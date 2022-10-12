ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Universal Studios Allegedly Has Another Fast And Furious Ride Coming And All The Parkgoer Responses Are Exactly What You’d Expect

By Dirk Libbey
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYrod_0iWQLuDw00

The Fast & Furious franchise has been incredibly successful for Universal Pictures for the better part of a decade, so it makes sense that the films would have a prominent place at Universal’s theme parks. Of course, if you’ve actually been there you know that while you can find Vin Diesel and his “family” at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida, the way they are represented is neither fast, nor furious. However, based on recent rumors, and some newly leaked concept art, that’s going to change soon and fans are excited.

It’s been rumored for a while now that Universal Studios Hollywood was working on a brand new roller coaster themed after the Fast & Furious movies. Following the release of some public documents that seemed to confirm that the Fast & Furious coaster project was moving forward , we have our first look at what the as yet unconfirmed roller coaster will actually look like, with some apparently leaked concept art .

See more

Fans love the idea of a Fast & Furious coaster, if for no other reason than the only place to find the franchise in the parks now is in Fast & Furious: Supercharged, which is a very strange attraction if we're being honest. It’s actually part of the Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood . The tram enters a building and 3D movies are played on either side of you, making it look like your “party bus” is flying down the freeway. Except, while there are some motion simulator effects, speed is not something that is well simulated on a tram tour.

See more

The same Fast & Furious attraction was created as a stand alone experience at Universal Studios Florida, which is perhaps even more bizarre. It’s one thing to build an attraction around a tour tram, it’s yet another to build a tram-like ride vehicle for an attraction with Fast & Furious in its name.

See more

In addition to just having a brand new roller coaster, which theme park fans tend to love, this particular roller coaster is also looking to be especially awesome, based on reports, and this concept art, it will be an outdoor coaster, the only one at USH, that will actually utilize the gap between the upper and lower lots of the park, with the coaster looping around the multi-level escalator that guests use to get between the two.

See more

There will be a downside, of course. It’s difficult for most theme parks to build anything new without removing something that was there before. We don’t know for sure what may need to go, since Universal Studios Hollywood has yet to officially confirm this coaster is coming, but based on the reports it seems likely that the existing animal actors show and/or the special effects show are on their way out to make way for the queue and loading area of the coaster. At least some fans are cool with this.

See more

This Fast & Furious coaster is still a long way off. It hasn’t been officially announced and no work has begun on it, and it's unlikely we’ll see anything significant happen with it before Super Nintendo World opens next year . But assuming this is really happening, fans are certainly ready.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds and Disney Developing Movie About Beloved Park Attraction

Ryan Reynolds' collaboration with Disney is only continuing. On Thursday, it was announced that the Deadpool 3 star will be producing a film based on the Society of Explorers and Adventurers, a group included in Disney's various parks. The live-action film will be written by Qui Nguyen, who co-wrote Disney's hit Raya and the Last Dragon and is the writer and co-director of the studio's upcoming animated movie Strange World. The Society of Explorers and Adventurers film will be produced by Reynolds' Maximum Effort banner, with the goal of hopefully launching a franchise.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An unsung sci-fi sleeper hit fights back on streaming to force the hand of destiny

You’d have thought a slick and glossy sci-fi thriller boasting an intriguing concept adapted from one of the genre’s undoubted icons that boasted a star-studded cast, gained strong reviews from critics and fans, before recouping its budget two and a half times over at the box office would live long in the memory, but The Adjustment Bureau has long since been left behind by pop culture.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
TheStreet

Harry Potter Fans Just Got Some Deliciously Good News

All things Harry Potter have a huge following, and Universal Studios offers some exclusives for Harry Potter fans in the way of themed treats to enjoy. Inside Wizarding World at Universal Studios Orlando, FL (CMCSA) has an array of sweet treats. Exclusive treats available include Cauldron Cakes, which are tiny...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast And Furious#Universal Pictures#The Fast Furious#Universal Studios Florida
disneydining.com

Disney FINALLY Reveals Fantasmic! Reopening Date!

When Fantasmic! reopens in November, there will be some major changes that Guests will notice. While the show was closed for refurbishment, Disney announced that they would be doing away with the Pocahontas scene. For those who may not remember, during the show, Mickey found himself caught in the middle of a fight between Governor Radcliffe’s men and the Native Americans. Pocahontas would then show up at the top of the stage mountain.
TRAVEL
The Verge

Warner Bros. Discovery is effectively killing Cartoon Network

Along with making Warner Bros. Discovery a less-diverse place overall, CEO David Zaslav’s latest bit of corporate restructuring is probably going to gut Cartoon Network and turn it into a shadow of its former self. For understandable reasons, Warner Bros. Discovery’s move to fire 82 employees and eliminate 43...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

One of the most hated figures in ‘Star Wars’ history is finally ready to tell their side of the story

Ahmed Best probably popped open the champagne when he learned he’d gotten a lead role in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Fans had waited sixteen years for a new big-screen Star Wars adventure, George Lucas was back in the driving seat, and the 25-year-old Best was lined up to play a character that would break new grounds in CGI technology. Unfortunately for him (and us) said character was the excruciatingly annoying Jar Jar Binks.
MOVIES
disneyfoodblog.com

Plan Your Next Disney Vacation with the Latest DEALS and DISCOUNTS

It’s Halloween season at Disney World and there are some great travel times coming up! It’s a busy time of year at Disney World with the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival running through November 19th and the 50th anniversary celebration is still going strong, plus Halloween parties through the end of October and more holiday fun coming next month!
TRAVEL
StyleCaster

LEGO Is Having a Rare Sale on Its Advent Calendars—Get ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Harry Potter’ & Marvel Versions While They’re Still Cheap

If you love LEGOs, these LEGO advent calendars—including versions themed around Star Wars, Harry Potter and Marvel—are must-haves in your LEGO collection. If you’ve never used an advent calendar before, here’s how it works: Each calendar has about 25 paper compartments that fans can open up as they count down the 25 days to Christmas. Inside the compartments are festive surprises like ornaments, mini Christmas books and other holiday-themed trinkets. If you’re someone who can’t wait until December 25, advent calendars are an excellent way to scratch that gift-opening itch and unwrap a new present each day. LEGO advent calendars up the...
SHOPPING
ComicBook

She-Hulk Finale Teased SPOILER's Comic-Accurate Costume in Plain Sight

The past two years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have brought some major heroes and villains into the fold, subverting the expectations of their comic-accurate lore along the way. The latest project to do so is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which wrapped up its first season on Thursday with an Earth-shattering conclusion. The finale featured no shortage of cameo appearances, including Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil), who briefly returned to tussle during the episode's main fight scene. While Jamil's Titania has sported some epic outfits across the season (and even in real life), one blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from the finale teased one of her comic-accurate looks. Spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Whose Show is This?", below! Only look if you want to know!
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
158K+
Followers
38K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy