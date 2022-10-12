ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open house at fire stations Saturday

Bellevue, Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TBffl_0iWQSgrP00

In support of National Fire Prevention Week, Bellevue firefighters are excited to open the doors to their fire stations for the first open house in a couple of years, Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All nine fire stations will serve free cookies and other refreshments. Firefighters will give tours and answer questions.

Residents are invited to try firefighting activities.

  • Learn hands-only CPR: Participants get to practice on a mannequin. Learn how to save a life in a matter of minutes.
  • Discharge a pressurized water fire extinguisher: Learn how to use that fire extinguisher you have without experiencing all the mess.
  • Try on firefighter bunker gear: Wonder how it feels before they go into a burning building? Try on firefighter gear and find out.
  • Enter the “Red Hot Ride to School in a Fire Engine” contest by creating a home fire escape plan.

Additional activities will be at selected stations.

View how to properly extinguish a stovetop kitchen fire during a live demonstration involving real fuel and fire. At stations 1, 2, 3, 8 and 9.

Spin the “Wheel of Misfortune” to win a prize and visit with the Bellevue Fire Foundation at Station 5.

Station Locations:

  • Station 1 – 766 Bellevue Way SE
  • Station 2 – 2802 148th Ave. SE
  • Station 3 – 16100 NE Eighth St.
  • Station 4 – 4216 Factoria Blvd. SE
  • Station 5 – 9621 NE 24th St.
  • Station 6 – 1850 132nd Ave. NE
  • Station 7 – 11900 SE Eighth St.
  • Station 8 – 5701 Lakemont Blvd. SE
  • Station 9 – 12412 Newcastle Way

No RSVP is required and all residents are invited.

Comments / 0

 

