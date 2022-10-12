Read full article on original website
Keeping heating costs as low as possible through simple steps
INDIANAPOLIS — As central Indiana anticipates freezing temperatures over the next week, we’re looking at ways you can cut down on your heating costs. Inflation is hitting energy companies hard – which then passes the cost to the customer. Duke Energy, which does not provide natural gas,...
How to get help with Indiana utility bills
INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median income should visit their local community […]
CenterPoint tells customers to expect higher gas bills this winter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy is encouraging customers to get ready to manage natural gas bills for the upcoming heating season. Officials say customers will likely see an increase in their natural gas bills, when compared to those of last winter, due to natural gas market conditions. This year,...
Stimulus update: Indiana direct tax rebate check payments worth up to $325 arriving any day now
Over 1.7 million eligible Indiana residents are expected to receive up to $325 through taxpayer refund checks in the upcoming weeks, with all deliveries expected by Nov. 1. Residents who filed their taxes in 2020 are eligible for a $125 taxpayer refund, which will also automatically qualify them for an additional $200 refund, according to the state. The payments are expected to come either as two separate checks, one check combined with a direct deposit payment, or as one check equaling $325. Joint filers can receive up to $650.
Inflation hitting Hoosier budgets hard
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are having to adjust how they spend and save money. "I have to budget for spending more on regular gasoline and now I have to budget more on heating my home," said Diane Moore of Indianapolis. Moore says she just learned her Citizens Energy bill would...
Indiana issues tax refunds to deceased residents
CHICAGO - Indiana has issued more than a million-and-a-half refund checks, and some those were sent to people who are deceased. The Indiana Auditor of State says it has received a "high volume" of calls and emails regarding cases in which refund checks were made out to someone who has died.
State updates guidance on Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund
INDIANAPOLIS – The state has updated some of its guidance regarding the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The Auditor of State’s Office has received a “high volume” of calls and emails regarding specific cases in which refund checks have been made out to someone who has since died.
Indiana bridge to close for concrete repairs
The Indiana Department of Transportation recently announced a closure to the Lincoln Memorial Bridge for repairs.
Indiana Michigan Power helping Hoosiers pay electric bills
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - As the weather gets cooler, Indiana Michigan Power is offering a program to help Hoosiers pay their heating bills. The Neighbor to Neighbor Program provides grants to limited-income families. The money is sourced from donations. If you’re interested in donating, you can...
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
Workforce costs, inflation causing ‘perfect storm’ for Indiana hospitals
Increases in labor costs, pharmaceuticals and supplies are creating a financial strain on Indiana’s hospitals, according to a report by the state’s hospital association. “Taken together, these challenges are incredibly daunting for our health care system, our patients, and our communities,” Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, said in a statement. “The perfect storm is brewing and we must make sure hospitals and caregivers have the resources they need to provide access to the high-quality health care Hoosiers rely on – 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Indiana Teacher Shortage Made Worse by Work Conditions, Bad Pay
A nationwide teacher shortage has been made worse by COVID. Indiana teacher vacancies still number more than 1,500, and experts at a recent forum cite wages as one major factor. Indiana ranks 42nd among states in teacher pay. Citing 300-thousand public education vacancies nationwide, Economic Policy InstitutePresident Heidi Shierholz says the issue boils down to two factors.
Pink Energy files for bankruptcy, following thousands of complaints
Pink Energy, a North Carolina based solar panel company, has filled for bankruptcy two weeks after permanently closing their doors. Last month, 44News spoke with several Indiana customers that purchased solar panels from the company, hoping to save money on future electricity bills. Nakia Cummins purchased $60,000 in panels last November, but quickly ran into issues. He was one of many that claimed the solar panels either did not work at all, or didn't produce the Kilowatts promised.
Payments of up to $650 coming to Indiana residents
hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) In case you didn't know, you are likely going to be sent not one but two payments from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds that was approved over the summer. More recently, lawmakers approved another refunds during a special session earlier this month after the refund was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Another tax refund check for $200 is coming to Indiana residents too, which recently agreed upon by state legislators. (Source)
Weather conditions result in fire hazard across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Gusty winds and incredibly dry air have prompted a red flag warning across Central Indiana. A combination of gusty winds, low humidity, and dry air have prompted a red flag warning across Central Indiana. This means it will be much easier to start a fire that has the potential to spread rapidly. Dry fuel on the ground contributes to this. Dry fuel can be fall leaves falling to the ground, debris, and not to mention just dry land. We are finally emerging from minor drought conditions from over the summer. Dry vegetation and grass are going to pose a threat as well if a spark is nearby.
Discover the Deepest Lake in Indiana
With an average elevation of 755 feet above sea level, Indiana is a place with a wide variety of scenic splendor, from broad dunes to rolling green hills. However, Indiana is also home to several notable bodies of water. Sure, everyone is aware of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes. But it may surprise many that Indiana is no slouch either — it is a lake paradise!
Freeze Warnings Issued for Illinois, Indiana as Cold Temps Could Harm Plants, Outdoor Plumbing
The week started out with temperatures in the 70s and sunny skies, but things are about to get downright frigid in the Chicago area, as a freeze warning has been issued for most of northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana. The warning was issued by the National Weather Service, and will...
Report: Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country before and during pandemic
Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country both before and during the pandemic, according to data released by the Eviction Research Network. The data show that even during the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratoria, Indiana’s eviction rates were only slightly lower than historic averages. Much of the data underlines existing research from both SAVI and Eviction Lab.
Kentucky tornado victims will receive gift cards totaling $14,000
More than $14,000 worth of gift cards redeemable at a variety of stores will be among the items gifted to those who were impacted by the December tornado in Western Kentucky. According to the governor, the gift cards are for local grocery and home improvement stores. The Team Western Kentucky...
Indiana home sales report
Indiana’s home sales dropped sharply in September as 30-year mortgage rates passed six percent for most of the month. Last month’s estimated statewide sales were 13 percent below September 2021, according to new data from the Indiana Association of REALTORS®; new listings also finished 11 percent below last year while the median sale price of an existing Indiana home fell to $235,000.
