Energy Industry

Comments / 43

David Cantrell
3d ago

Putin? Putin? Putin didn't shut down the Alaskan Pipeline or shut down the drilling offshore or "government" land! You did! As far as energy, you're worse that Putin.

54
William Gagliardi
3d ago

The U S strategic oil reserves are for U S supply and emergency situations. This should NOT be sold to mitigate WORLDWIDE supply disruptions and price anomalies. Biden is failing in his oath to serve the people of America and represent the interests of the people of AMERICA.

57
Concerned American
3d ago

Well we bought it at 25-30 and we're selling it for 70-90, just hope the Big Guy gets his 10!!!!!!

19
