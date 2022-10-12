Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni KorazaFlorida State
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
fgcuathletics.com
Women's Soccer Set to Host ASUN Newcomer Austin Peay
Match 14 FGCU (8-5-0, 6-1-0 ASUN) vs. Austin Peay (3-8-5, 1-5-2 ASUN) Date // Time Sunday, October 16 // 1 p.m. FORT MYERS, Fla. – After a big win over Lipscomb the other night, the FGCU women's soccer team remains at home, Sunday, when they welcome Austin Peay to Pickering Field. The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m.
fgcuathletics.com
Men's Soccer Prepares To Take On Central Arkansas
Match 10 FGCU (4-2-3, 1-1-2 ASUN) at Central Arkansas (5-4-2, 4-1-0 ASUN) Date // Time Saturday, Oct. 15 // 8:00 p.m. EST. Location Conway, Ark. // Bill Stephens Track/Soccer. FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's soccer team will be heading to Conway, Arkansas to take on 2021 ASUN Tournament finalist and 23rd RPI ranked Central Arkansas on Saturday. The match is set for a 8 p.m. EST. kickoff and will be streamed on ESPN+.
fgcuathletics.com
Women's Soccer Clinch ASUN Tournament Berth with Thrilling Win over Lipscomb
FORT MYERS, Fla. – An 89th-minute game-winner by Leah Scarpelli sent the FGCU women's soccer team into a frenzy as they took down Lipscomb, 2-1, at Pickering Field on Thursday night. With the win, the Eagles clinched a spot in the ASUN Tournament and control their own destiny to host the first two rounds.
fgcuathletics.com
Get Your FGCU Basketball Tickets, Single Games Now on Sale!
FORT MYERS, Fla. – With basketball season less than a month away, FGCU Athletics has announced that single-game men's and women's non-conference tickets are now on sale. To buy tickets, fans can go to fgcuathletics.com/tickets or can call the FGCU Athletics Ticket Office at 866-FGCU-TIX (866-342- 8849) as well as emailing the ticket office at tickets@fgcu.edu. Four, six, or nine-game packages are also still available for purchase online or by calling the ticket office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fgcuathletics.com
Men’s Cross Country Takes USF Invitational Team Title, Karley Piers Wins Individual Women’s 5K and leads team to 2nd Place Finish
TAMPA, Fla. – FGCU men's cross country took first place at the USF Invitational with four runners among the top 12 to finish with a total of 54 points. On the women's side, sophomore Karley Piers (Falmouth, Maine/Falmouth HS) won her first collegiate race in a time of 18.34.6 and led the team to a second-place finish.
fgcuathletics.com
Volleyball Begins Three-Game Road Span At Central Arkansas and North Alabama This Weekend
Date // Time Friday, Oct. 14 // 7 p.m. (ET) Location Conway, Ark. (Prince Center) Date // Time Sunday, Oct. 16 // 2 p.m. (ET) Location Florence, Ala. (Flowers Hall) FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball begins a three-game ASUN road stretch with battles against Central Arkansas and North Alabama this weekend.
Alabama commit Richard Young rushes for 150 and a score in Lehigh win
LEHIGH ACRES, FLORIDA – It wasn't pretty. There were plenty of penalties and many mistakes. Still, it was a district win for the Lehigh Senior High School football team. But that wasn't the most important part of Friday's 19-14 victory over Charlotte. Two weeks ago, these teams weren't sure if they ...
fgcuathletics.com
Viallaneix Named ASUN Men's Golfer of the Week
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Pierre Viallaneix has been named ASUN Men's Golfer of the Week Thursday. "Pierre battled and did a great job this week," head coach Andrew Danna said. "Coach Schultz, myself and his teammates are really proud of his hard work paying off." Viallaneix finished tied for fourth...
RELATED PEOPLE
floridapolitics.com
Conor Norris, Ethan Kelley: You shouldn’t need a license to be a good Samaritan
Silly occupational licensing laws strike again. After the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian, Florida will have to spend years rebuilding. But one Texas roofer was arrested for just trying to help, showing that licensing laws often just get in the way. When disasters strike, Americans come together, ignoring political and...
Winning ticket for Mega Millions $494 million jackpot sold in Florida
Two people have won the jackpot from Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the Mega Millions website.
WPBF News 25
Hurricane Ian paralyzes fishing village near Fort Myers
MATLACHA, Fla. — First Warning Meteorologist Cris Martinez traveled to Pine Island, Florida, recently which was the epic-center ofHurricane Ian’s wrath. The aftermath: President Biden visits storm-ravaged Florida and meets with Gov. DeSantis. Upon arriving on Matlacha, a small fishing village with an arts flair, Cris was set...
Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has come and gone but it still could deliver prolonged blows to the local economy, walloping small businesses heavily dependent on tourists and seasonal residents. Scenes of destruction in southwestern Florida will keep many winter tourists and snowbirds away while tasking local...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Completely gone’: Florida bald eagles rebuild nest following Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Bald eagles Harriet and M15 are no strangers to storms, so the pair immediately went to work when Hurricane Ian destroyed their North Fort Myers nest. According to The Washington Post, Harriet and M15 (short for Male 2015) had already left their nesting tree the day before when Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall nearby on Sept. 28.
Courthouse News Service
How to survive a catastrophic hurricane in a Florida trailer park
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CN) — Robert Kanehl, 81 years old and weighing 127 pounds wet, ambles around his trailer lot, pointing to the aluminum siding from blown roofs strewn across the lawn, picking up the smaller pieces and leaning the debris against his home. Kanehl has lived in this single-wide mobile home for more than a decade, just a roof over his head, that now has no door, no windows, no running water and no electricity, which in the subtropic heat and humidity is turning his jeans black and his white undershirt gray.
PLANetizen
Hurricane Ian Puts Renewed Focus on Florida's Barrier Islands
Ten days after Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28 on Cayo Costa, one of Lee County's many barrier islands, focus continues to be placed on the timeliness of evacuation orders issued by the county. “The largest number of fatalities was in Lee County, home to three islands that saw the greatest impact from the storm,” reported NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen, on October 8.
moderncampground.com
Some RV Parks Remain Temporarily Closed in Florida After Hurricane, Says FRVCA
As of Tuesday, October 11, Florida RV parks and resorts are still temporarily closed as a result of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to information gathered so far from the Florida Campground and RV Park Association. “I’m happy to report that many of the RV parks and campgrounds that were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Storm chance on Saturday
The Weather Authority expects a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 80s to around 90, and a storm chance each afternoon this weekend. Saturday will start off nicely, with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 70s. By the afternoon hours, temperatures will climb into the upper...
News4Jax.com
2 weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall: What we’ve learned about the storm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wednesday marks two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida. The storm was devastating to the area, with far-reaching impacts across the state. While research on Ian and its impacts is just beginning, here’s what we have learned so far about the storm:
businessobserverfl.com
Tiffany Whitaker, 36
Tiffany Whitaker has bloomed where she was planted. Born in Fort Myers, Whitaker became involved with supporting her local community from a young age, taking a job with the City of Fort Myers while enrolled as an undergraduate at Hodges University. For the past six years, she has worked for Lee Health, and is now the senior director of foundation marketing for the organization, one of the largest community health organizations in Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
Destruction in Tice after Hurricane Ian
Walls and floors ripped out, windows gone and water and mold damage. That is what is left of one Tice woman’s home following Hurricane Ian’s destruction. Yvona Dobson finished remodeling right before the powerful storm hit Southwest Florida. Dobson moved to the area a year ago after braving...
Comments / 0