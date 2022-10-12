Read full article on original website
Body of missing Nicollet man found near state park
The body of a Nicollet man missing since Sept. 30 has been found by authorities. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says that Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, 28, was found dead in a wooded area near Minneopa State Park in Blue Earth County on Friday. His cause of death will be confirmed...
knuj.net
DECEASED MOUNTAIN LAKE MAN FOUND IN DITCH
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Mountain Lake man. Authorities were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the report of a man in a ditch near Wilder. Jackson and Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Windom police and ambulance all responded to the scene and found the body of 44-year-old Bradley Junker of Mountain Lake. A cause of death is under investigation but authorities say foul play is not suspected.
KEYC
Investigation into death of Mountain Lake man; no foul play suspected
WILDER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Mountain Lake man. According to a release from the department, authorities were called just before 9 AM Tuesday to the report of a man in the ditch in Wilder. Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies, Cottonwood...
kilrradio.com
Curlew Man Arrested on Warrants from Palo Alto, Polk Counties
(Curlew)--A Curlew man was arrested Wednesday morning on warrants from Palo Alto and Polk counties. The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office took 57-year-old Shayne Brodersen into custody around 10:45 am. The Palo Alto County Warrant was for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The Polk County Arrest Warrant was for Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, a Class D Felony, Drving While Barred and Possession of a Controlled Substance-methamphetamine, 1st Offense.
kilrradio.com
Body Found Near Tractor, Grain Wagon Fire in Osceola County
(Ocheyedan)--A body was found at the scene of a fire Wednesday morning about four miles north of Ocheyedan. Osceola County Sheriff Kevin Wollmuth says at around 10:25 am, the Ocheyedan Fire Department was paged to a tractor fire at 120th Street, east of Tyler Avenue. Wollmuth says firefighters arrived to find a tractor and grain wagon on fire in the field. A male subject was later discovered and pronounced dead at the scene. The man was identified as 62-year-old Martin Laverman.
Southern Minnesota News
Nicollet County Sheriff continues search for missing man
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance as they continue the search for a missing man. Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, 28, of Nicollet, was last seen riding his black electric bicycle near Nicollet on September 30. Jeffrey was wearing a lime green sweatshirt, black pants, and a green hat. He was also carrying a backpack.
kiwaradio.com
Body Found At Ocheyedan Tractor Fire Call
Ocheyedan, Iowa — A body has been found at the scene of a fire in rural Osceola County. Osceola County Sheriff Kevin Wollmuth tells us that the Ocheyedan Fire Department was paged to the call of a tractor fire at 120th Street, east of Tyler Avenue about 10:25 on Wednesday morning. That’s about four miles north of the east side of Ocheyedan or three miles north of Highway 9 on L62.
Jackson County Pilot
Foul play not suspected in death of man found in ditch
Local authorities are investigating the death of a Mt. Lake man found lying in a ditch in the city of Wilder Tuesday morning. The man has been identified as Bradley Junker, 44. Late Tuesday, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said foul play is not suspected at this time....
One Person Killed in Semi-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a semi-involved crash in western Minnesota Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling east on Highway 30 near 150th Avenue just east of Pipestone when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a semi traveling west on the highway just before 7:00 a.m.
kilrradio.com
No Injuries Reported in Accident Near Mallard Caused by Driver in the Wrong Lane
(Mallard)--No one was injured in a two vehicle accident last Sunday in Palo Alto County caused by a driver in the wrong lane. The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred around 1:10 pm in the 4700 block of Highway 4. Deputies say 31-year-old John Podmeyer of Des Moines, was driving a 2022 Mercedes Benz C-300 southbound on Highway 4 and 28-year-old Brady Bailey of Algona was driving a 2016 Cadillac Escalade northbound.
kicdam.com
Greenville Man Arrested on Drug Charges
Greenville, IA (KICD)– A Greenville man has been arrested on a drug offense following a weekend traffic stop. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop on Highway 71 about two miles north of town around 5:30 Sunday evening where the deputy allegedly discovered a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and a THC cartridge.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Mt. Lake man found dead in Wilder
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mt. Lake man, who was discovered in a ditch in Wilder. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, at 8:50 a.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the city of Wilder regarding a man lying in a ditch, unresponsive.
kilrradio.com
Five Kossuth County Residents Injured in One Vehicle Accident in Northern Missouri
(Winston, MO)--Five Kossuth County residents were injured late Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident along I-35 in Northern Missouri. The Missouri State Patrol says shortly before 11 pm, 30-year-old Jessica Wright of Whittemore was driving a 2008 Chevy Uplander northbound in rural Daviess County. The patrol says the vehicle traveled off the west side of the road and into the median, overcorrected, and reentered the roadway before overturning and ending up on its wheels in the east ditch.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for warrant and meth
SHELDON—A 20-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of Kyran Lee Schuknecht stemmed from him being observed walking near Wyman Street and Third Avenue and...
Jackson County Pilot
Sheriff’s report 10-13-22
A deputy responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a business in Jackson. It was determined to be a false alarm. A deputy responded to a report of a broken-out rear window on a parked vehicle in Jackson. Deputies and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a report of a...
bigcountry1077.com
Tractor Fire Claims Life of Osceola County Farmer
Ocheyden, IA (KICD) — The body of an Osceola County farmer was found at the scene of a fire Wednesday moring. The Ocheyden fire department was dispatched 3 miles North of town around 10:30 on the report of a tractor and grain wagon on fire. The body of 62...
algonaradio.com
Five Area Residents Injured Following Crash in Northern Missouri
–Five Kossuth County residents were injured late Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident along I-35 in Northern Missouri. According to the Missouri State Patrol, 30-year-old Jessica Wright of Whittemore was behind the wheel of a 2008 Chevy Uplander, traveling northbound along the interstate, about 3 miles northwest of Winston in rural Daviess County, just before 11 PM.
Sioux City Journal
Milford shooting suspect found mentally competent; trial moved to Storm Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A man charged with fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend outside her Milford, Iowa, workplace has been found mentally competent to stand trial for murder. A judge also has granted a defense request to move the trial from Dickinson County in order to find a more impartial pool of jurors to hear the case.
bigcountry1077.com
Amended Charges Filed Against One of Two Teens In Estherville Murder Case
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Charges against one of two teens accused of killing a man in Estherville last Fall have been amended just days before he was set to go to trial. Online court records show the first degree murder charge for 19-year-old Connor Uhde has been changed to one count each of attempted murder and third degree kidnapping.
Man accused of shooting woman at Milford Clinic has trial moved
Christian Goyne-Yarns argued pre-trial coverage would impact his ability to get a new trial, a judge agreed and moved his case to Buena Vista County.
