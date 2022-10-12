ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

kgwanews.com

KGWA Local News Friday 10.14.22

LP)--Enid Regional Development Alliance’s executive director is resigning. ERDA’s Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Lisa Powell, who’s been with ERDA since 2009 and executive director for almost four years, during a special meeting Thursday. The resignation will be effective today. Powell served as ERDA’s associate director for 10 years until being appointed as interim executive director after former ERDA executive director Brent Kisling stepped down in January 2019 to serve as the director of commerce for the state of Oklahoma. Debbie Moore, talent attraction and operations director with ERDA, was appointed as interim executive director, also taking effect today, and the board named a selection committee during the meeting to begin the process to permanently fill the position.
ENID, OK
kgwanews.com

KGWA Local News Thursday 10.13.22

FC)—A Hitchcock man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident east of Canton in Blaine County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said 56 year-old Kevin John Biggs was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on State Highway 51 approximately two miles east of Canton. According to the report, Biggs was eastbound on the highway around 8:05 Wednesday night when his Chevy Silverado pickup crossed the centerline and departed the roadway before striking a tree and rolling a half time coming to rest on its top in the ditch. Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.
CANTON, OK
KOCO

Two people dead after overnight crash in Stillwater, officials say

STILLWATER, Okla. — Two people were killed in a fatal overnight crash in Stillwater. On Saturday morning around 4:15, officers responded to the scene of a deadly crash at 6th Avenue and Country Club Road. Authorities said the vehicle collided head-on, then one of the vehicles continued traveling eastbound and several parts of the vehicle struck an occupied park vehicle in the parking lot and several other unoccupied vehicles.
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Sept. 30-Oct. 13

Those booked in the Kay County Detention Center Sept. 30-Oct. 13 include:. Garriett Ackerman, 27, BIA contract. Austin Dean Allen, 38, Ponca City, burglary. Aaron Xavier Amador, 22, Ponca City, aggravated assault and battery and conspiracy. Toy Baker, 47, Blackwell, burglary. Dillynn William Ball, 27, Ponca City, obtaining property under...
PONCA CITY, OK
enidbuzz.com

Cherokee Ranch Closes The Doors

ENID, OK - One of Enid's newest downtown eateries has closed the doors. Cherokee Ranch Land & Cattle Company opened in April of 2021. The company weathered setbacks and a year of COVID-19 but they took a chance and opened their doors and welcomed northwest Oklahoma residents. Rodney Brittain and...
ENID, OK
News On 6

Multiple Agencies Contain Large Logan County Grass Fire

A large grass fire caused the response of multiple fire departments around the Oklahoma City metro. The fire was reported Friday afternoon on Hiwassee Road, approximately one mile north of Northeast 234th Street. Authorities said the Edmond Police Department has joined in the effort of extinguishing the fire alongside the...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
CUSHING, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater man jailed on third meth trafficking charge

(Stillwater, Okla.) — An ex-convict, who listed his address as a post office box in Stillwater, has been jailed on $150,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 court appearance on three separate charges of trafficking a large amount of methamphetamine in Stillwater since his release from prison in May. Larry...
STILLWATER, OK
enidbuzz.com

Man Climbs Grain Elevator Near Van Buren Overpass

ENID, OK - At 2:21 p.m., Enid Police Department were called to the area of 1200 block of North Van Buren reporting a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers were told the man was climbing the nearby grain elevator. Police blocked Chestnut near the overpass to prevent oncoming traffic. Officers went...
ENID, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Stay Overnight at Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Bed & Breakfast

If you're feeling a little daring you could always book an overnight stay at this haunted Oklahoma bed and breakfast, the Stone Lion Inn in Guthrie, OK. It sounds like the perfect paranormal staycation destination. It's been called one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. If you're into the paranormal, book a stay.
GUTHRIE, OK
kaynewscow.com

OHP identifies victims of Interstate 35 crash

BILLINGS — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released the names of those involved in the fatality accident that occurred at 2:10 p.m. on Sept. 27 on Interstate 35 near mile marker 204 near Billings in Noble County. Troopers report that Michael Davidson, 60, Uniontown, Penn. was driving a 2022...
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

64-year-old woman facing meth trafficking charge

STILLWATER — A 64-year-old repeat drug offender from Stillwater has been jailed on $100,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 preliminary hearing on a methamphetamine trafficking charge in Payne County. Melinda Lee Snyder, who has also been known by the surname of Wood, could be given as much as a...
STILLWATER, OK

