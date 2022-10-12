Judge again dismisses lawsuit against Mesa County deputies for $50,000 in home damage

Read full article on original website
littlebit
2d ago
That's what happens when you let your kid bring home stolen property. Too bad they didn't sieze the house.
Reply
5
Related
California sheriff's office relieves 47 deputies of police duties for 'unsatisfactory' on psych evals: report
Nearly 50 deputies in one California sheriff's agency have been relieved of their police duties following "unsatisfactory" ratings on psychological examinations dating back to 2016, weeks after a deputy who previously failed a psychological exam shot and killed a married couple. In a Sept. 23 letter, Alameda County Sheriff Gregory...
coloradopolitics.com
Federal judge sends DPS discrimination lawsuit to jury
A jury will now decide whether a former Denver Public Schools leader discriminated against a Black administrator by passing her over for a position in favor of a politically-connected and allegedly less-experienced white applicant. Tisha Lee, the vice president of student services at Emily Griffith Technical College, described in her...
Headless body found in luggage ID’d as woman missing more than 40 years, NY cops say
The woman was last seen leaving work before she was reported missing in 1980, according to New York state police.
Arizona sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills during road trip: police
Two Arizona sisters were indicted this week after deputies allegedly found over 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl inside a vehicle they were traveling in toward Phoenix last month. Authorities did not state what the discovered pills were supposed to emulate. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After Lori Vallow Smiles in Court, Judge Bans Television Cameras Due to ‘Detrimental Impact on Selecting an Impartial Jury’
An Idaho judge on Friday banned television and still cameras from court proceedings involving a so-called doomsday cult mother accused of murdering two of her children. In an eight-page memorandum decision and order, Idaho District Court Judge Steven W. Boyce ruled that Lori Vallow Daybell’s Sixth Amendment rights were in jeopardy due to the highly saturated coverage of the case.
Pa. woman sentenced for raping child over the course of 5 years, starting when victim was 6 years old
CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old woman was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison last week for raping a young child over the course of several years. According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, Tonya Krout pleaded guilty to three counts of rape of a child and reportedly "spoke matter-of-factly about her acts" during her hearing. A Clinton County judge reportedly imposed three consecutive six- to 20-year sentences for each charge, meaning she will spend at least 18 years behind bars. After those 18 years, she can apply for parole.
Woman Screamed for Six Hours as She Gave Birth Alone on Dirty Jail Floor, Lawsuit Claims
A woman cried out for help for six hours as she was left by staff at a Maryland jail to give birth alone on the dirty floor of a solitary confinement cell, a lawsuit claims. Jazmin Valentine alleges nurses at the Washington County jail in Hagerstown dismissed her condition as withdrawal from drugs, not labor, and that other medical staff even laughed at her, saying she was simply trying to get out of her cell late at night in July 2021. Valentine even claims to have slid what she believed to be her baby’s amniotic sac under the cell door...
AOL Corp
A Wyoming ranch was accused of forced child labor. It just suddenly closed.
A rural Wyoming ranch accused of subjecting troubled girls to forced labor and humiliating punishments has notified state regulators it halted operations. The closure of Trinity Teen Solutions comes amid an ongoing criminal investigation and a lawsuit against the ranch, and follows an NBC News investigation last month that revealed a long history of allegations of hard labor and abusive treatment at the for-profit facility offering Christian-based therapy in northwest Wyoming. The facility has denied many of the former residents’ allegations in court filings, and no charges have been filed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother slams Colorado police over handling of Chloe Campbell disappearance
The half-brother of JonBenét Ramsey — a six-year-old girl who was murdered in 1996 and whose killer was never caught — has crticised the Boulder, Colorado, police department for its handling of the disappearance of Chloe Campbell.John Ramsey lashed out at the department on Twitter. "Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced Denver PD," he wrote, linking to an article about an 18-year-old cold case the DPD solved. Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced Denver PD. #jonbenetramseyhttps://t.co/yvayFj6XzY— John Andrew Ramsey (@JRamsey_Truth) October 6, 2022 Mr Ramsey also told The Daily...
11 workers on Pennsylvania farms charged after allegedly kicking, stomping and beating turkeys
An undercover PETA investigator recorded on video 11 workers at Plainville Farms in Pennsylvania kicking and stomping turkeys, resulting in dozens of animal cruelty charges.
Fugitive caught 7 years after allegedly strangling Utah mom, dumping body in Colorado
Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, has been arrested in connection with the 2015 murder of Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez, a Utah mother of three, after seven years.
Eastern Washington Cattle Rancher Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for 'Ghost Cattle' Scam
PASCO - A cattle rancher in Washington was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 years in prison for defrauding Tyson Foods Inc. and another company out of more than $244 million by charging the victim companies for the purported costs of purchasing and feeding hundreds of thousands of cattle that did not exist.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California man who carried his toddler into elephant habitat at San Diego Zoo sentenced to probation
A California man who took his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo last year was sentenced Thursday to probation, prosecutors said. Jose Navarrete, 26, who was charged with felony child endangerment, was given credit for serving nine months in jail when he was sentenced to four years probation and 52 weeks of child abuse classes, according to a spokesperson with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. A protective order was also filed against him on behalf of Navarrete’s daughter and he was also ordered to stay away from the zoo, the spokesperson said.
Judge rules Osuna competent, criminal proceedings reinstated
HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge in Kings County on Wednesday ruled Jamie Osuna is competent to stand trial in the death of his cellmate and ordered criminal proceedings reinstated. The ruling comes more than a year after a psychiatrist found Osuna had been restored to competency after spending months in a state hospital. In […]
Washington Little League umpire accused of raping teen girl and smoking meth with her
KING COUNTY, Wash. (TCD) -- A 58-year-old man who was wanted for child sex crimes reportedly turned himself in this week not long after officials announced they were searching for him. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the King County Sheriff's Office announced detectives were looking for Michael Wearmouth and put out...
California Border Protection agents arrest US citizen for allegedly driving 'cloned' Border Patrol SUV
Border Protection agents arrested a U.S. citizen who was allegedly driving an SUV that was made to look like a Border Patrol vehicle.
Colorado sheriff under investigation over support of Boebert
A sheriff is under investigation by the Colorado secretary of state’s office after being accused of violating campaign finance rules in his effort to support Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). In a letter obtained by The Hill, the Colorado secretary of state’s office confirmed that it launched its probe into...
Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash
Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
Fentanyl crackdown nets 4 million pills, 217 arrests, California attorney general says
Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said a task force has seized more than 4 million fentanyl pills and nearly 900 pounds of fentanyl powder since April 2021.
CBS News
Driver hauling 90,000 fentanyl pills pulled over near Colorado state line
A driver made it 10 miles into the state Wednesday morning before authorities pulled him over and discovered several packages containing different forms of the deadly narcotic fentanyl. The driver, 22-year-old Adan Carillo-Murillo, was stopped by a Mesa County Sheriff's Office deputy near mile marker 10 on Interstate 70 in...
Comments / 4