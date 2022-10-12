Judge again dismisses lawsuit against Mesa County deputies for $50,000 in home damage

A woman cried out for help for six hours as she was left by staff at a Maryland jail to give birth alone on the dirty floor of a solitary confinement cell, a lawsuit claims. Jazmin Valentine alleges nurses at the Washington County jail in Hagerstown dismissed her condition as withdrawal from drugs, not labor, and that other medical staff even laughed at her, saying she was simply trying to get out of her cell late at night in July 2021. Valentine even claims to have slid what she believed to be her baby’s amniotic sac under the cell door...

HAGERSTOWN, MD ・ 17 DAYS AGO