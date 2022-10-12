ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council gets update on Thanksgiving Point T.O.D. development plan

After years of planning, discussions and many revisions, the Thanksgiving Station transit-oriented development (TOD) received City Council approval earlier this year on March 22. Slopes Residential, a company including STACK Real Estate, Greer Company and Thanksgiving Point, had previously been denied iterations of the development, which included residential unit counts...
Farm Country renovation returns to Lehi roots; Construction underway

“Our mission is to help kids learn and discover and get curious,” said McKay Christensen, president and CEO of Thanksgiving Point Institute (TPI). “We’re rebuilding the farm to live up to that mission.”. Farm Country was the first venue to open at Thanksgiving Point,and after more than...
Historic Tax Credits Available Through Ogden Multiple Property Submission (MPS)

To help preserve historic buildings throughout Ogden, the Utah State Historic Preservation Office helped to create the Ogden Commercial and Industrial Multiple Property Submission (MPS). This opens the door for not only recognition, but a chance for businesses to take advantage of both federal and state tax credits aimed at restoring these types of properties. Amber Anderson, Tax Credit Coordinator with the Utah State Historic Preservation Office explains, “Multiple Property Submission essentially serves as a cover document that property owners can use to more easily list their properties on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). People who own buildings which were historically commercial or industrial in nature can benefit from this process.”
Secondary Water Conservation Notice

For residents who use secondary water systems, they will be shut off this Friday, October 14th to conserve water for future seasons. Water users who do not use a secondary water systems are encouraged to stop watering lawns to allow dormancy for the winter season. Please click the link below...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Strata Networks#The City Council
Axios Salt Lake City

LDS churchyards still green in Salt Lake despite announcement of water reductions

More than three months after the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it was focusing on water conservation, its lawns in Salt Lake County remain mostly lush and green.Driving the news: Axios surveyed more than 120 meetinghouses and other church properties in Salt Lake County during the first 10 days of October, after a summer of record-breaking heat during a continuing drought.Only four of the lawns showed notable water stress or dormancy.More than 90% of the sites were overwhelmingly landscaped with healthy, green turf grass.Why it matters: State and local leaders are imploring homeowners to reduce their landscaping...
Set Jet Arrives in Salt Lake City

Set Jet, the private jet membership app that is popular among millennials and predominantly serves west coast destinations such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Las Vegas, has announced that it is now launching flight routes to Salt Lake City, UT. When Set Jet launched, it quickly became...
Comfort and Luxury Know No Bounds in this $6M Palatial Paradise in Sandy

The Estate in Sandy is a luxurious home setting an elegant tone, with extensive custom design now available for sale. This home located at 11 Cobblewood Cv, Sandy, Utah; offering 08 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 10,166 square feet of living spaces. Call Stephanie Valdez – KW Utah Realtors Keller Williams (Phone: 801-755-2740) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy.
Alaska Airlines to End Four Domestic Routes

DALLAS – Alaska Airlines (AS) has announced it will axe four domestic routes from its network. The route cuts were confirmed by an airline spokesperson. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Salt Lake City (SLC) will end on November 30, 2022. LAX to Austin-Bergstrom (AUS) is set to end on January 9, 2023. AUS to Palm Springs (PSP) will also end on November 30, 2022. The last route cut is from San Diego International Airport (SAN) to Santa Barbara (SBA), which ends on May 23, 2023.
Proposed temple's nearest neighbors react to building's plans

Elected leaders in the Heber Valley say they hear a lot of positive comments about a future temple in the area. However, some neighbors have expressed concerns. While much of the response to the plan to build a three-story temple in the Heber Valley has come in support of the project, some see drawbacks.
