LP)--Enid Regional Development Alliance’s executive director is resigning. ERDA’s Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Lisa Powell, who’s been with ERDA since 2009 and executive director for almost four years, during a special meeting Thursday. The resignation will be effective today. Powell served as ERDA’s associate director for 10 years until being appointed as interim executive director after former ERDA executive director Brent Kisling stepped down in January 2019 to serve as the director of commerce for the state of Oklahoma. Debbie Moore, talent attraction and operations director with ERDA, was appointed as interim executive director, also taking effect today, and the board named a selection committee during the meeting to begin the process to permanently fill the position.

ENID, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO