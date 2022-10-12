Read full article on original website
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) â€” After 15 years of being a rival to Alabama in name only, Tennessee snapped a humbling losing streak, stamped itself a championship contender and celebrated in spectacular fashion. Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 6 Tennessee a 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday. As soon as the kick knuckle-balled through the uprights, some of the more than 100,000 fans stormed the field to join the party as the Volunteers (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) ended a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1). Fireworks went off over Neyland Stadium and it glowed orange as the song â€œDixieland Delightâ€� by the band Alabama â€” a Crimson Tide favorite â€” blared over the stadium speakers.
