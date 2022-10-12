Read full article on original website
Who has the best tap water in North Dakota? According to taste test, it’s Fargo!
BISMARCK (KFGO) – Fargo has the best-tasting tap water in North Dakota. The city’s H2O beat out samples from a pool of seven competitors Wednesday. The annual competition is part of the Drinking Water Taste Test at the 94th annual North Dakota Water & Pollution Control Conference in Bismarck.
NDSU cuts the ribbon on Nodak Insurance Company Football Performance Complex
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – North Dakota State University cut the ribbon on the Nodak Insurance Company Football Performance Complex Friday. The 117,000 square foot, $50 million facility is entirely privately funded. It has two turf fields including at the outdoor practice fields Bison football currently uses. The complex has a locker room, team meeting room, weight room and equipment room.
West Fargo Police use PIT maneuver to end pursuit
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – A chase through West Fargo ended when police used a PIT maneuver to stop a vehicle that fled a traffic stop Friday night. Police said around 9 p.m., officers attempted to stop 29-year-old Aaron Charette, from Fargo, and his passenger, 24-year-old Bethany Morin of Moorhead for a traffic violation near Brookwood Lane, but the pair fled.
Authorities arrest suspect in swatting prank at Barnesville High School
BARNESVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Barnesville High School was one of the schools in the region that were hit Thursday by threatening messages. These calls were quickly determined to be hoaxes by authorities and there was no threat. School Superintendent Jon Ellerbusch says police were notified immediately. The person suspected...
2nd arrest made in Aug. 2020 Fargo shooting death
FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man has been arrested for a deadly drive-by shooting in Fargo, more than two years after the crime. Police and the Red River Valley SWAT Team arrested 29-year-old Jesse Burnett at a home in the Greenfields Development, in the 1900 block of 53rd Ave. S Friday morning.
Kindred, LLM continue at top of ND 11B, 9B football rankings
(KFGO/KNFL) Kindred and LaMoure/Litchville-Marion remain at the top of Class B football rankings, as voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters (NDAPSSA). The Vikings are 8-0 and finish the regular season at home versus Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm. Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison moves up one spot to second, as Dickinson...
