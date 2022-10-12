ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

NDSU cuts the ribbon on Nodak Insurance Company Football Performance Complex

FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – North Dakota State University cut the ribbon on the Nodak Insurance Company Football Performance Complex Friday. The 117,000 square foot, $50 million facility is entirely privately funded. It has two turf fields including at the outdoor practice fields Bison football currently uses. The complex has a locker room, team meeting room, weight room and equipment room.
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

West Fargo Police use PIT maneuver to end pursuit

WEST FARGO (KFGO) – A chase through West Fargo ended when police used a PIT maneuver to stop a vehicle that fled a traffic stop Friday night. Police said around 9 p.m., officers attempted to stop 29-year-old Aaron Charette, from Fargo, and his passenger, 24-year-old Bethany Morin of Moorhead for a traffic violation near Brookwood Lane, but the pair fled.
WEST FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Authorities arrest suspect in swatting prank at Barnesville High School

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Barnesville High School was one of the schools in the region that were hit Thursday by threatening messages. These calls were quickly determined to be hoaxes by authorities and there was no threat. School Superintendent Jon Ellerbusch says police were notified immediately. The person suspected...
BARNESVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Government
740thefan.com

2nd arrest made in Aug. 2020 Fargo shooting death

FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man has been arrested for a deadly drive-by shooting in Fargo, more than two years after the crime. Police and the Red River Valley SWAT Team arrested 29-year-old Jesse Burnett at a home in the Greenfields Development, in the 1900 block of 53rd Ave. S Friday morning.
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Kindred, LLM continue at top of ND 11B, 9B football rankings

(KFGO/KNFL) Kindred and LaMoure/Litchville-Marion remain at the top of Class B football rankings, as voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters (NDAPSSA). The Vikings are 8-0 and finish the regular season at home versus Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm. Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison moves up one spot to second, as Dickinson...
KINDRED, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy