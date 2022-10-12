Read full article on original website
kgwanews.com
KGWA Local News Friday 10.14.22
LP)--Enid Regional Development Alliance’s executive director is resigning. ERDA’s Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Lisa Powell, who’s been with ERDA since 2009 and executive director for almost four years, during a special meeting Thursday. The resignation will be effective today. Powell served as ERDA’s associate director for 10 years until being appointed as interim executive director after former ERDA executive director Brent Kisling stepped down in January 2019 to serve as the director of commerce for the state of Oklahoma. Debbie Moore, talent attraction and operations director with ERDA, was appointed as interim executive director, also taking effect today, and the board named a selection committee during the meeting to begin the process to permanently fill the position.
kgwanews.com
KGWA Local News Thursday 10.13.22
FC)—A Hitchcock man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident east of Canton in Blaine County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said 56 year-old Kevin John Biggs was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on State Highway 51 approximately two miles east of Canton. According to the report, Biggs was eastbound on the highway around 8:05 Wednesday night when his Chevy Silverado pickup crossed the centerline and departed the roadway before striking a tree and rolling a half time coming to rest on its top in the ditch. Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.
KOCO
Two people dead after overnight crash in Stillwater, officials say
STILLWATER, Okla. — Two people were killed in a fatal overnight crash in Stillwater. On Saturday morning around 4:15, officers responded to the scene of a deadly crash at 6th Avenue and Country Club Road. Authorities said the vehicle collided head-on, then one of the vehicles continued traveling eastbound and several parts of the vehicle struck an occupied park vehicle in the parking lot and several other unoccupied vehicles.
Two arrested for allegedly chaining teen with special needs to couch
An Enid mother and grandmother are facing felony charges after allegedly chaining a 17-year-old with special needs to a recliner couch.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Sept. 30-Oct. 13
Those booked in the Kay County Detention Center Sept. 30-Oct. 13 include:. Garriett Ackerman, 27, BIA contract. Austin Dean Allen, 38, Ponca City, burglary. Aaron Xavier Amador, 22, Ponca City, aggravated assault and battery and conspiracy. Toy Baker, 47, Blackwell, burglary. Dillynn William Ball, 27, Ponca City, obtaining property under...
enidbuzz.com
Cherokee Ranch Closes The Doors
ENID, OK - One of Enid's newest downtown eateries has closed the doors. Cherokee Ranch Land & Cattle Company opened in April of 2021. The company weathered setbacks and a year of COVID-19 but they took a chance and opened their doors and welcomed northwest Oklahoma residents. Rodney Brittain and...
Sign swaying in the wind causes concern for Edmond residents
A massive sign swaying heavily in the wind made a dangerous situation for Edmond residents.
News On 6
Multiple Agencies Contain Large Logan County Grass Fire
A large grass fire caused the response of multiple fire departments around the Oklahoma City metro. The fire was reported Friday afternoon on Hiwassee Road, approximately one mile north of Northeast 234th Street. Authorities said the Edmond Police Department has joined in the effort of extinguishing the fire alongside the...
1600kush.com
Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
“Not the way to do it”: Latest investigation prompts more questions about Public Health Lab relocation
More questions are being raised surrounding the relocation of the state's Public Health Lab to Stillwater back in 2020 and the potential use of coronavirus relief money.
1600kush.com
Stillwater man jailed on third meth trafficking charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — An ex-convict, who listed his address as a post office box in Stillwater, has been jailed on $150,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 court appearance on three separate charges of trafficking a large amount of methamphetamine in Stillwater since his release from prison in May. Larry...
enidbuzz.com
Man Climbs Grain Elevator Near Van Buren Overpass
ENID, OK - At 2:21 p.m., Enid Police Department were called to the area of 1200 block of North Van Buren reporting a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers were told the man was climbing the nearby grain elevator. Police blocked Chestnut near the overpass to prevent oncoming traffic. Officers went...
Stay Overnight at Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Bed & Breakfast
If you're feeling a little daring you could always book an overnight stay at this haunted Oklahoma bed and breakfast, the Stone Lion Inn in Guthrie, OK. It sounds like the perfect paranormal staycation destination. It's been called one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. If you're into the paranormal, book a stay.
1600kush.com
Stillwater man accused of attacking his brother with glass shard
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 27-year-old Stillwater man has been jailed on $5,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 court appearance on a felony charge of using a glass shard to slash at his brother, who had wounds on his arms and body. The defendant, Kevin Adrian Garcia could receive as...
okcfox.com
Enid police, fire crews rescue man who tried hanging himself from grain elevator
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — Personnel from the Enid Police Department and Enid Fire Department were able to rescue a man who tried hanging himself from a chain on an abandoned grain elevator. Police said officers responded to the 1200 block of North Van Buren shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday....
kaynewscow.com
OHP identifies victims of Interstate 35 crash
BILLINGS — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released the names of those involved in the fatality accident that occurred at 2:10 p.m. on Sept. 27 on Interstate 35 near mile marker 204 near Billings in Noble County. Troopers report that Michael Davidson, 60, Uniontown, Penn. was driving a 2022...
Man Arrested After Driving The Wrong Way Down Road While Intoxicated
A wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to police reports an Edmond Police officer stopped Erik Oajaca after witnessing his vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of S. Broadway near W. 33rd. According to court filings Erik Oajaca was already wanted on an...
1600kush.com
64-year-old woman facing meth trafficking charge
STILLWATER — A 64-year-old repeat drug offender from Stillwater has been jailed on $100,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 preliminary hearing on a methamphetamine trafficking charge in Payne County. Melinda Lee Snyder, who has also been known by the surname of Wood, could be given as much as a...
Edmond Police Arrest Man Following Brief Chase
Edmond police arrested a man accused of attempting to rob multiple stores in Edmond on Tuesday night. Police were called to the intersection of 2nd St. and Bryant Ave. in Edmond following the robbery reports. They located the suspect and a short chase began. The suspect crashed the car and...
