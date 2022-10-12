Read full article on original website
Charles D. Gulbranson
Charles D. Gulbranson passed away at our home in Columbia Falls at the age 62. He was born on Sept. 5, 1960 in Browning to William and Thelma Gulbranson. Charles grew up in Essex and graduated from Columbia Falls High School. Following graduation he went to college in Missoula. He then returned to Essex and went to work for Burlington Northern Railroad as a telegrapher. In later years, he lived in and maintained our parents home in Columbia Falls. Chuck loved spending time with his family sisters and brothers nieces and nephews. We had many barbecues, with swimming and lots of outdoors fun time. Charles is survived by his sisters Linda Street of Kennewick, Washington and Corrine Gulbranson of Hungry Horse; as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Thelma Gulbranson, sister Karol Knowels, brothers Russell Gulbranson, Kaare Gulbranson. Our loving brother and uncle will be greatly missed.
Patricia “Pat” Claudene Macdonald
Patricia “Pat” Claudene Macdonald, 84, of Columbia Falls, passed away Oct. 4, 2022. She was born March 30, 1938 in Madison, Wisconsin to the late Melvin Miller and Violet Claudene Miller (Strommen). Pat loved her kids and grandkids unconditionally. She was selfless, forgiving and a great listener. Some of Pat’s hobbies included gardening, bowling, cross country skiing, softball, volleyball, and reading. Pat was an excellent cook and was known for her Lefse, fried chicken and dinner rolls. She was a true patriot and was involved with Cub Scouts as a “Den mother.” Pat was a proud member of the Eagles...
Limited hunting proposed for Bad Rock Wildlife Management Area
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission is expected to consider hunting regulations for the Bad Rock Canyon Wildlife Management Area near Columbia Falls. FWP staff is proposing limited access permit only for hunting. Archery season would open Thursday through Sunday (or Monday if it is a holiday) to archery equipment for all legal species, limited to two individuals/week awarded by lottery. General hunting and spring turkey seasons would open to youth ages 10–15 and hunters with a permit to hunt from a vehicle for all legal species, limited to one party/day, also awarded by lottery. The state...
Death notices for October 12, 2022
Mary Ann Teeples Mary Ann Teeples, 91 of Columbia Falls, passed away Oct. 4, 2022 at Hidden Meadows. A celebration of Mary’s wonderful life will be 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Christ Lutheran Church, 5150 River Lakes Parkway, Whitefish. Mary is survived by her children Karen McDonald, Jeffrey Teeples, Robert “Bob” Teeples and Linda Roberts. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Mary’s family. Dean B. VanDyne Dean B. VanDyne, 87, of Columbia Falls, passed away Oct. 9, 2022 at Whitefish Care and Rehab. No local services are scheduled. Dean will be buried in the Fairview Cemetery. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Dean’s family.
Roy P. Grillo
Roy P. Grillo, 60 of Kalispell passed away Sept. 26, 2022. Roy is survived by three children, Rosario, Pascal, and Santino. Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls is caring for Roy’s family.
Yesterdays: Truman visits Columbia Falls
Oct. 3, 1952 President Harry Truman visited Columbia Falls and the Flathead Valley to dedicate the Hungry Horse Dam. Editor Mel Ruder called the visit $1 million worth of publicity for the county of 30,000 people. Truman’s speech and ceremonial flipping of the switch to turn the dam’s generators on was actually in Kalispell. 60 years ago Oct. 5, 1962 A raccoon showed up in a gopher trap. The animals were relatively scarce in the region at the time, but were being sighted more and more. Raccoons are fairly common in the valley now, and are very common in the eastern U.S. 50 years...
Mitchell, Getts to square off in House District 3 race
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Two candidates will square off in the House District 3 Legislative race this November. The district covers the city of Columbia Falls, the North Fork and the Canyon all the way to Marias Pass. Incumbent Republican Braxton Mitchell is challenged by Democrat Andrea Getts. Braxton Mitchell Age: 22 Occupation: Works at Highland Site Services and Vandevanter Meats Education: Graduated from Columbia Falls High School in 2018, went to Flathead Valley Community College for two years. Mitchell said his No. 1 legislative priority this session is to return at least some of the $1.5 billion in state surplus revenue...
Community events: Town meeting in Hungry Horse
Town meeting There will be a town meeting in Hungry Horse at the fire department Oct. 12 (today). There will be kids activities from 6 to 7 p.m. and a meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Spaghetti dinner provided. Women meet Columbia Falls Women’s Connection will host a luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 11:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 827 9th St West in Columbia Falls. Guest speakers will be Shirley Willis from Lighthouse Christian Home Cost is $10 and all women are welcome to attend. For reservations call Candy at 387-4119 or Janet at 892-3621 or email cfwomensconnection@yahoo.com by 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Please honor or cancel reservations. Affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.
Land to Hand celebrates new home at junior high
CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Beet hummus. Rhubarb mint lemonade. Potato salad. Pizza with squash. Those were just some of the menu items last week as Land to Hand celebrated its new building and Wildcat Garden at the Columbia Falls Junior High School. Earlier this year School District 6 donated one of its buildings at Glacier Gateway School to the nonprofit so it could have an office and storage space at the Garden, which it runs in addition to a host of school food programs. While the building was free, the move came at considerable expense — about $130,000. But generous donations from Swank Enterprises,...
Vandalism at Columbia Falls city parks is proving costly to taxpayers
Hungry Horse News Broken slide. Graffiti on the walls. Busted up signs. Columbia Falls city parks have taken a beating by vandals this year and the city is asking neighbors to keep an eye out for suspicious activity. “I’m distraught over the vandalism in our parks,” city councilwoman Jenny Lovering said recently. The damage earlier this year at Red Bridge Park was so bad that it reached felony status, city manager Susan Nicosia said. At Marantette Park, the slide is currently closed because someone broke it. Lovering noted vandalism is not only expensive, it ruins the experiences for children who want to play on the...
Loren Ellis Drewry
Loren Ellis Drewry passed away on Sept. 13, 2022 in North Charleston, South Carolina. Drewry was born in Storm Lake, Iowa on June 28, 1944. He was raised on his parent’s farm outside of Columbia Falls where the family lived like pioneers. Since there were no utilities on the property, he and his dad hauled drinking water from the creek, cut wood for the stove, kept the kerosene lamps lit, and raised and processed much of their own food. In the winter, when the snow was deep on the roads, his family rode the horse and sleigh into town. After graduating...
Phillip Ghekiere
Phillip Ghekiere, 78, of Columbia Falls, died Sept. 5, 2022 at his home. He was surrounded by family, love, and prayers. Funeral Mass was held on Sept. 9, 2022 at St. Richard’s Catholic Church. Arrangements were with Darlington Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to either the Animal Humane Society (https://www.animalhumanesociety.org) or Annual Catholic Appeal of the Diocese of Helena (https://tinyurl.com/catholicappeal)
Legals for October, 12 2022
No. 1749 INVITATION TO BID Kalispell Schools District 5, 233 1st Ave East Kalispell, MT 59901 will receive sealed bids until 2:00 p.m., local time, October 27, 2022 for the Transportation & Maintenance Facility, Kalispell, Montana. All bids should be mailed and received or delivered by the above time to the District Office, 233 1st Ave East Kalispell, MT 59901. Bids will be opened and read publicly after bid submission deadline. The work consists of supplying and installing furniture. The drawings and specifications divide the work into two (2) buildings and an Alternate #1. Bidders should submit bids that...
Rocky Road Work
Usually, when I fail to write a column it is because nothing of importance has happened on the North Fork and I have not prepared a story about North Fork history. That was not the cause this time. There were actually several reasons this is time. Two important, maybe vital, issues that could impact the North Fork have had me arguing with myself trying to decide what is really the best for the North Fork in the long term. The first and perhaps the most important in the long term is the Trail Creek Road which meanders from the North Fork...
Woman allegedly shot, skinned, dog she thought was a wolf
KALISPELL (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that local residents reported abandoned last week on national forest land in northwestern Montana near Kalispell, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office. The animals were allegedly abandoned near Doris Creek. The hunter who shot one of the dogs posted images of herself smiling on social media in front of the animal's head and hide, which...
A dip in enrollment at Glacier Gateway is a complicated tale: Housing, daycare, play into it
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News With a housing market booming, one might expect a surge in enrollment across the board at Columbia Falls schools. But Glacier Gateway Elementary is down 20 students this year, and the reasons are both fascinating and illustrate the stark realities of housing and childcare in Columbia Falls. Part of the reason for the decline at Gateway was rather mundane — some students — those in first and fifth grades — went to Ruder Elementary, because the school added classes in each of those grades, noted principal Penni Anello. But another, and perhaps more telling reason, was some families lost...
Abandoned dogs up for adoption
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Some of the multitude of dogs that were abandoned up the Hungry Horse Reservoir a few weeks ago are now up for adoption. Five of the dogs are currently up for adoption, including four 7-month old pups. The pups are a rambunctious, but friendly lot, as they bide their time at the Flathead County Animal Shelter. The father of the pups is also up for adoption, noted shelter director Cliff Bennett. The remaining 12 dogs are still in quarantine and being held as evidence, as Flathead County Sheriff detectives continue to investigate the case of who abandoned the dogs on...
Folks could see smoke plumes as prescribed burns are planned
The Flathead National Forest is planning to conduct fall prescribed fire projects when weather, fuel conditions, and air quality become favorable. Smoke will be visible from various places in the Flathead Valley depending on the location of the burn units and weather conditions. Each project follows a prescribed fire burn plan. The prescribed fire projects are located and designed to be controlled to reduce the potential for adverse effects, or to escape as a wildland fire. These projects will follow Montana air quality standards and coordinated with Montana State Department of Environmental Quality to reduce the impacts of smoke to our...
Forty years of showing the way: Glacier Guides and Montana Raft reaches a milestone
Glacier Guides and Montana Raft celebrated its 40th anniversary this summer, guiding hikers, bikers and rafters in and around the woods and waters of Glacier National Park. The business started out with humble beginnings when David Ames, Mark O’Keefe and Randy Gayner, founded the company in May of 1983. Back then, Secretary of the Interior James Watt charged the Park Service with coming up with ways to privatize segments of the Service. So Gayner, Ames and O’Keefe put together a proposal to offer a backcountry guide service in Glacier National Park. Other parks had professional guide services, but Glacier did not. O’Keefe and...
Controversy brews over Holland Lake Lodge expansion
By Keely Larson Montana Free Press The proposed expansion of Holland Lake Lodge by an out-of-state company is being met with opposition from locals concerned about the size of the project and what it could mean for the community. About 120 people gathered recently for an informal public meeting regarding the expansion of the historic lodge in Condon between the Swan and Mission mountain ranges. They were joined by officials with the Flathead National Forest, the lodge’s current operator and representatives from POWDR, the prospective buyer. There was no official presentation, and locals circulated among the various representatives to ask questions. The lodge can...
