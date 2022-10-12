Universal Studios Allegedly Has Another Fast And Furious Ride Coming And All The Parkgoer Responses Are Exactly What You’d Expect

The Fast & Furious franchise has been incredibly successful for Universal Pictures for the better part of a decade, so it makes sense that the films would have a prominent place at Universal’s theme parks. Of course, if you’ve actually been there you know that while you can find Vin Diesel and his “family” at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida, the way they are represented is neither fast, nor furious. However, based on recent rumors, and some newly leaked concept art, that’s going to change soon and fans are excited.

It’s been rumored for a while now that Universal Studios Hollywood was working on a brand new roller coaster themed after the Fast & Furious movies. Following the release of some public documents that seemed to confirm that the Fast & Furious coaster project was moving forward , we have our first look at what the as yet unconfirmed roller coaster will actually look like, with some apparently leaked concept art .

Fans love the idea of a Fast & Furious coaster, if for no other reason than the only place to find the franchise in the parks now is in Fast & Furious: Supercharged, which is a very strange attraction if we're being honest. It’s actually part of the Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood . The tram enters a building and 3D movies are played on either side of you, making it look like your “party bus” is flying down the freeway. Except, while there are some motion simulator effects, speed is not something that is well simulated on a tram tour.

The same Fast & Furious attraction was created as a stand alone experience at Universal Studios Florida, which is perhaps even more bizarre. It’s one thing to build an attraction around a tour tram, it’s yet another to build a tram-like ride vehicle for an attraction with Fast & Furious in its name.

In addition to just having a brand new roller coaster, which theme park fans tend to love, this particular roller coaster is also looking to be especially awesome, based on reports, and this concept art, it will be an outdoor coaster, the only one at USH, that will actually utilize the gap between the upper and lower lots of the park, with the coaster looping around the multi-level escalator that guests use to get between the two.

There will be a downside, of course. It’s difficult for most theme parks to build anything new without removing something that was there before. We don’t know for sure what may need to go, since Universal Studios Hollywood has yet to officially confirm this coaster is coming, but based on the reports it seems likely that the existing animal actors show and/or the special effects show are on their way out to make way for the queue and loading area of the coaster. At least some fans are cool with this.

This Fast & Furious coaster is still a long way off. It hasn’t been officially announced and no work has begun on it, and it's unlikely we’ll see anything significant happen with it before Super Nintendo World opens next year . But assuming this is really happening, fans are certainly ready.