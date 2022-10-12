Read full article on original website
Trudy Lawrence, 57, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Trudy Lawrence age 57 passed away peacefully on Friday October 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home 20 Church Street Madrid, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time a full obituary to follow.
Susan F. Farney, 75, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Susan F. Farney, 75, died Thursday evening October 13, 2022 at Lewis County Health System nursing home with her family by her side. Sue was born on May 2, 1947 in Jamestown the daughter of the late Herbert Edward and Loyola F. (LeTarte) Call. She graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School the class 1965. Susan continued her education going to night school at SUNY Jefferson graduating with Associates in Science in Human Services. Susan and Calvin L. Farney where united in marriage on February 4, 1967 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Sue worked as a social worker for Lewis County Head Start Program for 20 years retiring in 2010. She and Cal made their home on Shady Avenue.
Service Notice: Carole Norton Dingman
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For friends and family that will be attending the memorial service for Carole Norton Dingman, the service will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Chaumont, NY at 2pm, followed by a reception at The Copley House/ Lyme Community Center. Please park at the church, on the street or in the Post Office parking lot. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
Mary A. Byerly, 70, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Mary A. Byerly, 70, passed away on Thursday at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, October 18th starting at 4:00 pm at Theresa Fire Hall. Arrangements with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Ronald E. Woodley, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Ronald E. Woodley, Clayton passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 11, 2022, at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay. Ron was born in Hastings, PA April 27, 1935, son of William W. and Anna F. Lenz Woodley. He was a graduate of Hastings High School. Ron entered the US Army August 23, 1954 and was honorably discharged August 22, 1957. He was stationed in Alaska while in the service.
Fire destroys a Deer River home
TOWN OF DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - Flames engulfed a home near West Carthage Friday evening. Multiple departments were called to a house at the corner of State Route 26 and Roberts Road around 6:30 PM. The West Carthage Fire Chief says no one was home at the time. He...
Verna Mae Wilson, 93, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Verna Mae Wilson, 93, of Canton passed away in her home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She died suddenly of heart failure but was in the company of family. Verna was born on January 15, 1929, in Massena, New York to Ross and Ruby O’Shaughnessy....
Northern Blend Chorus concert this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Sing Fling: An A Cappella Invitational” is Saturday. Katie Taylor is a vocal music teacher at Alexandria Central and director of the Northern Blend Chorus. Watch the video as she talks about the concert during an interview on 7 News This Morning. The...
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Arcade Street
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The part of Arcade Street adjacent to Lachenauer Plaza will be closed to Traffic Thursday. Some work could continue into Friday. That closes the street between Arsenal and Court streets. It’s because of continuing work on Watertown’s downtown streetscape project. Arsenal Street traffic...
Celebrating Fall With 15 Of The Best Soups In Upstate New York
The leaves have changed all across Central New York. It's getting dark by 5PM and 6PM. It's time to focus and shift into soup mode. Who has the best soup in the Utica and Rome area?. Let's be honest, there are few better ways to warm-up after coming in from...
Tour the ‘lost villages’ of Fort Drum
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum officials invite the public to take part in the Lost Villages History Tour on Monday, November 14. The Lost Villages History Tour will offer participants a guided tour of the former villages of Lewisburg, Woods Mills, Sterlingville and LeRaysville, as well as their associated cemeteries.
Flash flood at Flashback Brewery causes heavy amounts of damage
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A flash flood at the Flashback Brewery in the City of Watertown. The brewery’s owner posted a video to Facebook Thursday evening. Water could be seen pouring through tiles, damaging several. Several spots in the bar, dining area, and stage also have fallen and are destroyed.
Canton-Potsdam Hospital changing main entrance starting Monday
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Starting Monday, the main entrance and the emergency department entrance to Canton-Potsdam Hospital will be temporarily relocating as a two-year, $71 million expansion project gets underway. “This hospital and this transition that we are working through right now in flipping the hospital’s main entrance to...
Its Jam Packed! Look At All the Fish in This Upstate NY Hatchery
Nature in motion is truly a sight to see, especially when it looks so cool like this. Fish Hatcheries across New York State are working to both revive and sustain fish populations. They will raise the species and then release them back into the wild when they are ready. You...
Clue at Central New York Playhouse
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.
Deadline extended in Watertown school superintendent search
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown City School District has extended the timeline in its search for a new superintendent. In a release, the board of education announced it was extending the application deadline to November 28. The previous superintendent, Patti LaBarr, retired at the end of August. “We...
YMCA leaving Sackets Harbor location next month
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The YMCA announced Thursday that its facility in Sackets Harbor is closing on November 1. Officials said the Pike Road location will become a private youth training facility. The Y said the building owner has leased the facility to IHC Sports Academy which will...
Sing Fling is Back!
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Northern Blend Chorus presents Sing Fling! An Cappella Invitational Saturday, October 15, 2022 WATERTOWN – A cappella harmony returns to the North Country as Northern Blend Chorus presents Sing Fling! on Saturday, October 15, 2022, 6:30 pm, at First Presbyterian Church, 403 Washington Street, Watertown. In addition to the ringing harmonies of this award-winning women’s a cappella chorus, guests include: • chapter quartets Half Notes, Lip Service, Roulette, For Heaven’s Sake (1996 Harmony, Incorporated international quartet champions) and LiveWire (2015 Harmony, Incorporated international quartet champions) • Watertown High Select Choir • Lowville High School Select Choir • Thousand Island Treble Choir • with special guests, the Pointercounts from SUNY Potsdam The emcee for Sing Fling will be Watertown Lyric Theater president Jonathan Cole. General admission tickets are $15, with students, military and seniors (60+) $12. Tickets are available at Downtown Julie Brown ReSale and online at northernblendchorus.homestad.com. For more information, contact Mary Ann at 788-5967, or visit our website at northernblendchorus.homestead.com.
Source: Proposal would have city own Watertown Golf Club, end litigation
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Owners of Watertown’s two golf courses are in talks with the city of Watertown that could result in the sale of the course in Thompson Park. The deal would also end all the lawsuits against the city and see Ives Hill Country Club, on Flower Avenue West, reopen.
JCC to host state criminal justice conference
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Criminal Justice Educators Association of New York State will hold its annual conference in the north country. That’s thanks to Paul Alteri, a criminal justice assistant professor at Jefferson Community College. He said it took a lot of effort. Last year’s conference was...
