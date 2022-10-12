Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and amazing atmosphere.
Meet the Candidate: Mary Caferro, HD 82 Democrat
Mary Caferro is running as a Democrat for Montana’s House District 82, which encompasses central Helena and the Helena Valley. She is running against Republican Alden Tonkay.
Fairfield Sun Times
Third annual Human Trafficking Symposium in Helena
HELENA, Mont. - Thursday was the third human trafficking symposium hosted by Attorney General Austin Knudsen.
Candidate Alden Tonkay censured by county Republicans
Tonkay filed on January 13 to run for HD 82, the opening day candidates could file. He is running against Democrat Mary Caferro.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
livelytimes.com
The Wailin’ Jennys tour Montana Nov. 1-6
The Wailin’ Jennys – a beloved international folk act – returns to Montana for concerts Nov. 1 at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings, Nov. 2 at The Ellen in Bozeman, Nov. 4 at the new Wachholz College Center in Kalispell, Nov. 5 at The Wilma in Missoula, and Nov. 6 at The Myrna Loy in Helena.
Meet the Candidate: Matt Olson, SD 42 Republican
Matt Olson is a Republican running for Montana’s Senate District 42, which encompasses eastern Helena and East Helena. He is running against Democrat Mary Ann Dunwell.
Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?
The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Standoff With Armed Man Comes To An End. Details Here
On October 12th, the Butte-Silver Bow Police Department surrounded a residence on the 500 block of West Aluminum Street in uptown Butte, where an armed man barricaded himself inside a residence. The standoff started around 1:30 PM and ended the evening of the next day. Initially, a female was in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Favorite Montana Store Is Closing After 22 Years Of Memories
Butte, Montana is known for many different things, which makes it an easy place to visit for the day, a long weekend, or one of their well-known festivals. For the residents of Butte, getting to know store owners on a personal level is just one of the perks of living there. It's the kind of town where you walk into a store and are asked about your parents, your grandparents, and your kids. Why? Because the owner has likely been around so long, they know them all.
realtree.com
Montana Man Discovers Mountain Lion Frequenting His Backyard at Night
After noticing two dead deer covered in debris under a tree in his Montana backyard, Gene Crowe decided to install a game camera to see what animal was responsible. When he checked his camera, he caught images of a large mountain lion prowling about on his Willow Creek property. “I’m...
montanasports.com
Class AA roundup: No. 1 Helena Capital dominates No. 3 Missoula Sentinel
HELENA — Helena Capital looked every bit like the No. 1 team in Class AA on Friday with a 40-6 victory over No. 3 Missoula Sentinel, the two-time defending state champion. Sentinel went three and out to open the game, then the Bruins’ Tom Carter continued his big-play production, catching a 51-yard touchdown pass from Joey Michelotti down the right sideline to put Capital ahead 7-0.
Butte nurse steals opiates from area medical centers, sentenced to prison
A Butte nurse was sentenced to one year and one day in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release for stealing opiates from area medical centers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
buttesports.com
Butte Central Maroons take two from Columbia Falls in Saturday morning action
The Butte Central Maroons came out swinging Saturday morning against the Columbia Falls Wildkats and won both sets 25-19 and 25-11 in second day action of the Blocktoberfest tournament. Waking early on a Saturday morning was no problem for the Lady Maroons as they were playing great team ball from...
montanarightnow.com
Helena police looking for missing person
HELENA, Mont. - Law enforcement is trying to locate Payton Simms. The Helena Police Department has not release further details on Payton at this time. If you have information, you are asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865. The case number for reference is HP22224813. Anonymous tips can...
montanarightnow.com
More information released on Butte standoff
Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester has released more information regarding the standoff in Butte. The situation started around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 12 when officers with the Southwest Montana Drug Task Force attempted to serve a search warrant at a residence on Aluminum St. Lester says the officers had...
406mtsports.com
Butte takes advantage of big first half in win over Missoula Hellgate
BUTTE - The Butte Bulldogs (4-4, 3-3 Western AA) celebrated Senior Night in style, cruising to a 55-0 victory over the Missoula Hellgate Knights (2-6, 1-5 Western AA) at Naranche Stadium. Butte got off to a hot start and never looked back in a rebound victory after last week's loss at Glacier.
Drug task force warrant sparked 30-hour Butte standoff
Officers of the Southwest Montana Drug Task Force reportedly had information that large quantities of dangerous drugs, including fentanyl, were being sold from the residence.
Murder-suicide leaves two dead at Anaconda casino
Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Sheriff Bill Sather told MTN News that an Anaconda man walked into Lucky Lil’s Casino, shot a man twice in the head, then walked to the parking lot and shot himself.
Trail flooding at Silver-Bow Creek Greenway
The Silver Bow Creek Greenway trail is experiencing flooding due to beaver activity. The public is advised to use caution approaching and crossing the standing water.
Theft in Butte is Getting So Bad, They’re Now Stealing Garbage Cans
I love Butte, Montana so much but MAN, do I hate people who steal stuff. Theft in Butte has been on the rise significantly in recent months and locals are now reporting that their GARBAGE CANS are being stolen. What? Why?. Having several friends who live in Butte and Anaconda,...
Comments / 0