Fort Myers, FL

Women's Soccer Set to Host ASUN Newcomer Austin Peay

Match 14 FGCU (8-5-0, 6-1-0 ASUN) vs. Austin Peay (3-8-5, 1-5-2 ASUN) Date // Time Sunday, October 16 // 1 p.m. FORT MYERS, Fla. – After a big win over Lipscomb the other night, the FGCU women's soccer team remains at home, Sunday, when they welcome Austin Peay to Pickering Field. The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m.
Men's Soccer Prepares To Take On Central Arkansas

Match 10 FGCU (4-2-3, 1-1-2 ASUN) at Central Arkansas (5-4-2, 4-1-0 ASUN) Date // Time Saturday, Oct. 15 // 8:00 p.m. EST. Location Conway, Ark. // Bill Stephens Track/Soccer. FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's soccer team will be heading to Conway, Arkansas to take on 2021 ASUN Tournament finalist and 23rd RPI ranked Central Arkansas on Saturday. The match is set for a 8 p.m. EST. kickoff and will be streamed on ESPN+.
Get Your FGCU Basketball Tickets, Single Games Now on Sale!

FORT MYERS, Fla. – With basketball season less than a month away, FGCU Athletics has announced that single-game men's and women's non-conference tickets are now on sale. To buy tickets, fans can go to fgcuathletics.com/tickets or can call the FGCU Athletics Ticket Office at 866-FGCU-TIX (866-342- 8849) as well as emailing the ticket office at tickets@fgcu.edu. Four, six, or nine-game packages are also still available for purchase online or by calling the ticket office.
Men’s Cross Country Takes USF Invitational Team Title, Karley Piers Wins Individual Women’s 5K and leads team to 2nd Place Finish

TAMPA, Fla. – FGCU men's cross country took first place at the USF Invitational with four runners among the top 12 to finish with a total of 54 points. On the women's side, sophomore Karley Piers (Falmouth, Maine/Falmouth HS) won her first collegiate race in a time of 18.34.6 and led the team to a second-place finish.
Viallaneix Named ASUN Men's Golfer of the Week

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Pierre Viallaneix has been named ASUN Men's Golfer of the Week Thursday. "Pierre battled and did a great job this week," head coach Andrew Danna said. "Coach Schultz, myself and his teammates are really proud of his hard work paying off." Viallaneix finished tied for fourth...
Hurricane Ian paralyzes fishing village near Fort Myers

MATLACHA, Fla. — First Warning Meteorologist Cris Martinez traveled to Pine Island, Florida, recently which was the epic-center ofHurricane Ian’s wrath. The aftermath: President Biden visits storm-ravaged Florida and meets with Gov. DeSantis. Upon arriving on Matlacha, a small fishing village with an arts flair, Cris was set...
‘Completely gone’: Florida bald eagles rebuild nest following Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Bald eagles Harriet and M15 are no strangers to storms, so the pair immediately went to work when Hurricane Ian destroyed their North Fort Myers nest. According to The Washington Post, Harriet and M15 (short for Male 2015) had already left their nesting tree the day before when Ian, a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall nearby on Sept. 28.
How to survive a catastrophic hurricane in a Florida trailer park

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CN) — Robert Kanehl, 81 years old and weighing 127 pounds wet, ambles around his trailer lot, pointing to the aluminum siding from blown roofs strewn across the lawn, picking up the smaller pieces and leaning the debris against his home. Kanehl has lived in this single-wide mobile home for more than a decade, just a roof over his head, that now has no door, no windows, no running water and no electricity, which in the subtropic heat and humidity is turning his jeans black and his white undershirt gray.
Hurricane Ian Puts Renewed Focus on Florida's Barrier Islands

Ten days after Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28 on Cayo Costa, one of Lee County's many barrier islands, focus continues to be placed on the timeliness of evacuation orders issued by the county. “The largest number of fatalities was in Lee County, home to three islands that saw the greatest impact from the storm,” reported NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen, on October 8.
Storm chance on Saturday

The Weather Authority expects a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 80s to around 90, and a storm chance each afternoon this weekend. Saturday will start off nicely, with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 70s. By the afternoon hours, temperatures will climb into the upper...
Tiffany Whitaker, 36

Tiffany Whitaker has bloomed where she was planted. Born in Fort Myers, Whitaker became involved with supporting her local community from a young age, taking a job with the City of Fort Myers while enrolled as an undergraduate at Hodges University. For the past six years, she has worked for Lee Health, and is now the senior director of foundation marketing for the organization, one of the largest community health organizations in Florida.
Destruction in Tice after Hurricane Ian

Walls and floors ripped out, windows gone and water and mold damage. That is what is left of one Tice woman’s home following Hurricane Ian’s destruction. Yvona Dobson finished remodeling right before the powerful storm hit Southwest Florida. Dobson moved to the area a year ago after braving...
