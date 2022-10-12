Read full article on original website
Charles D. Gulbranson
Charles D. Gulbranson passed away at our home in Columbia Falls at the age 62. He was born on Sept. 5, 1960 in Browning to William and Thelma Gulbranson. Charles grew up in Essex and graduated from Columbia Falls High School. Following graduation he went to college in Missoula. He then returned to Essex and went to work for Burlington Northern Railroad as a telegrapher. In later years, he lived in and maintained our parents home in Columbia Falls. Chuck loved spending time with his family sisters and brothers nieces and nephews. We had many barbecues, with swimming and lots of outdoors fun time. Charles is survived by his sisters Linda Street of Kennewick, Washington and Corrine Gulbranson of Hungry Horse; as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Thelma Gulbranson, sister Karol Knowels, brothers Russell Gulbranson, Kaare Gulbranson. Our loving brother and uncle will be greatly missed.
livelytimes.com
The Wailin’ Jennys tour Montana Nov. 1-6
The Wailin’ Jennys – a beloved international folk act – returns to Montana for concerts Nov. 1 at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings, Nov. 2 at The Ellen in Bozeman, Nov. 4 at the new Wachholz College Center in Kalispell, Nov. 5 at The Wilma in Missoula, and Nov. 6 at The Myrna Loy in Helena.
Flathead Beacon
Homegrown Columbia Falls Candidates Square Off in Historically Red District
Voters in House District 3, which encompasses portions of the North Fork, Columbia Falls and the Canyon, will choose between a pair of homegrown Columbia Falls candidates when they elect either 22-year-old Republican incumbent Braxton Mitchell or his 26-year-old Democrat challenger Andrea Getts. Getts works for the food access nonprofit...
Community events: Town meeting in Hungry Horse
Town meeting There will be a town meeting in Hungry Horse at the fire department Oct. 12 (today). There will be kids activities from 6 to 7 p.m. and a meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Spaghetti dinner provided. Women meet Columbia Falls Women’s Connection will host a luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 11:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 827 9th St West in Columbia Falls. Guest speakers will be Shirley Willis from Lighthouse Christian Home Cost is $10 and all women are welcome to attend. For reservations call Candy at 387-4119 or Janet at 892-3621 or email cfwomensconnection@yahoo.com by 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Please honor or cancel reservations. Affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.
Mitchell, Getts to square off in House District 3 race
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Two candidates will square off in the House District 3 Legislative race this November. The district covers the city of Columbia Falls, the North Fork and the Canyon all the way to Marias Pass. Incumbent Republican Braxton Mitchell is challenged by Democrat Andrea Getts. Braxton Mitchell Age: 22 Occupation: Works at Highland Site Services and Vandevanter Meats Education: Graduated from Columbia Falls High School in 2018, went to Flathead Valley Community College for two years. Mitchell said his No. 1 legislative priority this session is to return at least some of the $1.5 billion in state surplus revenue...
msuexponent.com
Flathead County Senate District 4
As for any campaign positions, I have the following statement, “I support the platform of the Montana Republican Party as currently written.”. John Fuller failed to respond to the remainder of this candidate issue survey. Kyle Waterman. Political party: Democratic. Birth date and age: 4/20/1975 - 47 Home: Kalispell.
Girls drop Bigfork 2-1 in play-in game
The Columbia Falls girls soccer team dropped Bigfork Wednesday night 2-1 in a dramatic play-in game on the road to advance to the quarterfinals of the state A playoffs. The Wildcats will now host Corvallis Saturday at 11 a.m. at Flip Darling Field. The Cats struck first on a goal by Hope McAtee at the 15-minute mark with an assist by senior Sydney Mann, but Bigfork responded with a goal 5 minutes later. The teams ground it out through the rest of the first half and 25 minutes into the second half. Wildcat senior keeper Zoey Byrd had a stellar game, turning away...
Limited hunting proposed for Bad Rock Wildlife Management Area
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission is expected to consider hunting regulations for the Bad Rock Canyon Wildlife Management Area near Columbia Falls. FWP staff is proposing limited access permit only for hunting. Archery season would open Thursday through Sunday (or Monday if it is a holiday) to archery equipment for all legal species, limited to two individuals/week awarded by lottery. General hunting and spring turkey seasons would open to youth ages 10–15 and hunters with a permit to hunt from a vehicle for all legal species, limited to one party/day, also awarded by lottery. The state...
Man accused of suspicion of trafficking fentanyl in Kalispell
A man was recently arrested in Flathead County on suspicion of trafficking fentanyl after thousands of pills were found inside a vehicle.
Roy P. Grillo
Roy P. Grillo, 60 of Kalispell passed away Sept. 26, 2022. Roy is survived by three children, Rosario, Pascal, and Santino. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Roy’s family.
Yesterdays: Truman visits Columbia Falls
Oct. 3, 1952 President Harry Truman visited Columbia Falls and the Flathead Valley to dedicate the Hungry Horse Dam. Editor Mel Ruder called the visit $1 million worth of publicity for the county of 30,000 people. Truman’s speech and ceremonial flipping of the switch to turn the dam’s generators on was actually in Kalispell. 60 years ago Oct. 5, 1962 A raccoon showed up in a gopher trap. The animals were relatively scarce in the region at the time, but were being sighted more and more. Raccoons are fairly common in the valley now, and are very common in the eastern U.S. 50 years...
Vandalism at Columbia Falls city parks is proving costly to taxpayers
Hungry Horse News Broken slide. Graffiti on the walls. Busted up signs. Columbia Falls city parks have taken a beating by vandals this year and the city is asking neighbors to keep an eye out for suspicious activity. “I’m distraught over the vandalism in our parks,” city councilwoman Jenny Lovering said recently. The damage earlier this year at Red Bridge Park was so bad that it reached felony status, city manager Susan Nicosia said. At Marantette Park, the slide is currently closed because someone broke it. Lovering noted vandalism is not only expensive, it ruins the experiences for children who want to play on the...
Flathead Beacon
Snow Ghost Express Chairlift on Track to Spin on Big Mountain
Once chairlifts start spinning at Whitefish Mountain Resort (WMR) on Dec. 8 for the 75th season, skiers and snowboarders will be able to grab five friends to ride the new six-pack Snow Ghost Express, where they will load the chairlift at the Base Lodge, ascend 2,200 vertical feet and unload at the top of Inspiration Ridge in seven minutes.
Land to Hand celebrates new home at junior high
CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Beet hummus. Rhubarb mint lemonade. Potato salad. Pizza with squash. Those were just some of the menu items last week as Land to Hand celebrated its new building and Wildcat Garden at the Columbia Falls Junior High School. Earlier this year School District 6 donated one of its buildings at Glacier Gateway School to the nonprofit so it could have an office and storage space at the Garden, which it runs in addition to a host of school food programs. While the building was free, the move came at considerable expense — about $130,000. But generous donations from Swank Enterprises,...
montanasports.com
Polson continues perfect season to improve to 7-0 on the year after thumping of Browning
POLSON — From start to finish it was all Polson as they built up a 28-0 lead before the end of the first quarter which was was kickstarted with a touchdown run from Keyen Nash from three yards out on the Pirates opening drive. Just after their first offensive...
Glacier looks to establish native trout at Gunsight Lake
BY CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Glacier National Park biologists are proposing another native fish restoration project, this one on Gunsight Lake, east of the Divide. Under the proposed plan, the Park would remove non-native rainbow trout from Gunsight Lake and establish the lake as secure habitat for native westslope cutthroat trout and bull trout. Bull Trout are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act and westslope cutthroats are a species of special concern. The Park proposes using using a fish toxicant, such as rotenone. While rotenone and other fish toxicants degrade naturally with sunlight and water movement, detoxification would be hastened...
Phillip Ghekiere
Phillip Ghekiere, 78, of Columbia Falls, died Sept. 5, 2022 at his home. He was surrounded by family, love, and prayers. Funeral Mass was held on Sept. 9, 2022 at St. Richard’s Catholic Church. Arrangements were with Darlington Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to either the Animal Humane Society (https://www.animalhumanesociety.org) or Annual Catholic Appeal of the Diocese of Helena (https://tinyurl.com/catholicappeal)
Rocky Road Work
Usually, when I fail to write a column it is because nothing of importance has happened on the North Fork and I have not prepared a story about North Fork history. That was not the cause this time. There were actually several reasons this is time. Two important, maybe vital, issues that could impact the North Fork have had me arguing with myself trying to decide what is really the best for the North Fork in the long term. The first and perhaps the most important in the long term is the Trail Creek Road which meanders from the North Fork...
Legals for October, 5 2022
No. 1749 INVITATION TO BID Kalispell Schools District 5, 233 1st Ave East Kalispell, MT 59901 will receive sealed bids until 2:00 p.m., local time, October 27, 2022 for the Transportation & Maintenance Facility, Kalispell, Montana. All bids should be mailed and received or delivered by the above time to the District Office, 233 1st Ave East Kalispell, MT 59901. Bids will be opened and read publicly after bid submission deadline. The work consists of supplying and installing furniture. The drawings and specifications divide the work into two (2) buildings and an Alternate #1. Bidders should submit bids that...
Yesterdays: City gets ready for Truman visit
70 years ago Nov. 26, 1952 Columbia Falls was preparing for the arrival of President Harry Truman, who would dedicate the Hungry Horse Dam. Truman was to arrive by train Oct. 1 in Columbia Falls at the depot in town and then travel to the dam itself. The president was also scheduled to make a brief stop the night before in West Glacier. 60 years ago Sept. 28, 1962 Glacier National Park had a big building year, with a new bridge over lower McDonald Creek, the rebuilding of the Chief Mountain Highway and road work into Two Medicine as well. Campgrounds in the park also...
The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.https://hungryhorsenews.com/
