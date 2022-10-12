Open house at fire stations Saturday

In support of National Fire Prevention Week, Bellevue firefighters are excited to open the doors to their fire stations for the first open house in a couple of years, Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All nine fire stations will serve free cookies and other refreshments. Firefighters will give tours and answer questions.

Residents are invited to try firefighting activities.

Learn hands-only CPR: Participants get to practice on a mannequin. Learn how to save a life in a matter of minutes.

Discharge a pressurized water fire extinguisher: Learn how to use that fire extinguisher you have without experiencing all the mess.

Try on firefighter bunker gear: Wonder how it feels before they go into a burning building? Try on firefighter gear and find out.

Enter the “Red Hot Ride to School in a Fire Engine” contest by creating a home fire escape plan.

Additional activities will be at selected stations.

View how to properly extinguish a stovetop kitchen fire during a live demonstration involving real fuel and fire. At stations 1, 2, 3, 8 and 9.

Spin the “Wheel of Misfortune” to win a prize and visit with the Bellevue Fire Foundation at Station 5.

Station Locations:

Station 1 – 766 Bellevue Way SE

Station 2 – 2802 148th Ave. SE

Station 3 – 16100 NE Eighth St.

Station 4 – 4216 Factoria Blvd. SE

Station 5 – 9621 NE 24th St.

Station 6 – 1850 132nd Ave. NE

Station 7 – 11900 SE Eighth St.

Station 8 – 5701 Lakemont Blvd. SE

Station 9 – 12412 Newcastle Way

No RSVP is required and all residents are invited.