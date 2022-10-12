ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and amazing atmosphere.
livelytimes.com

The Wailin’ Jennys tour Montana Nov. 1-6

The Wailin’ Jennys – a beloved international folk act – returns to Montana for concerts Nov. 1 at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings, Nov. 2 at The Ellen in Bozeman, Nov. 4 at the new Wachholz College Center in Kalispell, Nov. 5 at The Wilma in Missoula, and Nov. 6 at The Myrna Loy in Helena.
BOZEMAN, MT
Daily Montanan

Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?

The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

A Favorite Montana Store Is Closing After 22 Years Of Memories

Butte, Montana is known for many different things, which makes it an easy place to visit for the day, a long weekend, or one of their well-known festivals. For the residents of Butte, getting to know store owners on a personal level is just one of the perks of living there. It's the kind of town where you walk into a store and are asked about your parents, your grandparents, and your kids. Why? Because the owner has likely been around so long, they know them all.
BUTTE, MT
montanasports.com

Class AA roundup: No. 1 Helena Capital dominates No. 3 Missoula Sentinel

HELENA — Helena Capital looked every bit like the No. 1 team in Class AA on Friday with a 40-6 victory over No. 3 Missoula Sentinel, the two-time defending state champion. Sentinel went three and out to open the game, then the Bruins’ Tom Carter continued his big-play production, catching a 51-yard touchdown pass from Joey Michelotti down the right sideline to put Capital ahead 7-0.
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Helena police looking for missing person

HELENA, Mont. - Law enforcement is trying to locate Payton Simms. The Helena Police Department has not release further details on Payton at this time. If you have information, you are asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865. The case number for reference is HP22224813. Anonymous tips can...
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

More information released on Butte standoff

Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester has released more information regarding the standoff in Butte. The situation started around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 12 when officers with the Southwest Montana Drug Task Force attempted to serve a search warrant at a residence on Aluminum St. Lester says the officers had...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte takes advantage of big first half in win over Missoula Hellgate

BUTTE - The Butte Bulldogs (4-4, 3-3 Western AA) celebrated Senior Night in style, cruising to a 55-0 victory over the Missoula Hellgate Knights (2-6, 1-5 Western AA) at Naranche Stadium. Butte got off to a hot start and never looked back in a rebound victory after last week's loss at Glacier.
BUTTE, MT

