759-the-masked-dancer-recap-watch-all-the-performances-and-reveals-from-episode-six.html. Preview will be posted in due course. Pearly King, Scissors, Sea Slug, Odd Socks and Onomatopoeia will be dancing for the...
Why everyone left EastEnders this year
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders is no stranger to the regular comings and goings of actors in the soap world, and the revolving door has been working overtime in 2022. While we've been introduced to some exciting new characters over the last 10 months, we've also seen a handful of cast regulars bow out as well.
Strictly Come Dancing's Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova share first photo of their new puppy
Strictly Come Dancing stars Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova have shared the first picture of a new furry addition to their family. In a photo posted to Instagram, we can see Kai and Nadiya standing together in a garden holding their new pet bulldog. “We have managed to keep it...
Coronation Street's Paddy Bever shares tearful selfie after NTAs win
Coronation Street's Paddy Bever was left in shock when he picked up the Rising Star award at last night's (October 13) National Television Awards. The 19-year-old actor, who plays Max Turner in the ITV soap, was up against some stiff competition in Heartstopper's Kit Connor and Joe Locke and Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran.
Ghosts fans left heartbroken as character exits show in new episode
Ghosts fans were left heartbroken after tonight’s (October 14) episode as we saw the show bid farewell to Katy Wix’s character Mary. Similar to what happened in episode two with Bridget Christie’s character Annie, Mary was seen passing over in the opening moments of the episode. She was taken by a ball of light and pulled into the air before being sent to the “proper” afterlife.
EE - Should Chrissie Watts come back and reclaim the vic?
IMO it's time the queen of Albert Square returned. She would bring the soap fully into it's new era, and take the improving soap potentially back into it's best ever era. With so many 2005 characters back in the show, if only the recasted Zoe, for me, it is the perfect time for Chrissie to return.
Coronation Street star Bill Fellows reveals aftermath of Stu murder plot twist
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Bill Fellows has discussed the outcome of the Charlie murder mystery for the first time. This week, viewers discovered that Stu's daughter Bridget was responsible for the death of Charlie – with her mum Lucy helping to cover up the truth in the years that followed.
Titans star's new Netflix fantasy The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself reveals first trailer
Netflix's new fantasy series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has unveiled its first trailer. The show, which stars Titans' Jay Lycurgo, certainly looks fantastical going by the footage, with plenty of action (and lots of blood) as the actor's character Nathan weighs up his identity in a world filled with magic.
EE. Thursday 13.10.22
Can't see a thread for tonight... I like Kheerat's measured response to Suki and Eve. Suki's love life about to get more complicated. I still don't get this Alfie and 83 year old woman nonsense. Brighton the place to go for a wild time in October. Yep especially as they...
15 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, Harvey is back with some surprising news for Leanne. Elsewhere, Aggie and Tim continue to face the consequences after their secret connection is exposed, while Stu and Yasmeen's lives could be about to change forever. Here's a full collection of 15...
Line of Duty boss addresses show's future after Trigger Point success
Line of Duty mastermind Jed Mercurio has poured cold water on series 7 talk. In attendance at this week's National Television Awards, celebrating the success of ITV thriller Trigger Point, the screenwriter was asked for an update on the future of his anti-corruption police procedural. "There's no news!" he declared,...
Coronation Street airs shock arrests in Stu Carpenter wrongful conviction story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has aired two shock arrests in Stu Carpenter's wrongful conviction story. This week's episodes have seen Stu's daughter Bridget Woodrow confess to him that she actually killed Charlie, then went along with mum Lucy's plan to blame the murder on Stu. In Friday's (October...
Well Done Emmerdale
Absolutely superb episode tonight. An acting masterclass from many of the cast. When Emmerdale is good, it’s normally fantastic and this was no different. I’m not trying to be controversial but I thought it was dreadful. I’m not trying to be controversial but I thought it was dreadful....
Eastenders - Phil Mitchells Best Rival?
I'd say Den Watts. He was the only one who the writers held in higher regard than Phil and thus allowed to 'beat' Phil. Den framing Phil for the armed robbery in late 2003 leading to Steve McFadden's two year break was the only time Phil ever suffered any long term consequences for anything.
Hollyoaks reveals shock Sienna and Ethan twist in post-credits scene
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. The latest post-credits scene in Hollyoaks has confirmed a huge twist for Sienna Blake and Ethan Williams. As if their recent clashes with Norma (aka The Undertaker) haven't been dangerous enough, the murder of Maya earlier in the year has also resurfaced. Friday's (October 14) first-look episode...
Corrie Discussion Friday October 14th 8pm : A Love Worth Waiting For
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, back to our regular Friday evening episode to kick the weekend of in true style. We will start, as ever with the spoilers. Stu's feeling lighter for knowing the truth but it's clearly a struggle for Yasmeen. Dee-Dee calls into Speed Daal and informs Alya...
Emmerdale star Katherine Dow Blyton teases storm danger for Harriet Finch
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Katherine Dow Blyton has spoken about her involvement in dramatic stunt scenes for the show's 50th anniversary storyline. The ITV soap is about to launch a set of high-stakes episodes, which see a deadly windstorm hit the village on the day of Kim Tate and Will Taylor's wedding.
