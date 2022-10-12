Read full article on original website
Related
GMA’s Michael Strahan left stunned by major reveal on show as fans reveal they cried over his reaction
GOOD Morning America fans have been left emotional after Michael Strahan was gifted a blanket with his dog's face on it. Michael, 50, touched many hearts after posting a snippet of Thursday's episode. During a segment of Shop: GMA, the former football player turned host opened a gift of a...
Pete Davidson action-comedy series Bupkis shares first-look photo with co-star Joe Pesci marking start of production in NYC
Production is now underway on the new Peacock series Bupkis in New York City. Pete Davidson stars in the upcoming action-comedy that's a semi-autobiographical take on the former Saturday Night Live star's real life. As part of the initial promotional push, the streaming service released a first-look photo taken on...
Comments / 0